For whatever ailed the IUP Crimson Hawks, a dose of Shippensburg was the cure.
Thanks to a handful of mistakes from the opponent, IUP took advantage and then took control, quickly turning a one-score affair into a 49-14 blowout victory on Saturday at Miller Stadium. After the last two weeks, when IUP made numerous mistakes yet somehow still beat nationally ranked Ashland but then lost to unheralded East Stroudsburg, it all was a welcomed change.
“Everyone knows we had a tough week last week,” said wide receiver Hilton Ridley, who caught two of Karst Hunter’s four touchdown passes, “so we just needed to get the game back that we lost last week and move forward.”
The win was the program’s 600th all-time win, since 1927.
“We needed to get back to playing IUP football,” said linebacker Jay Holmes. “We just focused on playing our game and doing our jobs.”
Although the score might suggest an easy win for IUP (2-1), it really wasn’t. But Shippensburg (0-3) made it seem that way with a flurry of mistakes.
With the game tied at 7 in the closing minute of the second quarter, IUP’s Cole Weightman sacked Shippensbrug quarterback Sam Johnson III and stripped the ball loose. Holmes scooped it up and raced 21 yards for a touchdown. Instead of going into the locker room tied and feeling concerned, the Crimson Hawks suddenly had the momentum.
“Shout out to Cole,” Holmes said. “That changed the whole vibe of the game. It gave us energy.”
IUP took that energy and ran with it.
“They started turning the ball over and got backed up,” Tortorella said. “When that happens, that’s when the game gets out of hand. Then we took advantage.”
The Raiders got the ball first to start the second half, but on their third play, a bad exchange between Johnson and Josiah Leonard resulted in another fumble, and IUP’s Terell Williams pounced on it deep in Shippensburg territory. One play later, Hunter threw his first of two touchdown passes to Quinn Zinobile, this one from 9 yards, and IUP led 21-7.
“Until we scored that touchdown, we hadn’t had a minute of a football game in 2½ where the score wasn’t a one-score game,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella, who earned his 50th career win. “It was the first time we were up by more than one score, and we haven’t been behind by more than one score all year.”
A short punt gave IUP field position near midfield, and it took the Crimson Hawks just three plays to score, on Hunter’s 31-yard strike to Zinobile. A bad snap over Johnson’s head on Shippensburg’s next possession resulted in another fumble, and IUP’s Noah Vaughn recovered it just outside the end zone. Hunter bowled in on the next play, and in a span of 6:32 of game clock, the Crimson Hawks went from being tied to being ahead by four touchdowns.
“It happened quick,” Tortorella said. “I looked up with about eight minutes to go in the third quarter and it was 35-7.”
IUP tacked on two more scores, on Hunter’s 41-yard pass to Ridley, and then backup Nico Marchitelli’s 28-yard score to Sebastian Campbell to claim its 25th win over Shippensburg in its past 26 meetings.
Hunter finished 12-for-25 for 199 yards, with four touchdown passes and one interception. Ridley caught five passes for 76 yards and two scores, and Zinobile had four for 74 and also had two TDs. Drew DiNunzio-Biss led the Crimson Hawks with seven tackles and a sack. Weightman, a sophomore making his third career start, had six tackles, forced a fumble, recorded a sack and had two quarterback hurries.
“This shows we can overcome adversity when it strikes,” said left tackle McLean Djouha. “We trust each other. We made all the corrections that we needed to. We collected ourselves and said listen, we know how to play, we just need to go execute.”
