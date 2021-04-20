The IUP men’s golf team was forced to withdraw from the 57th Cecil C. Spadafora Invitational Tuesday due to health and safety guidelines within the program.
The Crimson Hawks were leading their home tournament after Monday’s opening round, shooting a 293 as a team while Shepherd was second at 294 and Mercyhurst was third at 295.
Shepherd ended up winning the team title, shooting a 299 on Tuesday to finish with a 25-over 593.
IUP freshman Luke Lestini shot a 5-under 66 on Monday to lead all golfers going into the clubhouse. He, along with the other seven Crimson Hawks who competed in the first round, did not play Tuesday.
Shepherd’s Owen Elliott won the individual medalist honor with an even-par 142.
IUP is scheduled to compete in the NCAA Division II Atlantic/East Region Championships May 6-8 at Lake View Country Club in North East.