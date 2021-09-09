Youth is being served on the 2021 IUP defense. That’s not a bad thing.
When the Crimson Hawks start their season Saturday with a home game against Kutztown, they could have three freshmen in the starting lineup on defense, with five others listed on the two-deep as second-team players who could conceivably get on the field. Throw in that both starting linebackers are new to the program, and it’s clear the IUP defense doesn’t much resemble the one that allowed a PSAC-low 17.3 points per game and was among the league’s best in 2019
It’s enough to give IUP fans pause, especially considering the adage that predicts one loss during the season for every freshman who plays.
But IUP defensive coordinator Jim Smith isn’t worried, and neither is head coach Paul Tortorella. Of the eight freshmen who seem likely to play a lot on defense, seven have been in the program for more than a year. They had their true freshman season canceled because of COVID, so now they’re second-year students who are technically listed as freshmen because the NCAA gave all student-athletes another year of eligibility.
“Because we had them last year, we knew what these guys are about,” Smith said. “I’m really excited about all the young guys, as far as how they’re handling their business and how they’re developing.”
The three projected starting freshmen are Tyrone Fowler Jr., at defensive end, and safeties Jaheim Howard and Charles Ingram.
“We play fast, and we play with a lot of energy,” said Howard, a highly touted signee in the recruiting class of 2020 from Erie Cathedral Prep. “I love that.”
Fowler, a graduate of Philadelphia’s Bishop McDevitt High School, showed in the spring what he’s capable of, and that only grew in preseason camp.
A 6-foot-3, 230-pound pass rusher, he had one sack and several QB hurries in IUP’s two preseason intrasquad scrimmages. He steps in the spot vacated by Dondrea Tillman, a three-year star ter who had 30 sacks in his career.
“Even though we had that whole off during COVID, I was still working consistently,” Fowler said. “I knew we were going to get back on here one day. It means a lot to be a starter, especially coming in at this age and being a young guy. Not a lot of people can say that. I’m definitely blessed.”
Ingram will team with Howard to form a safety unit that could be cemented for the next four years. They have a lot to live up to, though, as they replace the tandem of Shaq Jones and Mike Nash, both former Division I transfers. Ingram will be backed up by Randy Washington, another freshman, who might have won the starting spot if it weren’t for an injury in camp. Now healed, he’ll push for playing time.
Two other freshmen are in the mix for playing time in the secondary: star Darius Bruce, a “real” true freshman from Pittsburgh (Westinghouse) and Sean McCaskill Jr., also from Pittsburgh (Imani Christian), whose father was a defensive back for IUP in the 1990s.
Also hoping to get playing time as freshmen are Maurice Feazell, who backs up Fowler, and linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss.
The rest of the starting defense is a mix of veterans with starting experience elsewhere and others who have started at IUP for several years.
Up front, juniors Raunya Mitchell and Dajour Fisher anchor the interior spots, with will Mayr starting at the end spot opposite Fowler. At linebacker, two relatively new faces take over for Damon Lloyd and Nick Amendola. Brandon Kelly, the nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly and brother of former IUP wide receiver Zac Kelly, has transferred from Edinboro; and Malachi Newell, one of the most productive high school linebackers in the state when he was at Farrell, has come aboard after three seasons at Youngstown State.
At cornerback, all-region and preseason All-American Nazir Streater is back for his senior season. One of the top cover corners in the region, if not country, Streater will man the boundary cornerback spot. On the other side will be Youngstown State transfer Bryce Gibson, a Johnstown native who has been a pleasant surprise in preseason camp.
And at the star position, the hybrid cornerback-safety spot will be Harrison Dreher, who midway through the 2019 season earned a starting spot after moving over from the offense.
Several experienced veterans will also get playing time. Interior lineman Gregory Moore (Stetson) and end Vaughn Wallace (Clarion) have transferred in, and defensive backs Mekhi Lang and Zayaan Cobb are back after being part-time starters in 2019.
“It’s an interesting mix,” Tortorella said. “We’re either really young at some spots or really old, with fifth-year guys.”
The challenge for Smith, who became the coordinator when Tortorella was elevated to head coach in 2017, is to stay on top of the ever-changing world of football offenses and not get antiquated in the unit’s planning.
“You’re always trying to stay one step ahead,” Smith said, “but it seems on defense, it’s getting harder and harder.”
But Smith has some practical experience that can help. When former head coach Curt Cignetti was hired in 2011, he moved Smith from offensive coordinator to linebackers coach.
The five years he spent calling plays under Lou Tepper gave him the experience that he uses today.
“When I was on offense, I was trying to find how I could find an advantage to manipulate a defense and try to train my guys to be able to take advantage of it and give us the opportunity to execute,” Smith said. “I like to think that in some regard it has helped me.”
But no matter how opposing offenses mutate, Smith has a defensive philosophy that has stayed steady, and it goes back to the days when Tortorella was calling the shots on defense.
“Stop the run, don’t give up big plays and make them execute,” Smith said. “When I was on offense, I wanted to run the football first and then try to create big explosive plays. Now, on defense, we’re trying to stop that. It still comes down to stopping the run and not giving up explosive plays.”