When the playoffs began, if you were to ask IUP coach Paul Tortorella to predict how the Super Region One bracket would play out, he’d have said he thought his team would be playing Shepherd (W.Va.) in the final.
Turns out he was right.
By beating Ashland (Ohio) on Saturday 19-13, top-seeded IUP punched its ticket to the next round, where it will play second-seeded Shepherd next weekend at Miller Stadium. It will be a rematch of the PSAC championship game, which IUP won, 24-21, on Nov. 12.
“We kind of thought if we held court, they could hold court and we’d see each other again,” Tortorella said. “It’s nice to play them here. They’re very good no matter where they play, but they’re really good at home.”
This marks the third time in the past 10 seasons that IUP has advanced to the regional championship game, also known as the national quarterfinals. In 2012, the Crimson Hawks lost to Winston-Salem State; in 2017 they beat Assumption.
“In basketball, it’s ‘survive and advance,’” Tortorella said. “We look at it a little differently, but you’ve just got to advance. We just have to do everything day by day to help us Saturday to help us be one of four.”
This will mark the sixth time IUP has played a team in the playoffs that it also played in the regular season. It happened in 1990 (North Dakota State), 1999 (Slippery Rock and Millersville), 2016 (California) and 2017 (West Chester). IUP is 3-2 in the rematches after going 1-4 in the first meetings.
“They’re a great team,” Tortorella said. “It will be a great task for us to beat them again. It’s always hard to beat a team two times during the season.”
BROWN’S BACK: After missing the PSAC championship win vs. Shepherd with a knee injury, wide receiver Duane Brown returned Saturday and made an impact. He caught a pass for 20 yards on IUP’s first play from scrimmage and later hauled in a leaping 1-yard touchdown pass from Mak Sexton on a fade pattern.
Brown, who was voted by the league’s coaches as the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Year, finished with three catches for 35 yards. Normally IUP’s punt returner, Brown was replaced by Hilton Ridley on special teams and played only on offense.
“Duane’s not 100 percent,” Tortorella said, “but he’s still Duane.”
BIG GUYS, BIG IMPACT: IUP interior defensive linemen Greg Moore and Raunya Mitchell harassed the Ashland offense all afternoon and it caused all kinds of problems.
Moore had two tackles, but one of them was a sack. He also tipped a pass that linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss intercepted, ending an Ashland drive.
Mitchell had six tackles, including 2.5 for loss. His biggest contribution, though, came on special teams, when he blocked the punt that led to the game-deciding 25-yard return for a touchdown by linebacker Connor Kelly.
“This is a big win,” Mitchell said. “We’ve worked for this the whole season. We all put it together and it feels great to win again.”
BIG STOP: At the time, it seemed like a big play, but by the end of the game, it was clear IUP linebacker Jay Holmes had a huge hand in IUP’s win.
With IUP leading 12-7 in the third quarter, Ashland faced fourth-and-1 at the IUP 2-yard line. The Eagles chose to run a play rather than attempt a field goal, and tailback Larry Martin, who gained more than 1,100 yards this season, took the handoff and went to the open hole on the left side of the line.
Holmes, a junior who gained playing time as the season wore on, stepped into the hole and drilled Martin at the line of scrimmage, stopping him short and giving the ball to IUP.
“Holmes is a guy who has come on in the second half of the season,” Tortorella said. “When his opportunity arises, we have him doing a lot of different things. He has a lot of talent; he just doesn’t have much experience. When he has played in games, he has played well in the second half of the year.”
NOTES ON THE WIN: By beating Ashland, IUP now has 10 wins, marking its 14th season with at least 10 wins. … The Crimson Hawks improved to 30-0 under Tortorella when allowing 17 points or fewer in a game. … Third downs were critical: Ashland went 3-for-13 and IUP was 6-for-13. … Running back Dayjure Stewart (knee) did not play. He said his knee is improving, but he is yet to have an MRI. He was walking on the sideline without a brace or crutches. … IUP upped its all-time record against Ashland to 3-0. … The next meeting with Ashland will come in the season opener next fall, also at Miller Stadium.