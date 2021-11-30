The weather conditions have been perfect for the beginning of the deer firearms season.
Snow cover has been present in much of Indiana County, allowing hunters a better chance of detecting deer movement. Deer easily blend in with their environment and can sneak by even the best of hunters. When the woods are blanketed with snow, either bedded or moving deer stand out greatly, making spotting one easier.
With the temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, any deer harvested by those who process them can be hung outdoors without concern of spoilage. If you do use a processor, there is no rush to get the deer to the cooler, and one can continue to hunt, should other tags be possessed.
On opening day, it seemed that many hunters were holding out for their buck. The shots I heard were sporadic and somewhat limited. Later in the day, the activity picked up, and it sounded like more hunters began to target antlerless deer.
With the popularity of hunting in our area, it is not uncommon to encounter other hunters in the woods. Regardless of whether the ground is private or public, one should always assume that another hunter could be just out of sight. Safety should always be considered before taking a shot with a high-powered centerfire rifle, and shots should be taken only when a safe backdrop for the bullet is present. Hunting from an elevated position allows better vantage and also sends any shots fired downward into the ground.
Communicating with other hunters can allow a better understanding as to where they will be and what they are doing. While it can be disappointing to learn that others are sharing your hotspot, sharing notes and wishing each other luck can improve the hunt for both parties. On opening day, I was assisted by another hunter in recovering a deer that had not produced much of a blood trail, and I was thankful for sharing the woods with others.
With the majority of hunters now back at work, those with the time to hunt this week will have to find deer rather than hoping that they are pushed past their position. Still-hunting can be extremely effective if one is willing to hunt slowly enough.
Patience is important, and it is easy to lose focus and begin marching along at a pace that will alert deer before you detect them. The goal while still-hunting is to spot deer before they spot you because a fleeing deer provides little, if any, shot opportunity. Stopping every hour or so to watch for deer movement can break up the hunt and allow one to focus on stealth once the walk continues.
Having the wind in your face is best for still-hunting; however, unless you are dropped off and to be picked up, one must circle back to their starting point, making it all but impossible to have the perfect wind at all times.
Knowledge of the woods and where deer like to bed increases the odds of success because the hunter can approach cautiously while looking for a flickering tail or curve of a deer’s backside. Whenever deer are encountered, their bedding area should be noted because quite often they will use the same cover again and at times for years to come. Rather than looking for deer, a hunter should look for an eye, antler, leg or ear as the vegetation often conceals much of the deer’s body.
During the evening hours, deer will seek food, and hunting over a food source is great way to see deer. These food sources are often well known so there is a chance of another hunter focusing on it as well, so one should have other options in mind.