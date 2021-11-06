JEFFERSON HILLS — The Thomas Jefferson Cougars jumped out to a 28-0 first-quarter lead on No. 12 seed Indiana and did not look back as the two-time defending PIAA Class 4A champion punched its ticket into the second round of the WPIAL playoffs with a 41-0 blanking of the Indians on their home turf.
“Sometimes teams are just better,” fourth-year Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff said. “When that is the case, you have to play perfect. We didn’t do that tonight and it showed.”
The Indians generated an early turnover on TJ’s first drive. After sophomore running back Elias Lippincott ripped off a 54-yard run on the third play from scrimmage, he fumbled back to the Indians on the next carry. Indiana defensive back Fox Van Leer recovered in the end zone to halt the early threat by the Cougars.
Despite the early turnover, it was evident that Indiana was at a disadvantage up front. The Indians were only able to move the ball 5 yards on their first drive before punting back to Thomas Jefferson with 8:14 to play in the first quarter.
The tide turned in Thomas Jefferson’s favor and quickly as four different Cougars players scores touchdowns over the next six minutes to put the game out of reach early.
Thomas Jefferson would go right back to their 6-foot-2, 210 pound running back on the next drive as the Cougars drove 54-yards on three plays capped off when Lippincott sprinted the last 50 for the game’s first score.
While Indiana managed only 11 total yards from scrimmage during the first 12 minutes, Thomas Jefferson lit up the scoreboard, converting touchdowns on its next three possessions to take that 28-0 advantage.
“We couldn’t stop them,” Indiana coach Brandon Overdorff said bluntly. “They were better than us tonight. They were bigger than us, stronger than us and faster than us, but that has been us all year long. “We have been able to overcome that in some games but tonight was too much.”
Fullback Isaac Eckley scored on a 25-yard run up the middle, and Andrew Graham kicked the extra point for the 14-0 advantage with 4:43 remaining in the opening quarter.
Senior Joseph Lekse connected on his first of two touchdown passes at the 2:35 mark when sophomore Sean Sullivan outjumped two Indiana defenders for the 29-yard score. Graham converted on his second of five extra point attempts to make it 21-0.
Indiana’s Zach Herrington fumbled on the first play of the Indians’ next drive and senior running back Connor Murga put a dagger in Indiana’s first half with an 18-yard touchdown run on the first play following the turnover. Graham added his fourth consecutive extra point for the 28-0 lead with 2:16 to play in the half.
Indiana had an opportunity to chip into Thomas Jefferson’s lead but could only muster 4 yards on three plays before Brock Miller punted back to the Cougars.
Thomas Jefferson had its share of miscues during the first half, turning the ball over for a second time when Sullivan could not catch Miller’s punt and fumbled near midfield. The fumble was recovered by Indiana’s Carson Beatty at their own 41-yard line.
On the next play, Indiana quarterback Devin Flint was intercepted by Lekse.
Lekse immediately went down after the turnover with an ankle injury but returned to connect with Angelo Volomino on a 10-yard touchdown pass for the only score of the second quarter.
At the half, Thomas Jefferson was ahead in total yardage 276-31 but more importantly 35-0 on the scoreboard.
“We made like eight mental mistakes early in the game,” Overdorff said. “That doesn’t help against this type of team. Things snowballed on us quickly throughout that half.”
Indiana managed two first downs over the first two quarters, both on the ground.
“We thought that we saw some things on tape to take advantage of but there wasn’t anything there,” Overdorff said. “They were big on both sides of the ball and beat us to the punch on just about everything.”
A running clock took control over the course of the second half as Thomas Jefferson only managed to score once on a Murga 1-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.
Lippincott rushed for 156 yards on 17 attempts and Thomas Jefferson accounted for 261 total on the ground. Murga had 30 yards on just five carries.
Indiana ended up with 63 total yards, all but 1 yard on rushing attempts. Herrington was the Indians’ leader with 38 yards on 13 carries.
Flint, who was in a race to become the school’s all-time career leading rusher, could only produce 21 yards, leaving him a little over 100 yards from Lloyd Clemons’ rushing record set in 1991-93.
Despite the one-sided defeat, Overdorff will remember only positives from the Indians first playoff season in seven years and the seniors that played through it.
“Those are my guys,” Overdorff explained with a smile. “They came in when I did and played through some tough times early in their careers.”
“They all became good football players, and better young men,” Overdorff said. “I really love this group and really will miss them. They were good examples for the younger players with their resilience.”