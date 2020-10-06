It’s early October, but the District 6 football playoffs are right around the corner.
In keeping with this strange year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape is different.
District 6 set its playoff schedule recently, with the first round set to begin Week 8, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and 24. The playoffs encompass four weekends in Class 1A and three in Class 2A, with the 1A championship set for Nov. 13 and 14 and the 2A championship the previous weekend. The highest seeds serve as game hosts until the championship round.
Team qualify for the postseason and are seeded according to a power points process, which this year is based on average points rather than total points because all teams are not playing the same number of games.
Meanwhile, schools that do not qualify for postseason competition — or those that opt out and choose not to participate — may continue the regular season through Saturday, Nov. 28, with a maximum of 10 contests allowed. In addition, qualifying schools eliminated from the postseason may continue their seasons.
The Heritage Conference set a 10-game schedule at the outset of the season, and some of those matchups in Weeks 8 through 10, if they do not involve playoff qualifiers, might remain in place. If not, those schools are free to seek other opponents.
All 10 Heritage Conference teams play in Class 1A or 2A. There are 19 schools total in Class 1A, and 12 advance to the playoffs, with the top four receiving first-round byes. In Class 2A, there are 12 teams, and eight qualify and advance to the first round.
Any playoff game canceled due to COVID-19 will be a forfeit and will not be rescheduled.
The District 6 Class 1A champion advances into the state playoffs in the semifinal round of a bracket that has been reduced to nine teams from 16.
The 2A bracket has been similarly reduced, and the District 6 champion advances into the quarterfinal round.
All state championship games are Nov. 27 or 28.