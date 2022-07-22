HOMER CITY — Connellsville jumped out to an early lead by scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning and winning pitcher Matthew Firestone made that lead stand with six effective innings.
The No. 3 team from Westmoreland County added a few more insurance runs to open the Pennsylvania Youth American Legion Western Regional pool play with a 5-1 victory over S.W. Jack on Friday at First Commonwealth Bank Field in Homer City.
Firestone struck out seven batters and walked three in 61/3 innings.
Kace Shearer finished off the game by retiring the last two batters and standing a pair of S.W. Jack runners on base.
Grayden Gillott broke a scoreless tie in the third inning with a single off starter Kaden Homer that plated Shearer. Alex Van Sickle came around to score on the play on a throwing error.
Homer looked strong on the mound but was relieved by Jon Cribbs in the fourth after injuring his foot beating out an infield single in the top half of the inning. He allowed two runs, one earned on two hits while striking out three batters.
Rocco Cosentino belted a double to deep left-center field to score Derek Miller in the fifth but was thrown out at third base attempting to stretch it to a triple. Firestone struck out Force swinging and retired Coy Martino on a flyout to end the short-lived Drillers rally.
Jonathan Kelly added some insurance for Connellsville in the bottom of the sixth, scoring on a Firestone infield single. Kelly singled, stole second and third base before scoring.
S.W. Jack managed just three hits.
The Drillers play Westmoreland County champion Murrysville in Game 2 at 7:45 p.m. Saturday.