KENWOOD — When Heritage Conference champion United visited Penns Manor back on Dec. 17, the Comets were dealt a 61-45 loss that coach Adam Lansberry described as embarrassing.
Second-seeded Penns Manor stepped onto the court Saturday in the District 6 Class 2A boys’ basketball semifinals determined not to be embarrassed again in their home gym and grabbed a 62-53 victory over the third-seeded Lions in a physical battle between two conference powers.
“We were embarrassed last time we played this team,” Lansberry said. “I can’t say how much respect I have for that team. They are tremendous athletes, and they are tremendous players. They’re just great kids, too. We were embarrassed on this floor last time we played them, and there was no strategy on my part. It was all our guys. They just wanted this so bad because of how it ended last time. They’re just great kids, and I love them to death.”
For Lansberry, the first four minutes of that December loss decided the game. On Saturday, his team jumped out to a 10-2 lead at the 5:35 mark to set the tone and force United to battle back.
“We knew they had great athletes, but we have great athletes, too,” Lansberry said. “We just wanted to control the first four minutes. If we could win the first four minutes, we could win the game. Last time we played, they jumped on us by 15 or 16 points in the first five or six minutes. We were getting blown out and never responded. We talked all week about winning the first four minutes, and, when you watched those first four minutes, athleticism just took over for our guys.”
A 3-pointer by Jon Henry with 5:11 left in the first quarter kicked off a nine-point run by United that gave the Lions their only lead of the game. Joe Marino came off the bench to hit a layup at 2:32 to cap the run and make it 11-10.
United’s lead lasted 20 seconds. Ryen Gresko sank a 3 to restore the lead for Penns Manor, which had a 16-11 advantage after the first quarter.
The second quarter was a repeat of the first, with the Comets outscoring the Lions 16-11.
Ben Tomb, a 6-foot-4 power forward, came up big for the Lions inside in the second quarter with six of his eight first-half points, while United’s Tyler Robertson and Penns Manor’s Max Hill exchanged 3s around the three-minute mark.
At halftime, the Lions had more rebounds (18-13) and turnovers (9-4), but the Comets had more points with a 32-22 halftime lead.
United dialed up its aggressive defense in the second half, which caused Penns Manor to commit more turnovers. The Comets matched their four first-half turnovers in the first nine minutes of the second half, while United turned over the ball just twice in the third quarter.
The Lions’ pressure was no match for the Comets’ Grant Grimaldi, who dominated offensively and defensively during a breakout second half. The 6-5 power forward and 1,000-point scorer tallied nine points in a 14-10 third quarter and registered a key block on Tomb that brought the packed gym of primarily United faithful to its feet.
“I can’t say enough about what Grant means to me and this team,” Lansberry said. “He’s just one of the hardest working kids. … I can’t tell you how much work he’s put in during the offseason, how many shots we took together, how many weights we lifted together. … And everything he’s done is for the team. He couldn’t care less about the 1,000 points. He cares about the team.”
Penns Manor led by 14 points, 46-32, after three quarters.
Tomb kicked off the final period by scoring five of his seven fourth-quarter points.
“Ben is a tough player,” United coach Matt Rodkey said. “He’s usually one of our better defensive players, but he was our second-leading scorer last year. We know he can score. He gets a lot of his points on rebounds. I don’t think there’s too many centers that bring the ball up the floor, and he does that often, too.”
A Penns Manor turnover under United’s bucket allowed Johnny Muchesko to hit a layup that brought the Lions within eight points, 47-39, at 6:08. Muchesko later netted a 3 with 1:08 left to once again make it an eight-point game at 59-51.
In the final minute, the Comets scored on fouls shots by Noah Kohan and Hill to ice the win.
Penns Manor went 17-for-33 from the line, and United went 5-for-7.
“It was a hard-fought game,” Rodkey said. “We just shot about as poorly as we could possibly shoot. It’s unfortunate. We shoot a lot better at home, so it was tough coming over here. I give Penns Manor credit. They made shots and we didn’t.”
The Comets also outrebounded United 20-14 in the second half for a 33-32 edge overall.
Grimaldi poured in a game-high 19 points, while Tomb had 15.
“We knew it was going to be a battle between those two,” Lansberry said. “We have tremendous respect for Ben. He’s an incredible athlete. Last time, we sat Grant at the post and said, ‘Beat him.’ And Tomb is a great post defender. This time, we wanted to get him away from the hoop, we wanted to try to get him to be our point forward — get him the ball up top and make him make plays.”
Hill, a 6-1 junior guard, had 13 points, and Kohan, a 6-7 senior center, had 10 for Penns Manor.
Henry, a 6-4 senior forward, was the only other Lion in double figures with 12 points.
Penns Manor (18-4) takes on Portage in the District 6 Class 2A championship game Thursday at Mount Aloysius college. Portage, the defending champion, beat West Shamokin, 51-42, on Saturday in the other semifinal, which was a rematch of last year’s championship game.
“I can’t say enough about my kids,” Lansberry said. “They just come back from adversity every single time. I love them to death, and they mean so much to me and this program. … This win is all on them. They wanted this. They wanted the ball, they wanted the moment and they performed.”
United (20-5) will face West Shamokin in a consolation game that will be a rematch of the Heritage Conference title game on Feb. 11.