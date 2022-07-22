youth legion region logo

HOMER CITY — Connellsville jumped out to an early lead by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning and winning pitcher Matthew Firestone made that lead stand with six effective innings.

The No. 3 team from Westmoreland County added a few more insurance runs to open the Pennsylvania Youth American Legion Western Regional pool play with a 5-1 victory over S.W. Jack on Friday at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City.

Tags