ALLISON PARK — The Hampton band started Friday evening with a highly entertaining pregame show dedicated to the U.S. military.
The Talbots’ football team took it from there.
Hampton running back Brock Borgo displayed some highly entertaining offense soon after the band marched off Fridley Field, going 78 yards for a touchdown just 45 seconds into the game. He would go on to amass 169 yards in 10 carries in the Talbots’ 42-6 victory over visiting Indiana.
Hampton stayed unbeaten at 8-0, including 5-0 in the Greater Allegheny Conference. Indiana fell to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
“Hampton is a really good solid football team,” Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff said. “They are very well-coached. They’re very disciplined and they play a hundred miles an hour, all 11 guys on both sides of the field.”
Borgo continued his big night with scoring runs of 8 and 10 yards in the second quarter and 25 yards in the third, giving him 15 touchdowns for the season.
Hampton’s Christian Liberto put his team ahead 14-0 with a 7-yard run with 6:37 left in the first quarter. Borgo added his second-quarter TD runs and suddenly the Talbots were up 28-0.
“That was a big help because they have the ability to control the ball and keep our offense off the field,” Hampton coach Jacque De Matteo said of his team’s quick start. “So we thought it was important when we won the coin toss to hopefully establish some momentum. And I felt we did that.”
“They got up early on us on a couple of their patented plays,” Overdorff said. “We threw everything but the kitchen sink at their sweep and still didn’t get it stopped. That’s a credit to them.”
Indiana was forced to punt during its first two possessions. During its third, the Indians advanced to the Hampton 19-yard-line, only to fumble the snap with Hampton’s Michael Witherup recovering.
Another second-quarter drive was also thwarted by a fumble, again with Witherup recovering.
“Those are the things whenever you lose that cause you to lose,” Overdorff said. “You can’t turn the ball over.”
Indiana got on the scoreboard with a 53-yard run down the left sideline by Korbin Wilson with 1:52 remaining in the half. The Indians never threatened after that.
Wilson was a bright spot, however, compiling 85 yards in just five carries. Zach Herrington posted 34 yards in eight tries. But quarterback Devin Flint, who had amassed 766 yards this season, was held at bay by the Talbot defense.
Hampton was not done scoring in the first half. The Talbots recovered an onside kick at their own 49 yard line and several plays later quarterback Matthew DeMatteo passed to Witherup, who shook off two would-be tacklers on his way to a 30-yard score with 0:21 showing on the clock.
Borgo’s 25-yard tally on a reverse with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter put Hampton up 42-6 and was enough to put the mercy rule with its running clock in effect.
“We didn’t take care of the ball to stay in the game,” Overdorff said. “And when you get behind by 20-some points you try to get back in it and do some different things. And that’s not in our wheelhouse and they got us out of our game a little bit. That’s what good teams do.
“We couldn’t stop their base play and you’re in trouble when you can’t do that.”
Indiana will return to action Friday at Mars. Hampton will be at Knoch.
An odd occurrence happened in the game when the Talbots were flagged for holding on four consecutive plays early in the fourth quarter. Joey Mayer, who had entered the game at quarterback, had more than 154 yards negated on those plays.
Then, when Matthew DeMatteo lined up to punt on 4th down and very long, he took off running and made up the penalty yardage, resulting in a first down.