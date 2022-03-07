The IUP Crimson Hawks mended some broken hearts and filled some others with joy on Sunday.
IUP took another big step in a two-year journey molded into one season, following a well-traveled road to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship. The Hawks beat Millersville, 63-52, to claim their third straight conference title Sunday in front of more than 2,200 fans at the KCAC.
“People had losses in their families, and people had injuries, and there were a lot of broken hearts this past year, and the year before there were a lot of broken hearts,” IUP coach Joe Lombardi said. “These kids love the game and love to compete, and the whole key to winning today was love. They love each other. When you play out of love, that’s the greatest inspiration you can have, and at the core of what these guys are, and I’m so just proud and blessed that I could be there to lead them.
“It’s been a great blessing, and I want to thank Jesus Christ my lord and savior who gave us not only today’s win but the strength He provided throughout the course of the season.”
The KCAC was filled with smiles and cheers and even some tears as the final minute ticked off the game clock. Lombardi summoned Armoni Foster, the PSAC West Athlete of the Year and IUP’s redshirt junior leader, to the bench to a rousing ovation from the crowd. Lombardi was waiting with a smile on his face and a hug that left player and coach with misty eyes.
“I’m blessed to be in this position,” Foster said. “Coach Lombardi put the keys in my hands to lead this team, and I think I did a good job leading them. I’m just happy for all these guys to experience what it takes to win a championship. We all fought through a lot of adversity. A lot of things happened and we could have crumbled, but I’m just so proud of everybody that we just came together and fought even more, and this is what it’s all about, winning championships, and I’m glad they can experience it.”
IUP returned to game action in November after the 2020-21 season in the PSAC was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A rash of injuries followed. Shawndale Jones, who was averaging 25 points per game, tore his ACL in the seventh game. Tommy Demogerontas, who tore his ACL in 2020, missed close to a month with knee issues. Kyle Polce, a freshman who moved into Jones’ spot, missed three games late in the season with a knee injury and sat out the PSAC tournament after he aggravated the injury.
To cover for the injuries, the freshmen — Polce, Tomiwa Sulaiman and Dallis Dillard — took on bigger roles. Polce and Sulaiman moved into the starting lineup. Dillard, who was called off the redshirt list when Jones went down, ended up as a starter with Polce out.
“It made us come together even more,” Foster said, “and when Tommy sat out, that was another challenge, so we just had to come together even more and just keep on winning and keep on coming together and keep on playing as a brotherhood.”
Ethan Porterfield was named the PSAC tournament most valuable player, Sulaiman lived up to his billing as the PSAC Rookie of the Year, and as usual the Hawks received contributions up and down the lineup in winning the title. IUP is 28-2 and ranked third nationally going into the NCAA Division II Tournament.
“We’ve had a long journey, a long process and a lot of ups and downs, but we just overcame everything to be in the position we are,” Sulaiman said. “This wasn’t given, it was earned. I’d die for my teammates and fight for my teammates, and I have their backs, always, and I know they have mine, and this is exciting because we’ve been working a long time to get in this position. To get here and finally do it sounds amazing.”
Porterfield, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, and Sulaiman had similar starts to their careers. Porterfield excelled after moving into the starting lineup as a freshman two years ago when Demogerontas went down
“We had a good group my freshman year that nailed it into me that this is Hawk culture, we’re used to winning, and you’ve got to come in and compete every day,” Porterfield said. “And we do a good job at drilling that into these young-uns’ brains, and that’s all it comes down to.”
IUP won the title with defense and rebounding. IUP beat Shippensburg, 52-44, in Saturday’s semifinals, holding the Raiders to 26.2 percent shooting and overcoming its 33 percent shooting with timely offense.
The Hawks held Millersville (25-6) to 30 percent (15-for-50) shooting and led the rebounding by six, 43-37, and held the Marauders to five offensive boards. They jumped out to a 22-5 lead and held the 17-point margin at halftime 35-18.
In the second half, they unleashed a 23-12 burst that stretched the lead to 28 points at 58-30 with 7:11 left in the game. Dave Morris fueled the surge with four 3-point field goals, and Sulaiman had a dunk early in the half that made the crowd roar.
IUP slowed the pace after that and milked clock, and Millersville used the opportunity to outscore IUP 22-5 and make the score more respectable. The Marauders never had a chance to get the margin to single digits.
“Coach preaches defense over offense and offense is going to take care of itself,” Morris said. “Me being a captain, he tells me this is my defense so I take pride in that every day in practice. I push these guys, and they’re ready.”
Morris scored a game-high 19 points and added three steals. Porterfield scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. They went a combined 8-for-16 from 3-point range.
“This means the world,” Morris said. “Anything is possible. That’s what I tell the guys all the time. We put the work in and this is what we fought for. The road’s not done yet, and this one of the milestones we had. I’m glad we could get it done.”
Sulaiman scored only six points — he had a double-double Saturday — but he yanked down 11 rebounds, with eight coming on the offensive end, and came up with seven steals.
Foster had nine points, six rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
IUP shot 39.4 percent in the first half and was hitting at a 50-percent clip in the second half while building the big lead. The Hawks finished at 36.9 percent (24-for-65). They were 9-for-26 from 3-point range.
Millersville’s Jaden Faulkner scored 20 points and James Sullivan finished with 16. Most of their points came after IUP built the big lead and the Marauders raised their shooting from 25 percent.
“How about holding two teams in the tournament to 30 percent and below?” Lombardi said. “That’s probably never been done in the history of the PSAC.
The next part of the journey starts in the NCAA Tournament. IUP was named host to the Atlantic Region tournament late Sunday night and plays Fayette State (N.C.) in the opening round at the KCAC. Dates and times have not been set.
“It’s all about the journey,” Lombardi said. “Early in the year, I told the guys our job as coaches is to love them and love on them as much as we can and help them grow, and their job is to love each other. It’s a process, and it takes time and comes with conflicts at times … but we talk about grace and making allowances for each others’ faults and those type of things that help you grow and help you look by yourself and serve others. This is really special because of the challenges we overcame, and we’ll get ready for the NCAAs but play with joy without expectations because I don’t know that there’s a whole lot you can expect out of these guys at this point.”