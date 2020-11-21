The fact that we even had a high school cross country season to cover this fall was a small victory in the face of the COVID-19 virus and the pandemic it brought on.
The PIAA’s fundamental changes to the sport aside for a minute, simply having a chance to run and compete this season left athletes and coaches satisfied alike. Sure, their competitive fires still burn, and they strived to succeed this season, but there was also something equally fulfilling in simply lining up at the starting line.
“They had a really good outlook,” Purchase Line coach Karen Conrad said of her team at the District 6 Championships on Oct. 31. “They were just happy to be there. I pretty much approached the season as ‘whatever happens, happens.’ Let’s just run, let’s enjoy the sport that we love. The fact that we can get out and run, we were just happy to be here this year.”
And when Purchase Line junior Aaron Wright qualified for the PIAA Championships that day, Conrad described it as “an added bonus. … It was fun, definitely fun.”
Simply having their parents at races was a big deal for runners this year.
“Their parents got to watch them,” Indiana coach Lisa Kinter said at the Indiana County Meet on Oct. 15, more than a month into the season. “We haven’t had that yet, so this was phenomenal for them.”
“It’s just such a weird year,” Marion Center coach Chris Peters said at the Heritage Conference Championships on Oct. 22. “I’m so thankful to be here today, and have this race, and have any kind of a season at all.”
But that’s not to say these coaches and their runners didn’t want to win. It was just harder this year. Much harder. Especially in District 6.
Only one team from each of the 12 PIAA districts qualified for the state meet while the number of individual qualifiers was cut nearly in half. Most districts, especially at the Class 1A level, typically qualify two teams.
In a normal year in District 6, the top two teams — which includes each team’s top five runners — and the next 10 best individual times qualify for the state meet.
But this year, only one team and six individuals advanced to Hershey from District 6.
“The PIAA’s adjustments really disproportionally affect District 6,” Peters, whose Marion Center girls’ team won the PIAA team title in 2018, said.
The Stingers also finished third in the state in 2016, fourth in 2017 and second in 2019. In recent years, they have been among the favorites in Class 1A on an annual basis.
Even with the likes of Penns Valley, St. Joseph’s and Westmont Hilltop in their district, the Stingers qualified from District 6 for four straight years between 2016 and 2019. That streak came to an end this season.
It has never been easy in District 6, but this year it was even harder.
“I think pretty much consensus would say that three of the top girls’ teams in the state are in District 6,” Peters said. “And because of COVID, and because they’ve reduced numbers for states, they’re only going to take one. The other two teams, St. Joe’s and Penns Valley, are really strong.”
A year ago, the St. Joseph’s girls’ team finished third at the district meet. Although the Wolves didn’t qualify as a team, their top five runners all qualified individually, giving them enough runners to field a complete team at the PIAA meet.
A week later, they won the Class 1A team title, going from third place in their district to the top of the podium at the state championships.
“They normally take two, and last year, they took three, and that third team, St. Joe’s, which only qualified five, won the state championship,” Peters said.
Like most coaches, Peters tempered his expectations this season.
“If we don’t qualify for states as a team, I’m not going to count that as a failure if we can move some girls on to states individually,” he said after the Heritage Conference meet.
This season, Penns Valley won the PIAA team title, marking the sixth time in the past seven seasons the girls’ Class 1A champion hailed from District 6.
That’s pretty much all you need to know about District 6 girls’ cross country. It’s not far-fetched to say it’s the best cross country district in the state. And certainly, an argument can be made that no other sport in any other district was more impacted this season by the PIAA’s new regulations in response to the pandemic.