Organized coyote hunts are popular in the month of February, with most activity occurring on the weekends. The coyote is well-distributed across the county and can be found in nearly every woodlot. Coyotes inhabit a large range and regularly patrol their territory making for a lot of tracks in the snow. Quite often coyotes will hunt through an area every week to 10 days. This nomadic pattern can make it difficult to be in the right place at the right time.
Those with trail cameras may be able to piece together a pattern based off when photos were taken. This winter when I found tracks of game, I made a note of when and where they were found. Such record keeping is quite useful to the pursuit of all game animals including predators. With breeding season underway, coyote vocalizations are more common, and it is possible to locate them through their howls. A variety of devices can be used in an attempt to provoke a howling response from coyotes. The hardest part of harvesting a coyote is knowing where one is. With information gained through scouting, a hunter can increase the chance at success.
A variety of methods can be used to harvest coyotes, with the simplest being an organized drive comparable to those used for big game. Wind direction should be considered as a coyote is capable of winding a human from several hundred yards away. Watchers should have the wind in their face in order to have a chance at a coyote making an escape. While not required by law, the use of safety orange allows hunters to better monitor the movements of the rest of the group.
Coyotes are tough animals to anchor, with most deer-caliber rifles being a good choice for a clean kill. A needle and thread is often necessary to repair damage to the hide when using a magnum round. Shotguns loaded with copper-plated BBs or smaller buckshot are a good choice for thicker cover where shots will be limited in range. In our area, the decision can be difficult as to what weapon to carry as the habitat and terrain continuously change.
Calling a coyote in by emitting prey distress cries or imitating another coyote is perhaps the most popular method of hunting. Electronic callers are permitted and can be used exclusively or with conjunction of mouth-blown calls. While the advantages of the electronic calls are huge, they are repetitive and allow the chance of some predators learning to avoid such recordings. A mouth-blown call can be customized to the situation and blown as loudly or softly as the situation dictates.
In freezing conditions, mouth calls can often freeze as spit accumulates in the sound reeds. Several calls should be on hand in a warm pocket so that a hunter can switch out when one freezes. The same bitter cold also is a drain on batteries for both electronics callers and artificial sources of light. Location is of the utmost importance when calling if one hopes to experience success. For everything to work a coyote must first hear the call, then not smell the hunter as it approaches to investigate and finally present a shot. While it might seem simple enough to set up where a coyote is and where you can also kill it, details are often overlooked initially. By giving each calling setup ample consideration as to access, habitat, terrain and potential directions of approach, a hunter will inch closer to killing a coyote.
A large number of hunters are using hounds to scent trail coyotes in our region.
Motorists should slow down when trucks are pulled off alongside the road with dog boxes, as it is an indication of a possible crossing. The law in our state allows for hounds to hunt through private property. Those who disagree with that should understand that destruction of a hunting dog is a criminal offense.