Motorists should slow down in the weeks to come as deer movement will increase dramatically. Cold weather and breeding activity known as the rut will have deer traveling at all hours of the day.
Archery hunters will have excellent conditions this week to tag either a buck or doe.
Those who are fortunate enough to harvest a deer should be aware that the tagging procedure has changed this year. Hunters must now notch out the date and month, in addition to filling out the tag with a ballpoint pen. This change makes it all but impossible for a hunter to use the tag on another deer and is common procedure for most other wildlife agencies.
Archers should be willing to hunt all day as there is not a bad time to be in the woods this week. On Saturday, a friend shared a trail camera picture with me that was taken at 12:45 p.m. of a buck cruising a mowed path. While most hunters focus on morning and evening hunts, a lot of mature buck activity occurs during midday. In most instances, a morning location and an evening location are not good for the other, and a hunter must move spots to experience the best deer movement. Hunting near bedding in the mornings and food sources during the evening will allow for more encounters.
During midday, a mobile hunter can attempt to call, stalk or spot a buck. Our forested area is not very conducive to spot and stalk hunting, but certain habitats can allow one to utilize binoculars to locate deer. Overgrown fields and strip jobs provide security for deer but allow a hunter to put eyes on them. When the woods are wet, still-hunting can be an effective way to find deer. However, getting a shot can be tough. While I often get within bow range of bedded deer, determining their range and drawing my bow before they escape is difficult. With perseverance and patience, ground hunters can enjoy success, although they must be willing to deal with defeat more times than not. Noting where deer were bedded can allow for success in the future as they often use the same areas.
Calling whitetails is hit or miss, but now is the time of year when it can and will work. Bleats and grunts will work but with limited effective range. I can recollect a number of occasions when deer simply could not hear these calls despite being within sight. The situation makes a difference with these calls, and they work best on a cruising buck that is within sight, although they also work when done blindly.
Rattling is a favorite hunt method of mine and one that has proven successful over the years. The sound of antlers in contact carries through the woods well and can bring buck from afar. In most instances, a buck responds within 15 minutes, although it does not hurt to wait 30 minutes before trying another spot. Setting up downwind of a suspected bedding area where openings allow for some shooting lanes is key to calling in a buck.
I like to rattle for 90 seconds to two minutes and then put the antlers down and get ready. A buck will come in on alert and looking so a hunter must be ready. While the temptation to rattle again is great as boredom and doubt grow, it is a distraction from scanning for an approaching buck and creates movement. All of my experience has come while using real antlers, and despite being difficult to pack quietly, I have yet to try a manmade alternative.
Hunters should be cautious when carrying real antlers as there is the chance of serious injury should one slip or fall. Cutting the points off of the antlers makes them safer to carry but removes the option to tickle tines. More aggressive rattling calls in dominant bucks and will likely scare away smaller bucks. However, I have harvested some small bucks while smashing together a large set of antlers. Sadly, buck do not appear every time one rattles, but with only one buck tag in hand, it can be an effective way to harvest a buck in the weeks to come.