Hope Cook surpassed 1,000 points in her career and joined three other Indiana players in double figures in a 69-37 romp over Kiski Area in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 home game Monday.
Cook, a senior guard who has committed to IUP, finished with 11 points, dished out 10 assists for a double-double and came up with six rebounds.
“She played a good all-around game, Indiana coach Otto Peterson said. “We had good, balanced scoring and played good defense.”
Eve Fiala, a junior forward center, scored a game-high 23 points and yanked down 10 rebounds. Katie Kovalchick, also a junior forward/center, finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Bella Antonacci, a sophomore guard, drilled four 3-point field goals and scored 16 points.
Indiana jumped out to a 24-5 lead en route to its fourth straight win. The Indians improved to 7-2 overall and lead the section at 4-0 over Armstrong (8-4, 3-1), Hampton (9-1, 2-1) and Mars (8-2, 2-1).
Hampton welcomes Indiana on Thursday. The Talbots play at Fox Chapel today. They had won their first eight games before losing to Armstrong (41-29) last week.
“It’s always tough to play down there,” Peterson said.
RIVER VALLEY 62, WEST SHAMOKIN 48: Freshman Ava Persichetti poured in 23 points to lead River Valley past West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference game for its fifth straight victory.
The Panthers jumped out to a 17-10 start in the first quarter, thanks to a pair of 3s by Julia Potts and six points from Persichetti.
River Valley followed with a 16-11 second period, led by Persichetti’s 10 points, to grab a 33-21 lead at halftime.
The Panthers inched past the Wolves, 29-27, in the second half.
Nine Panthers scored. Persichetti’s 29 points, including two 3-pointers and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line, led the pack. Potts, a senior, followed with eight points, Hannah Artley, a junior, and Rylee Kitner, a sophomore, each scored six points apiece.
Lexie Young, a senior power forward, netted 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Wolves. Sophomore Lily Jordan tallied 12 points and added five rebounds, while junior forward Maddie McConnell had six rebounds to go with her eight points.
Both teams take on Heritage Conference opponents on Wednesday. West Shamokin (3-7) welcomes Marion Center, while River Valley (10-1) visits Penns Manor.
PENNS MANOR 49, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 26: Penns Manor shot out of the gates, scoring 18 first-quarter points and cruising to its sixth straight victory by beating Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game.
Megan Dumm and Kate Hnatko scored 10 points apiece as the Comets grabbed a 28-11 halftime lead. Penns Manor also outscored the Highlanders 21-15 in the second half.
Dumm posted a double-double with a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. Hnatko registered 16 points and collected seven boards. Alyssa Altemus also hit double figures with 10 points.
“We played really good team basketball on both ends of the floor,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “When we are a cohesive unit on defense and pass the ball the way we did tonight, we are a lot harder to defend.”
Bryce Burkey topped Cambria Heights with 10 points.
Penns Manor (10-2) clashes with River Valley at home on Wednesday. Cambria Heights (4-5) plays at United on Friday.
HOMER-CENTER 55, UNITED 40: Junior Macy Sardone netted four 3-point field goals en route to 21 points as Homer-Center snapped United’s four-game win streak in a Heritage Conference game.
The Wildcats put up a dominating 18-7 first period and added 12 points in the second quarter to take a 30-16 lead into halftime. Sardone scored 11 of her points in a 17-13 third quarter. The Lions took the final frame, 11-8.
Two other Wildcats hit double digits. Senior Marlee Kochman notched 18 points and junior Molly Kosmack scored 10.
Sophomore Ashley Donelson and junior Aleah Bevard each scored 11 points to lead the Lions.
Both teams continue Heritage Conference play Wednesday. Homer-Center (8-3) travels to Cambria Heights, and United (8-3) heads to Northern Cambria.
PURCHASE LINE 48, MARION CENTER 39: Purchase Line posted a strong second half, turning the table on host Marion Center and picking up its fourth consecutive victory in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers led at the half, 20-15, but Purchase Line caught fire in the second half and routed the Stingers, 35-19, over the final two quarters.
Madison Scalese led three Red Dragons in double figures with 13 points, all in the second half. Bethany Smith compiled 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots. Abby Goss contributed 11 points and eight rebounds.
Kaelee Elkin topped Marion Center scorers with 13 points. Lydia Miller was sound on both sides, adding 10 points and coming up with 10 steals.
“I am very proud of how our entire team stepped up defensively,” Purchase Line coach Kelly Goss said. “Kudos to junior Bailey Weaver. We assigned her the job of defending Lydia Miller and she held her to 10 points. It was a solid come-from-behind win. I told the girls I had total trust in them to pull out a win, and they did it.”
Both teams plays Wednesday. Purchase Line (7-4) travels to Bald Eagle, and Marion Center (5-7) visits West Shamokin.
WEST MIFFLIN 60, LIGONIER VALLEY 46: Ligonier Valley’s Madison Marinchak scored a game-high 18 points, but West Mifflin used a strong second half to pull away from the Rams in their WPIAL Class 4A Section 3 game.
Leading by just two points at halftime, the Titans posted a 37-25 second-half advantage to pull away.
Haley Boyd added 17 points for Ligonier Valley. She also collected eight rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Savaughn Wimbs led West Mifflin with 16 points. Emily Buchleitner and Emily Beck scored 12 each.
Ligonier Valley (0-10) plays host to Elizabeth Forward on Thursday.
MONDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Bedford 49, Bishop Carroll 40 Bishop McCort 66, Forest Hills 55 Richland 51, Somerset 33 Tyrone 76, Bald Eagle Area 49
GIRLS
Beaver Falls 48, Sharon 40 Bishop McCort 73, Forest Hills 66 Blackhawk 64, Quaker Valley 38 Derry 53, Deer Lakes 32 Farrell 66, Commodore Perry 14 Franklin Regional 32, Fox Chapel 24 Homer-Center 55, United 40 Indiana 69, Kiski Area 37 Knoch 50, Highlands 33 Mount Lebanon 59, Bethel Park 38 Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 48, Shenango 32 Penn-Trafford 54, North Hills 21 Penns Manor 49, Cambria Heights 26 Portage Area 43, Windber 35 Purchase Line 48, Marion Center 39 River Valley 62, West Shamokin 48 Sharpsville 63, Redbank Valley 51 South Fayette 63, Oakland Catholic 36 Southmoreland 50, Elizabeth Forward 35 Villa Maria 70, Corry 13 West Greene 70, Mapletown 27 West Middlesex 51, Mercer 15 West Mifflin 60, Ligonier Valley 46 Westmont Hilltop 48, Greater Johnstown 17 Woodland Hills 49, Greensburg Salem 40
GIRLS’ BOX SCORES
INDIANA 69, KISKI AREA 37
Kiski Area — 37
Johns 4 3-4 14, Keller 2 0-0 4, Coleman 2 0-0 4, Peck 3 0-0 8, Garcia 2 0-0 4, Haran 1 0-0 3, Totals 14 3-4 37
Indiana — 69
Cook 4 1-3 11, Kovalchick 6 1-2 13, Fiala 11 1-2 23, Ciocca 1 1-2 4, Antonacci 6 0-0 16, Lubold 1 0-0 2, Totals 29 4-9 69
Kiski Area 5 13 7 12 — 37
Indiana 24 17 15 13 — 69
3-point field goals: Johns 3, Peck 2, Horan, Antonacci 4, Cook 2, Ciocca.
RIVER VALLEY 62, WEST SHAMOKIN 48
River Valley — 62
I.Pynos 1 0-0 2, Potts 4 0-0 8, Persichetti 12 3-3 29, A.Pynos 1 0-0 2, Artley 3 0-2 6, Foust 1 2-2 6, Staats 1 1-2 3, Kitner 1 4-6 6, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Totals 25 10-15 62
West Shamokin — 48
L.Young 8 4-5 20, Spohn 1 2-4 4, McConnell 2 2-5 8, Jordan 5 2-2 12, M.Young 2 0-0 4, Totals 18 10-16 48
River Valley 17 16 15 14 — 62
West Shamokin 10 11 11 16 — 48
3-point field goals: J.Potts 2, Persichetti 2, McConnell 2.
PENNS MANOR 49, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 26
Penns Manor — 49
Dumm 6 2-2 17, Gillo 0 0-0 0, Hnatko 8 0-1 16, Altemus 5 0-0 10, Shaffer 0 0-0 0, S. Stiteler 2 0-2 4, A. Stiteler 0 0-0 0, Mumua 1 0-0 2, Totals 22 2-5 49
Cambria Heights — 26
Burkey 4 0-0 10, Bender 3 2-2 8, Gaida 0 2-2 2, Vinglish 0 0-0 0, Kirsch 2 2-4 6, Storm 0 0-0 0, Totals 9 6-8 26
Penns Manor 18 10 12 9 — 49
Cambria Heights 6 5 6 9 — 26
3-point field goals: Dumm 3, Burkey 2. JV score: Penns Manor, 31-10.
PURCHASE LINE 48, MARION CENTER 39
Purchase Line — 48
Smith 5 1-1 11, Scalese 5 2-2 13, Goss 5 1-2 11, Weaver 1 3-4 5, Hopkins 1 0-0 3, Syster 0 2-2 2, Layden 1 1-3 3, Totals 18 10-14 48
Marion Center — 39
Miller 3 3-7 10, Ka. Elkin 5 1-4 13, Lipsie 2 1-2 5, Semetkoskey 0 0-2 0, Ke. Elkin 3 0-0 9, Birk 0 0-0 0, Beer 0 0-0 0, Shadle 0 2-2 2, Totals 13 5-17 39
Purchase Line 8 7 14 21 — 48
Marion Center 5 15 10 9 — 39
3-point field goals: Ke. Elkin 3, Ka. Elkin 2, Miller, Hopkins, Scalese. JV score: Marion Center, 45-26.
HOMER-CENTER 55, UNITED 40
United — 40
Travis 2 1-3 5, Donelson 5 0-0 11, Bevard 3 5-5 11, Fry 2 4-6 9, Perrone 2 0-0 4, Totals 14 10-14 40
Homer-Center — 55
Sharp 1 2-2 4, Elliott 0 2-2 2, Kochman 6 5-7 18, Sardone 6 5-8 21, Kosmack 4 2-2 10, Fabin 0 0-2 0, Totals 14 10-14 55
United 7 9 13 11 — 40
Homer-Center 18 12 17 8 — 55
3-point field goals: Sardone 4, Donelson, Fry, Kochman.
WEST MIFFLIN 60, LIGONIER VALLEY 46
Ligonier Valley — 46
Marinchak 5 5-10 18, Myers 3 0-0 6, Barr 1 0-3 2, Boyd 7 3-7 17, Painter 1 0-2 2, Griffin 0 1-2 1, Totals 17 9-24 46
West Mifflin — 60
Conley 2 0-0 4, Carr 3 3-7 9, S.Wimbs 6 1-3 16, Buchleitner 6 0-0 12, Beck 3 6-10 12, DeOrio 2 2-2 6, Lewis 0 1-2 1, Nagel 0 0-2 0, Totals 22 13-26 60
Ligonier Valley 7 14 16 9 — 46
West Mifflin 11 12 23 14 — 60