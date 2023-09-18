ship-iup

Hilton Ridley hauled in a touchdown pass in front of Shippensburg’s Isaiah Gilmore in the second half of IUP’s victory at Miller Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

For whatever ailed the IUP Crimson Hawks, a dose of Shippensburg was the cure.

Thanks to a handful of mistakes from the opponent, IUP took advantage and then took control, quickly turning a one-score affair into a 49-14 blowout victory on Saturday at Miller Stadium. After the last two weeks, when IUP made numerous mistakes yet somehow still beat nationally ranked Ashland but then lost to unheralded East Stroudsburg, it all was a welcomed change.