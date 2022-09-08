There’s a widely held belief that high school football teams make their most substantial improvements between the first two games of the season.
Those games are in the books.
Homer-Center, Northern Cambria and Penns Manor moved to 2-0 in the Heritage Conference, and two of those teams go at it this weekend.
Cambria Heights, the defending champion, got back on track, and Purchase Line took a nice stride.
In the WPIAL, Indiana hits the road coming off an emotionally charged, fingers-crossed-with-every-kick double-overtime 32-31 win over Knoch. And Apollo-Ridge and Ligonier Valley are off to 2-0 starts.
Here’s a brief look at this weekend’s games.
HOMER-CENTER (2-0) at PENNS MANOR (2-0): This one could be fun, though hardly reminiscent of that 43-42 classic Penns Manor win in 2020.
The game is being played on Penns Manor’s artificial surface, and the team that comes off cleanest likely gets the win.
Homer-Center has quarterback issues, dipping to the fourth string in last week’s 34-20 win over River Valley. Starter Cole McAnulty remains a game-time decision after sitting out last week. So far, the Wildcats have leaned on their running game to get past United Valley, 28-6, and River Valley.
Penns Manor has two shutouts to its credit, 32-0 over Purchase Line and 34-0 over United Valley, two good warm-ups for this matchup. The Comets are young but experienced, and the opening-week win over Purchase Line looks a little more impressive after the Red Dragons rebounded last week. This group is looking for a signature win, and the Comets are tough to beat at home, especially when they limit turnovers and penalties.
PURCHASE LINE (1-1) at NORTHERN CAMBRIA (2-0): Purchase Line took the steam out of West Shamokin last week and is looking to do the same to another fast starter.
The Red Dragons handled West Shamokin, 28-7, a week after the Wolves hung 40 points on Marion Center. In an unusual twist, Purchase Line could use a little more balance in the run game to complement quarterback Jon Elick, and chances are the Dragons will continue to master that as the season progresses.
Northern Cambria built on its season-opening 35-28 win over defending champ Cambria Heights by dispatching Marion Center, 30-0, last week with another balanced attack behind quarterback Owen Bougher.
UNITED VALLEY (0-2) at WEST SHAMOKIN (1-1): United Valley is winless but certainly not a pushover, and West Shamokin left the field last week reeling after putting up only one touchdown at Purchase Line. United Valley, on the other hand, has only one touchdown to its credit.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS (1-1) at RIVER VALLEY (0-2): River Valley finally found some offensive momentum late last week in a 34-20 loss to Homer-Center, and the Panthers need to sustain that momentum this week against a tough defensive team.
Cambria Heights, smarting after giving up five touchdowns in a loss to Northern Cambria in its opener, bounced back and won a hard-fought and physical 13-6 affair at Portage.
MARION CENTER (0-2) at PORTAGE (1-1): Marion Center has been torched for 70 points in two games and faces a Portage team that is always tough to handle.
INDIANA (1-1) at SHADY SIDE ACADEMY (0-1): Indiana won a nailbiter last week, and it was fun and exciting. And it was one of those games that could have been decided earlier. In fact, it’s a handful of mistakes on offense that have kept Indiana from a 2-0 start.
Shady Side Academy didn’t play on opening weekend and lost to North Catholic, 21-10, last week in what can be considered a “good” loss against a perennially tough program.
APOLLO-RIDGE (2-0) at DEER LAKES (0-2): Apollo-Ridge ran into injury issues last week, but the Vikings stepped up in a 34-19 win over Valley that left coach John Skiba leaking tears of pride.
This is Deer Lakes’ home opener after the Lancers lost competitive games at Keystone Oaks (19-7) and Burrell (27-21).
LIGONIER VALLEY (2-0) at GREENSBURG SALEM (1-1): Shellacked by Hempfield (49-3) in its opener, Greensburg Salem bounced back with a 26-7 win over Derry in which the Golden Lions put up more than 350 yards.
After dispatching Springdale and Southmoreland, Ligonier Valley gets to play in the friendly but probably soggy confines of Weller Field.