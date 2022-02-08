Often overlooked, hunting crows during the winter months can provide some challenging outdoor entertainment.
In recent weeks while hunting Indiana County for rabbit and coyote, I found it evident that the crow population is healthy. As I write this column, I can hear crows cawing just outside my door unknowingly contributing to their possible demise.
While abundant and widespread, crows are extremely wary, and it will take scouting and a good game plan to get much shooting. Patterning where crows feed, fly and roost will allow a hunter to be on the correct spots when a hunt is planned.
Groves of evergreen trees are often used as roosting areas and can provide some fast shooting in the early morning or evening as the birds leave and return. Shooting the roost will be a short affair, but there should be plenty of action when the birds are on the wing.
Dairy farms are magnets for crows when manure is spread on fields. With the frozen ground and snow cover, south-facing fields that were planted in corn or beans should provide a preferred food source. Carrion such as the carcass of a dead deer are also a magnet for feeding crows, and a patient hunter will have some high-percentage shots when setting up in range of a perch tree overlooking a food source.
Scouting an area to see where crows are actively feeding should be done in the early mornings or late afternoon. Initial scouting sessions can consist of nothing more than taking a drive with watchful eye for crow activity.
Once crows are located, watching from afar can help piece together their daily movements and potential places to intercept them.
Pursuing crows is permitted only on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays when most hunters have the time to hunt. The ability to hunt on Sundays and robust population of crows is what initially drew me to hunt them.
Despite being common, harvesting crows can be frustrating, and it is a challenge like other hunts. Good camouflage is of the utmost importance, as is limiting movement, and hunting from a blind that has been brushed in to match the surroundings will provide the best chances of not being detected.
Using a rifle and shooting from afar while crows feed will allow a hunter to remain undetected, although wing-shooting with a shotgun is the more common approach. Creatures of habit, they follow the same fly lines each day, and the hunters who position themselves along a flight path and are patient can have good shooting.
Once a crow is harvested, the excitement begins because the other crows will mob their fallen friend and provide more shot opportunities. Competition is minimal for crows, and in all my days afield only once have I encountered someone actively hunting crows.
Farmers, in general, despise the crow, and obtaining permission to pursue them by politely asking is often granted. If permission is given, one should double check to be sure Sunday hunting is all right as many landowners are unaware of the limited days one can hunt crows.
Decoys, mouth calls and electronic calls all can be used to hunt crows, although none are needed to enter the sport. Crows quickly smarten up and will avoid an area, sight or sound once they learn it involves danger. Adapting strategies and setups will allow a hunter to continue to enjoy success.
In the spring, the crow feeds on nests of birds and mammals, and harvesting some of the birds this winter will allow for more game and nongame species to survive.