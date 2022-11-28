ALTOONA — The Colts’ stampede ended with a 42-13 loss to Canton in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals at Altoona’s Mansion Park on Saturday that also put a stop to a storybook season for Northern Cambria.
“Hey, you can’t always win,” Colts coach Sam Shutty said. “You can’t always win. You expect to win, but what do you do in those situations? Because you can’t just quit. You got to pull yourself up off the ground, and you got to play football. That’s what our guys did. I don’t think our guys quit. They played for each other.”
The District 4 champion Warriors got points in all three facets of the game in a five-touchdown performance. Weston Bellows returned a kickoff, Riley Parker brought down an interception and ran for a second score, and Hayden Ward and Hudson Ward each picked up rushing touchdowns for Canton (12-1), which will face Steelton-Highspire in the semifinals on Friday.
Northern Cambria (10-4) quarterback Owen Bougher ran for one score and completed a pass to Xander Dolansky for the other.
In the first five minutes, it looked like the Warriors were closing the game early as they proved to be quicker and harder to bring down than the Colts expected.
“I think (experience) is huge,” Canton coach Tyler Sechrist said. “They’re an up-and-coming team. They got some good young players. They’re on a roll. I think it was huge for us to go out and not give them hope. You could see when they scored there, how a team can get some hope. They’re a well-coached team. They’re going to be a really good team, but we had an advantage over them being in this situation before.”
Bellows returned Trey Pershing’s opening kickoff 77 yards and Bailey Ferguson hit his first of three extra-point attempts to put Canton up 7-0 just 15 seconds into the game.
Gage Pepper, a 6-foot, 225-pound defensive tackle, sacked Bougher for a loss of 14 as the Warriors pushed Northern Cambria three-and-out before driving 35 yards on five plays with senior Hayden Ward capping it with a 24-yard touchdown run that gave Canton a 14-0 advantage at 8:32 in the first quarter.
The Colts’ second drive ended early as Parker easily read Bougher’s pass play and returned an interception 25 yards for the Warriors’ third score in under five minutes.
Canton added one more score in the first quarter, stringing together a nine-play, 80-yard drive that ate up almost 4½ minutes and featured a 24-yard sprint by Bellows and a 31-yard break by sophomore Holden Ward. Parker, a 6-foot running back, easily walked across the goal line for a 2-yard score that made it 28-0 at the 1:31 mark.
“I had a feeling they were that big, that fast, that strong, but on film you can’t really get that,” Shutty said. “Our guys were really surprised by that. The speed of the team on this field is something we haven’t seen. It took us a while to adjust to it. … It was a little frustrating at the start, but they settled down and they were able to do some things positive. That’s what this is about.”
After the initial shellshock, Northern Cambria settled into its game.
Colton Paronish, one of 11 graduating seniors, broke through a tackle up the middle and ran 64 yards to give the Colts first-and-goal at the 3.
“We hadn’t been running that play that much,” Paronish said. “But we ran it a couple weeks ago against Conemaugh Township. I had a beautiful hole. My line made a beautiful hole for me again, and I had one guy to beat and I beat him. Then I got real slow at the end, because I was gassed, and he tackled me.”
Jack Sheredy squeezed out a yard, and Bougher kept an option play for a 2-yard touchdown that put Northern Cambria on the scoreboard, 28-7, and brought the black-and-gold faithful packing the stands to their feet with 32 seconds left in the first quarter.
“We just tried to take advantage of their aggressiveness,” Shutty said. “They were really selling out with their front, and trying to stop the things we’d been doing. … We knew it would have to be an outside run game; they’re so big up the middle. Once we saw them really slanting our motion, we were able to hit on a misdirection and get them on an option on the touchdown there to go in.”
The Colts seemed to find solid football in the second quarter, keeping Canton well away from the end zone on two consecutive drives and making a couple big plays, including a highlight-reel 21-yard grab by Myers from Bougher in the middle of the field under pressure and an 11-yard run by 6-2 Logan Dumm on a play that hasn’t been run since Week 1.
“We actually ran that play Week 1 against Heights,” Shutty laughed at the memory. “Logan got hurt, and he’s been out for some time. And when he came back we put him in on defense. He hasn’t gotten on offense, and in practice this week, he’s like, ‘Hey coach, what about that play?’ I was like, ‘Ya know what, Logan? We will run that play.’ It worked. Again, it was one of those misdirection plays, where it wasn’t a trick play, it was just something we had that we didn’t run for a while.”
Northern Cambria still couldn’t contain the Warriors as Hayden Ward got the pitch from younger brother Holden and ran it to the end zone from 12 yards out to make it 34-7 with 39 seconds left in the half.
Bougher completed passes of 4, 7 and 28 yards to Dolansky on the Colts’ next drive, but Dolansky fumbled on the run after the final grab and Canton recovered to end the second quarter.
The Warriors enacted the mercy rule when junior Hudson Ward broke through for a 49-yard sprint for Canton’s final score of the night. Parker ran in the two-point conversion to make it 42-7 midway through the third quarter.
Parker gained 100 yards on nine carries to lead the Warriors’ 293-yard ground game. Holden Ward followed with 60 and Bellows added 50. Holden Ward also went 2-for-4 for 13 yards as Canton’s main quarterback.
Northern Cambria got down to the Warriors 2, thanks to a 28-yard kickoff return by Myers, a 22-yard run by Dolansky and a 26-yard gain by 6-3 defensive end/middle linebacker John Zemrose. However, Hayden Ward stopped Bougher a yard short as the Colts turned the ball over on downs with a minute left in the third quarter.
Canton punter Michael Davis’ knee touched the turf on a misplayed snap early in the fourth quarter, and Northern Cambria took advantage of the rare mistake with prime field position at the Warriors’ 9-yard line. Bougher found Dolansky in the middle of the end zone from 10 yards to make it 42-13 with seven minutes left in the game.
“We really just thought it could be our last game,” Paronish said. “That’s what we’ve been thinking the last few games, so we just go out there and play with all we have. That’s what we were trying to do all game, no matter what the score was. We were giving it all we have, and just playing hard.”
Bougher completed 9 of 20 pass attempts for 81 yards and two interceptions, including one to Ben Fitch to end the game. Dolansky was his top target with five catches for 54 yards and added 27 on the ground. Paronish led with 66 of the Colts’ 158 rushing yards.
“These guys were never really given anything,” Shutty said. “They were never given any respect. It’s just one of those things where they came together. That’s just a special thing for the team to do. You always have guys who are good — a good running back, a good quarterback — but we have 11-15 guys that play together well. … That’s what made this team so special.”
Northern Cambria closed out its historic season with the program’s first District 6 title and first state playoff appearance, along with winning 10 games for the first time since 1979. Bougher also broke the school’s single-season passing record with his 2,262 yards and 23 touchdowns. Add in the outpouring of support and a lifetime’s worth of memories, and the loss becomes bittersweet for a team that became family during a season of overcoming adversity.
“I cannot be happier,” Paronish said. “Last year we went 2-8, I was injured a lot, we had a lot of people injured, we only had two seniors. It’s nice to finally have a winning season and do something Northern Cambria has never done. I couldn’t be happier, but it still sucks that I’ll never put pads on again.”
“I am so proud of the community in Northern Cambria and the support that they gave us,” Shutty said. “Just the love they showed for our team, those are just special memories that this group of kids will have forever. No one can take those away from them ever.”