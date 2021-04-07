Perhaps it’s a sign of the times, but the news Wednesday at IUP spring football practice wasn’t what was happening on the turf at Frank Cignetti Field.
It was who wasn’t there — and why.
The Crimson Hawks worked their way through a 90-minute practice short on numbers because a few hours before they took the field, they found out that a few players had tested positive for COVID-19.
Coach Paul Tortorella didn’t specify how many players had tested positive, or who they were, but said when combined with the players who were deemed to be at-risk after contact tracing and a few who were injured, the team was short roughly 15 players.
“You can’t get frustrated with it,” Tortorella said. “I give our kids a lot of credit to get through this. But we’re adults. We should be able to handle it.”
The Crimson Hawks did things a little unconventionally, getting reps in position grouping they normally might not do much of. Among other sets, with only one healthy tight end, they did a lot of four-receiver sets, and with only a few healthy linebackers, they played a lot of dime defenses.
“It doesn’t just get done very easily,” Tortorella said. “When you get the word at 10 o’clock in the morning, and then you’re out here at 3 o’clock practice, you’ve got to get everything re-organized.”
Tortorella said the players were tested on Monday, and they will be again in four days.
“If everything’s OK, we should have everybody back by next Wednesday,” he said. “So, we’ll have to go Friday and Monday with this smaller roster.”
SCRIMMAGE OFF: Having a smaller roster for at least another week or so meant Tortorella had to make the call to cancel Friday’s planned scrimmage against Division I FCS Saint Francis.
“It was supposed to be all hush-hush,” Tortorella said. “We didn’t want to a lot of people here because of COVID and everything. But we couldn’t do it. It’d be a waste of time for them to come over here.”
Had the scrimmage not been called off, it would have been a reunion of sorts. The Red Flash are coached by Chris Villarrial, a former NFL offensive lineman who played at IUP from 1992 to 1995; their outside linebackers coach is Tom Rogish, a former IUP player who was a longtime assistant under Frank Cignetti from 1986 to 2005; and their offensive coordinator is Marco Pecora, who played safety for IUP in 2013.
IUP will have a shortened scrimmage on Friday, anyway, against itself. Tortorella said the team will use the final portion of the practice as a 25-play intrasquad scrimmage.
QB UPDATE: Tortorella said the battle to be the starting quarterback is nowhere close to being decided. Two sophomores, Javon Davis and Alex Ramart, are battling for the job left open by the departure of senior Quinton Maxwell from 2019.
Davis has been in the program for almost three calendar years. He was the backup to Lenny Williams in 2018 as a true freshman, then took a redshirt in 2019. Ramart transferred to IUP in January 2020 after two seasons at Akron.
“You got two guys,” he said. “On one day, one guy kind of gets it. And then the next day, the other guy kind of gets it.”
So nothing should be read into Davis working with the first-team offense on Wednesday?
“No, because on Monday (Ramart) was with the first team,” Tortorella said. “We don’t need a Heisman trophy winner at quarterback. We have a good offensive line and good running backs. We have good receivers. We’re going to be good on defense. … The (quarterback has) got to make the plays when they need to be made, but we don’t need that position to be an All-American. Now, if we weren’t as good as we think we are at other positions, then we would be a lot more concerned.”
NOTES: Defensive end Drake Puffenbarger, a redshirt sophomore, is no longer on the team, Tortorella said. In 2019, Puffenbarger played in 12 games, with two starts. He recorded 22 tackles, including four sacks. … Long snapper Drew Stout has announced he is giving up football because of a back injury he suffered against California in 2019 that has not healed properly. Stout has begun helping out as a student coach with the offensive line. … Redshirt freshman Stone Shugarts, originally an offensive lineman, has spent a lot of spring drills at fullback.