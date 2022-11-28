nc-canton

Northern Cambria’s Dawson Shutty (78) drew a bead on Canton running back Riley Parker in the PIAA playoffs on Saturday.

ALTOONA — The Colts’ stampede ended with a 42-13 loss to Canton in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals at Altoona’s Mansion Park on Saturday that also put a stop to a storybook season for Northern Cambria.

“Hey, you can’t always win,” Colts coach Sam Shutty said. “You can’t always win. You expect to win, but what do you do in those situations? Because you can’t just quit. You got to pull yourself up off the ground, and you got to play football. That’s what our guys did. I don’t think our guys quit. They played for each other.”

