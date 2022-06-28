With wildlife populations at their peak, it is inevitable that conflict with humans can occur. On my small spread this past week I was dealing with two battles at once. A groundhog burrowing underneath my garden fence had been back and forth. It dug and I refilled where it was attempting to crawl under the wire. Eventually, the groundhog won and breached the paradise of vegetation, consuming several heads of romaine lettuce.
As a licensed animal damage control agent, I wasted little time in setting a trap to catch the digger. While shooting the problem rodent might sound like the obvious solution, not once did I see the groundhog messing around in the garden. A few days later, the woodchuck returned and was humanely dispatched.
Sadly, success was short-lived, and the next morning in the chicken coop it was obvious that something had occurred overnight. Feathers were scattered across the floor and one barred rock hen was missing. I followed the trail of feathers and soon found the carcass half-consumed.
I placed the entire chicken in a cage trap and put the rest of the flock on lockdown. That night the masked bandit was caught when it returned to finish its meal. Poultry owners must have well-constructed coops because raccoons can climb well, and once they find an easy meal, they will continue to return and wreak havoc.
With several coonhounds on the property, I had never had issues with raccoons and must admit access to the chickens was wide open. It is best to lock your birds up every night to avoid enticing predators to cause damage.
Citizens are allowed to deal with nuisance animals such as groundhogs and raccoons but may not kill game animals or migratory birds. Quite often, with a little thinking, the problem can be eliminated while continuing to live with the wildlife that shares our space.
Sadly, in my two situations, the potential for loss was too great to coexist with the critters. By law, raccoons must be dispatched where they are caught as they can transmit rabies. Those who take them to greener pastures risk personal injury or introducing disease to a new area.
- While fur prices are depressed due to issues in demand and world trade, trapping is a skill that benefits those who produce their own food. Joining the Pennsylvania Trappers Association will provide plenty of information and opportunities to learn more about trapping.
- As food prices continue to rise, applying for an antlerless deer license will allow one the chance at harvesting some venison. Currently an adult resident hunting license is $20.97 and each antlerless license is $6.97. Other states have recently raised their license fees, and I would not be surprised if we see an increase in Pennsylvania.
In our area, the license allocations will remain the same as last year with WMU 2E offering 42,000 licenses and WMU 2D once again having 74,000 doe tags. Farmers are facing increasing costs daily, and reducing deer herd numbers benefits their crops and the habitat.
The first round of antlerless deer license applications will be accepted by mail July 11. Additional rounds of applications will follow, with any remaining licenses offered over the counter Sept 12.
- For those considering the purchase of imported fireworks to enjoy this holiday weekend, I would like to suggest an alternative: Buy American-made ammunition to shoot with family and friends at the gun range or while hunting.
Taxes on ammunition go toward conservation efforts that benefit all wildlife species and our environment. Independently owned gun shops support our local economy daily, and much of the money remains in our region. The challenge and reward of hitting a bull’s-eye at times is priceless, and hunters who practice will be prepared when a tough shot at a trophy presents itself.