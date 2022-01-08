Penns Manor hit Northern Cambria with its inside-outside attack in a 67-33 victory in a Heritage Conference boys’ basketball game Friday.
Grant Grimaldi and Brian Koches combined for 52 points for the Comets. Grimaldi, a 6-foot-5 senior forward, poured in 13 fields goals and scored 29 points. Koches, a 6-foot senior guard, drained seven 3-point field goals and totaled 23 points.
Penns Manor added on to its 20-point halftime lead by outscoring Northern Cambria 25-11 over the second half.
Zac Taylor led the Colts with 10 points.
Penns Manor (8-2) plays host to Cambria Heights on Tuesday, and Northern Cambria (4-7) visits Bald Eagle Area on Saturday.
UNITED 67, WEST SHAMOKIN 57: Three players topped double figures to help United win its 10th consecutive game, a victory over West Shamokin in a clash of teams at the top of the Heritage Conference standings.
The Lions took just a three-point lead, 24-21, into halftime but went on to double up the Wolves in the third quarter, 24-12, extending the lead to 15 points.
West Shamokin put on a late comeback attempt over the final period but fell short.
Johnny Muchesko piled up 19 points for the visiting Lions. He was joined in double figures by Joe Marino, who added 17 points, and Brad Felix, who scored 14.
Trevor Smulik had a complete line once again for the Wolves, scoring 22 points, collecting 15 rebounds and handing out three assists. Bo Swartz helped out with 12 points.
Both teams play Tuesday. United (10-2) plays host to Homer-Center, and West Shamokin visits River Valley.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 80, PURCHASE LINE 41: Bernie Whiteford’s 34-point scoring outburst carried host Cambria Heights to a convincing victory over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference game.
The Highlanders extended their 37-25 halftime lead by outscoring the Red Dragons 43-16 in the second half.
Parker Farabaugh dropped four 3-pointers and compiled 12 points for Cambria Heights.
Gabe Lamer connected for 14 points for the Dragons.
Both teams play Tuesday. Cambria Heights (5-4) visits Penns Manor, and Purchase Line (1-8) welcomes Marion Center.
HOMER-CENTER 27, MARION CENTER 25: Homer-Center outscored Marion Center 10-8 in the second half to pick up its first victory of the season in a Heritage Conference game.
Marion Center jumped out to a 12-7 first-quarter lead before the Wildcats stormed back and knotted the game 17-17 at the half. Homer-Center edged the Stingers by a single point in each of the third and fourth quarters to pull out the win.
Michael Krejocic and Braden Dunn each scored eight points to lead the way for the Wildcats.
Dakota Bracken put in nine points for Marion Center.
Both teams play Tuesday. Homer Center (1-9) visits United, and Marion Center (3-8) travels to Purchase Line.
PLUM 46, INDIANA 27: Plum outscored Indiana in every quarter on its way to a convincing WPIAL Class 5A Section 4 victory.
Plum held at 19-12 lead at halftime and outscored Indiana 27-15 in the second half.
Nick Killinger’s nine field goals and 21 points led the way for the Mustangs (4-4).
Indiana’s Stanford Webb totaled seven points.
Indiana (2-6) continues section play Tuesday at home against Highlands.
LIGONIER VALLEY 65, VALLEY 35: Ligonier Valley held Valley to single digits in three quarters en route to a 30-point victory in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 3 game.
The Vikings held a 9-8 lead after the first quarter, but the Rams kicked things into high gear with a 20-7 second period to take the 28-16 advantage into halftime. Ligonier Valley piled on the points in the final two quarters, putting up a 23-6 third period and a 14-13 final frame.
Ligonier Valley’s Haden Sierocky poured in a game-high 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out five assists. Matthew Marinchak added 20 points, and Dylan Rhoades scored 10 points.
All three Vikings’ scorers hit double digits. B.J. Harvey netted a team-high 13, while Nate Clarke scored 12 and Ben Aftanas put up 10.
Ligonier Valley (5-6, 2-1) travels to Steel Valley for a section game Tuesday.
CALVARY BAPTIST BOYS’ TOURNAMENT: Noah Meckley tallied 29 points in two games as Calvary Baptist bested Great Commission, 51-11, and Clearfield Alliance, 50-14, in the Patriots’ invitational tournament.
Meckley was Calvary’s leading scorer against Great Commission, posting 17 points. Nathan Helman followed with 10 points. Joe Shank tallied seven rebounds, four steals and nine assists.
Shank outscored Clearfield Alliance on his own in Game 2, pouring in 18 points. He dished out five assists and added six steals. Meckley netted 12 points against Clearfield and had eight boards.
Calvary Baptist and Clearfield will have a rematch in the championship game on Saturday.
GIRLS
INDIANA 49, PLUM 21: Indiana’s defense was in full force, limiting Plum to single-digit points in every quarter of a victory in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 game.
Indiana jumped all over Plum early, taking a 31-10 lead into halftime. The offense slowed in the second half but the defense limited the Mustangs to 11 points.
Isabella Antonacci connected for 15 points to lead Indiana. Katie Kovalchick and Eve Fiala each had nine points.
Indiana (6-2, 3-0) plays host to Kiski Area on Monday.
HOMER CENTER 52, MARION CENTER 27: Homer-Center exploded for 24 fourth-quarter points and pulled away from Marion Center in a Heritage Conference game.
Macy Sardone led Homer-Center with 19 points. Marlee Kochman added 13 and Molly Kosmack 12.
Lydia Miller compiled 10 points, six rebounds and nine steals for the Stingers.
Both teams play Monday. Homer-Center (7-3) plays host to United, and Marion Center welcomes Purchase Line.
On Thursday, Marion Center trekked through the snow to DuBois and came back with a 54-46 win in a non-conference game.
Marion Center pulled away during the second half, outscoring the home team 31-23.
The Stingers sank 21 of 23 free throw attempts, including 12 of 14 in the fourth quarter.
Miller had a complete game with 22 points, including a perfect 10-for-10 on free throws, five rebounds and 10 steals. Kaelee Elkin also posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Alexas Pfeafer scored 10 for the Beavers.
CALVARY BAPTIST GIRLS’ TOURNAMENT: Calvary Baptist split games in its invitational tournament, losing to Great Commission, 26-9, and defeating Clearfield Alliance 28-18.
Great Commission held Calvary to just three points in the first half and six in the second.
Katelyn Shank scored four of the Patriots’ nine points, going 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Maggie Murray followed with three points and Daltyn Overdorff with two.
Calvary performed much better against Clearfield Alliance, taking a 10-6 lead into halftime. The Patriots outscored Clearfield 18-12 in the final two quarters.
Alyse Smith poured in 10 points, snagged nine boards and tallied three steals. Brecken Overdorff scored eight points and Murray had four. Daltyn Overdorff, Katelyn Shank and Laina Shank each tallied two points.
Calvary plays Clearfield in the consolation game on Saturday.
FRIDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Albert Gallatin 65, Thomas Jefferson 61 Avonworth 70, Summit Academy 53 Beaver Falls 57, Mohawk 40 Belle Vernon 77, Uniontown 56 Berlin-Brothersvalley 86, Turkeyfoot Valley 24 Bethel Park 37, Canon-McMillan 34 Bishop Canevin 85, Mapletown 33 Bishop Carroll 53, Forest Hills 41 Bishop McCort 56, Bedford 50 Blackhawk 51, Central Valley 42 Bradford 39, St. Marys 27 Burrell 53, Deer Lakes 45 Cambria Heights 80, Purchase Line 41 Carlynton 50, Sto-Rox 45 Central Martinsburg 51, Greater Johnstown 40 Chartiers Valley 64, South Fayette 54 Clarion Area 84, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 35 Cochranton 46, Youngsville 31 Conneaut, Ohio 64, Erie First Christian 61 Cumberland Valley 58, Altoona 47 DuBois 52, Huntingdon 49 Elizabeth Forward 62, Yough 46 Ellwood City 56, Neshannock 34 Erie Cathedral Prep 50, Erie McDowell 37 Fairview 67, Conneaut Area 26 Farrell 59, Lakeview 45 Fort LeBoeuf 69, Titusville 54 Fox Chapel 71, Hempfield 43 Franklin 60, Grove City 30 Freeport 68, Derry 37 Greater Latrobe 55, Franklin Regional 48 Greensburg Central Catholic 87, Propel Braddock 45 Hampton 54, Armstrong 40 Hickory 54, Greenville 48 Highlands 74, Shaler 66 Homer-Center 27, Marion Center 25 Imani Christian 74, St. Joseph 28 Jefferson-Morgan 71, Bentworth 51 Kennedy Catholic 82, Jamestown 54 Keystone Oaks 50, Knoch 48 Laurel 48, Elwood City Riverside 23 Laurel Highlands 73, Ringgold 49 Leechburg 72, Propel Andrew Street 24 Ligonier Valley 65, Valley 35 Monessen 62, California 37 Moon 64, Trinity 50 Mount Lebanon 47, Baldwin 31 Mount Union 85, Moshannon Valley 32 New Castle 77, West Allegheny 41 North Hills 69, North Allegheny 59 Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 80, Shenango 65 Penn Hills 87, McKeesport 72 Penn-Trafford 90, Greensburg Salem 44 Penns Manor 67, Northern Cambria 33 Pine-Richland 61, Seneca Valley 49 Pittsburgh Central Catholic 58, Norwin 42 Plum 46, Indiana 27 Portage Area 76, Conemaugh Valley 37 Quaker Valley 47, Montour 46 Saegertown 56, Maplewood 29 Seneca 50, Girard 42 Seton-LaSalle 88, Freedom Area 51 Slippery Rock 66, Sharpsville 55 South Allegheny 50, Shady Side Academy 47 South Western 96, Central York 90 Southern Columbia 59, Central Columbia 51 Southern Huntingdon 62, Claysburg-Kimmel 38 Union Area 62, Eden Christian 32 United 67, West Shamokin 57 Upper St. Clair 54, Peters Township 45 Warren 53, Corry 42 West Greene 51, Propel Montour High School 45 West Middlesex 60, Wilmington 43 West Mifflin 64, Connellsville 44 Winchester Thurston 81, Clairton 47 Windber 50, Blacklick Valley 39
GIRLS
Avella 62, Mapletown 44 Bishop McCort 56, Bedford 50 Central Martinsburg 44, Greater Johnstown 25 Chestnut Ridge 55, Somerset 39 Cornell 57, Propel Andrew Street 34 Forest Hills 64, Bishop Carroll 37 Greensburg Salem 56, Laurel Highlands 29 Homer-Center 52, Marion Center 27 Indiana 49, Plum 21 McKeesport 63, Penn Hills 32 South Allegheny 53, Mount Pleasant 52 Trinity 89, Ringgold 19 West Greene 52, Waynesburg Central 41 Wilmington 34, Meadville 27 BOYS’ BOX SCORES
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 80, PURCHASE LINE 41
Purchase Line — 41
Sanchez 1 0-2 2, Syster 2 2-3 6, J. Brooks 2 0-0 4, Beer 1 1-2 3, Lamer 6 0-1 14, Chambers 2 1-1 5, Smarsh 1 0-0 3, Gearhart 0 1-2 1, Brooks 1 0-0 2, Albright 0 1-6 1, Totals 16 6-11 41
Cambria Heights — 80
C.Whiteford 3 2-2 8, Wholaver 3 0-0 8, B. Whiteford 12 8-8 34, Lamb 3 0-0 7, Rogal 0 0-0 0, Mazenko 2 4-6 8, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Yeckley 0 0-0 0, Burkey 1 0-0 2, Farabaugh 4 0-0 12, Reddelid 0 1-3 1, Totals 28 15-19 80
Purchase Line 8 17 9 7 — 41
Cambria Heights 13 24 28 15 — 80
3-point field goals: Farabaugh 4, B. Whiteford 2, Wholaver 2, Lamer 2, Smarsh, Lamb. JV score: Cambria Heights, 42-32.
UNITED 67, WEST SHAMOKIN 57
United — 67
Marino 6 4-4 17, Muchesko 8 2-3 19, Dishong 1 2-2 5, Boring 2 2-2 7, Felix 6 0-1 14, Tomb 2 0-0 5, Totals 24 10-12 67
West Shamokin — 57
Smulik 9 2-2 22, B. Swartz 5 0-1 12, McCullough 1 2-2 5, L. Swartz 2 2-4 8, Stover 3 0-1 7, Buffone 1 0-0 3, Totals 22 6-10 57
United 7 17 24 19 — 67
West Shamokin 13 8 12 24 — 57
3-point field goals: Felix 2, Smulik 2, B. Swartz 2, L. Swartz 2, McCullough, Stover, Buffone, Marino, Muchesko, Dishong, Boring, Tomb
PENNS MANOR 67, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 33
Penns Manor — 67
Grimaldi 13 3-7 29, Kohan 1 0-0 3, Koches 7 2-2 23, Hill 3 0-0 8, Gresko 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 1-2 1, Kerchensky 1 0-0 3, Altemus 0 0-0 0, Gillen 0 0-0 0, Polenik 0 0-0 0, Totals 25 6-11 67
Northern Cambria — 33
Taylor 4 0-0 10, Kudlawek 1 0-0 3, Myers 1 0-0 2, Wiewora 4 1-1 9, Yahner 0 0-0 0, Dolaney 2 0-0 4, T. Dumm 1 0-0 2, Shutty 1 0-1 2, Messina 0 1-2 1, Totals 14 2-4 33
Penns Manor 17 25 24 1 — 67
Northern Cambria 6 16 8 3 — 33
3-point field goals: Koches 7, Hill 2, Taylor 2, Kudlawek, Kohan, Kerchensky.
HOMER CENTER 27, MARION CENTER 25
Marion Center — 25
Dak.Bracken 3 2-2 9, Daw.Bracken 2 0-0 6, Lynn 2 1-2 5, Risinger 2 0-0 5, Petrof 0 0-0 0, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Totals 9 3-4 25
Homer-Center — 27
J.Arone 3 1-2 7, Harper 2 0-0 4, Krejocic 3 0-0 8, Dunn 2 2-2 8, Palmer 0 0-0 0, Totals 10 1-4 27
Marion Center 12 5 2 6 — 25
Homer-Center 7 10 3 7 — 27
3-point field goals: Daw.Bracken 2, Krejocic 2, Dunn 2, Dak.Bracken.
PLUM 46, INDIANA 27
Indiana — 27
Webb 2 3-5 7, Brocious 0 1-2 1, Todd 1 2-5 4, Hutton 1 2-2 3, Martin 1 2-2 4, Nygren 1 0-0 2, Collinger 0 1-2 1, Lubold 0 2-2 2, Kutz 0 3-4 3, Clifford 0 0-0 0, Totals 6 16-24 27
Plum — 46
Kofuas 3 2-3 8, Evuarchec 1 2-2 4, Moss 1 2-4 4, Hereda 2 1-2 7, Killinger 9 3-6 21, Fauero 0 2-2 2, Totals 16 12-19 46
Indiana 4 8 6 9 — 27
Plum 7 12 17 10 — 46
3-point field goals: Hereda 2.
LIGONIER VALLEY 65, VALLEY 35
Ligonier Valley — 65
Kondisko 4 0-0 8, Sierocky 10 0-3 21, Marinchak 9 1-1 20, Grzywinski 0 3-6 3, Rhoades 3 2-2 10, Hollick 1 0-0 2, Pleskovitch 0 1-2 1, Totals 27 7-14 65
Valley — 35
Clarke 4 0-1 12, Harvey 6 1-2 13, Aftanas 4 1-3 10, Swindler 0 0-1 0, Totals 14 2-7 35
Ligonier Valley 8 20 23 14 — 65
Valley 9 7 6 13 — 35
3-point field goals: Rhoades 2, Marinchak, Sierocky, Aftanas. GIRLS’ BOX SCORE
HOMER CENTER 52, MARION CENTER 27
Homer-Center — 52
Sharp 0 0-0 0, Elliot 0 0-0 0, Kochman 5 3-6 13, Sardone 7 0-2 19, Kosmack 5 2-9 12, Fabin 3 2-2 8, Kerr 0 0-0 0, Totals 10 7-19 52
Marion Center — 27
Miller 3 4-4 10, Ka. Elkin 3 0-3 7, Lipsie 2 0-0 4, Ke. Elkin 2 0-2 4, Birk 0 0-0 0, Shadle 1 0-0 2, Totals 10 4-8 27
Homer-Center 8 14 6 24 — 52
Marion Center 8 4 9 6 — 27
3-point field goals: Sardone 5, Ka. Elkin
MARION CENTER 54, DUBOIS 46
Marion Center — 54
Miller 5 10-10 22, Ka. Elkin 6 2-3 15, Lipsie 1 5-6 7, Semetkosky 0 0-0 0, Ke. Elkin 2 0-0 6, Birk 0 0-0 0, Shadle 0 4-4 4, Totals 14 21-23 54
DuBois — 46
Rusnica 2 5-8 9, I Geist-Salone 2 1-3 5, McCoy 2 1-2 5, Henninger 2 0-0 4, Pfeafer 4 0-0 10, Snyder 3 0-2 7, Chewning 1 0-0 2, Lander 1 0-0 2, Fontaine 1 0-0 2, Totals 18 7-15 46
Marion Center 13 10 14 17 — 54
DuBois 13 10 11 12 — 46
3-point field goals: Pfeafer 2, Miller 2, Ke. Elkin 2, Ka. Elkin, Snyder.
INDIANA 49, PLUM 21
Indiana — 49
H. Cook 3 1-2 7, Kovalchick 4 1-1 9, Fiala 4 1-2 9, Ciocca 1 0-0 3, Antonacci 5 3-3 15, Lubold 2 0-0 4, Boyer 1 0-0 2, Totals 20 6-8 49
Plum— 21
Johnson 3 1-2 7, Stephens 2 0-0 5, Susko 1 3-8 5, Marston 1 0-2 2, Olezak 1 0-0 2, Totals 8 4-12 21
Indiana 14 17 13 5 — 49
Plum 5 5 5 6 — 21
3-point field goals: Antonacci 2, Ciocca, Stephens.
BOWLING
MOHAWK LANES
WOMEN’S INDEPENDENT
Jan. 6
Gwen Reisinger 178-195-158-531, Ashlie Gallagher 158-460, Arvilla Koren 163-449, Luana Coulter 173-448, Tanya Davis 157-447, Paula Simpson 159-446, Michelle Krivansky 156-438, Clara Chambers 166-431, Kim Geesey 158-422, Michelle Woody 157-417, Laurene Snyder 154-417
THURSDAY MORNING INDIANS
Jan. 6
Kathy Porter 190-172-160-522, Erika Shimps 171-498, Ruth Shields 189-483, Cathy Meshanko 157-466, Ellen Blazavich 165-459, Lois Clark 172-459, Karen Widdowson 172-442, Jackie Albenze 158-436, Millie Ratay 153-421, Dolly Black 155-421
INTER CITY MEN’S
Jan. 6