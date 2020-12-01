The discharge areas of many of the state’s reservoirs provide wintertime trout fishing options and are managed under a variety of regulations. One of the most notable of such spots is the outflow of Kinzua Dam as well as the Allegheny River between the outflow and the city of Warren.
Special regulations apply to the 8ﾾ miles of the Allegheny River that flow from the Kinzua Dam outflow downriver to the mouth of Conewango Creek in Warren. From opening day of trout season through Labor Day two trout, a minimum of 14 inches, may be creeled per day. From Labor Day to the start of the trout season the following year, trout may be fished for on a catch-and-release basis. There are no tackle restrictions.
Kinzua Dam features a multi-level discharge which allows for more stable water temperatures in the river below throughout the year. During the winter months water temperatures remain slightly warmer than what they’d be without the presence of the dam, hence much of this area remains relatively ice free at this time.
Kinzua is a flood control dam, however, and is subject to wide variations is discharge levels. Typically flows can vary from as little as the 2,000 cubic feet/second range up to nearly 20,000 cfs. Naturally, high discharges most often occur following periods of substantial rain and snow melt-off, when operators are releasing excess water pooled in the reservoir. Current discharge rate — as well as the projected discharge for the next three days — can be heard by phoning the Corps of Engineers at (814) 726-0164.
Discharges have run significantly lower this fall since it’s been such a dry year. For instance, at the time of this writing discharge predications for the next three days were 1,350 each day.
This portion of the Allegheny River, known officially by the Fish and Boat Commission as Section 7, is regularly stocked with fingerling-stage trout (2- to 4 inches in length). Such stockings (usually rainbows), along with contributions from other sources like adult trout that migrate to the river from stocked tributaries, result in a quality fishery that boasts fish in the 6- to 8-pound range.
Route 59 runs along the east side of the river from Warren to Kinzua Dam; on the west side of the Allegheny take Hemlock Road out of Warren to access points along this bank town all the way up to the dam. A fisherman’s pier — which is handicapped-accessible — is found at the discharge on the Hemlock Road side of the river. A boat access is also located below the dam, off Route 59. The Allegheny is a shallow river, most suitable for car-toppers and jet-driven boats. Guide service for this section of the river is provided by Allegheny Guide Service (www.alleghenyguideservice.com).
Since trout often feed on baitfish discharged through the dam gates, tactics that work in the outflow area include threading minnows and suspending minnow-shaped jerkbaits.