The District 6 golf championship scheduled for today at Scotch Valley Country Club near Hollidaysburg has been moved to Wednesday, with a start time at 10 a.m.
West Shamokin qualified as a team, and Homer-Center’s Evan Ober and Northern Cambria’s Brady Houser also advanced.
Indiana boys place third
HERSHEY — The Indiana boys placed third in the Class 2A portion of the PIAA Foundation Meet cross country invitational on Saturday.
Joel Beckwith led Indiana with a third-place finish in 17 minutes, 10 seconds. Also running for Indiana were Owen Putt (21st, 18:23), Clayton Weaver (23rd, 18:24), Jacob Gill (36th, 18:53), Maddux Fiscanich (41st, 19:04); Tucker Davis (42nd, 19:05) and Jon Berzonsky (46th, 19:14).
McKenna Jordan paced the girls in 14th at 22:02. Also competing were Yana Noronha (30th, 32:58), Jadyn Ball (40th, 24:42), Belinda Linxu (52nd, 25:53), Emmy Davis (53rd, 25:57), Sarah Love (57th, 26:37) and Lizzie Olsen (65th, 29:11).
Indiana competes in the section meet on Oct. 7 at Northmoreland Park in Apollo. Qualifiers advance to the WPIAL championships. Citing COVID-19 restrictions, the PIAA recently announced that only one team and five individuals from each district will advance to the state tournament.
Indiana soccer teams tie, lose
The Indiana boys tied Kiska Area, 4-4, and the girls dropped a 3-1 decision to the Cavaliers in WPIAL Section 1-AAA soccer matches Saturday.
Vince Belice and Ethan Shearer each scored twice for the boys. Shearer, Aaron McKelvy and Danny Turner handed out assists. Sam Fefolt and Ethan Kitz split time in goal.
Marina Conjelko scored for the girls.
The boys play at Highlands on Wednesday, and the girls play at Franklin Regional today.