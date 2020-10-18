Here are the District 6 Class 1A and 2A playoff pairings, released by the football committee on Sunday night:
Class 1A
9 Purchase Line @ 8 West Shamokin, Friday, October 23, 7PM
12 Bishop McCort @ 5 Bishop Guilfoyle (Location TBD), Saturday, October 24, PM
10 Blairsville @ 7 Williamsburg (Hollidaysburg), Saturday, October 24, 7PM
11 Saltsburg @ 6 Juniata Valley, Saturday, October 24, 7PM
9/8 Winner vs 1 Penns Manor, Friday, October 30, 7PM
12/5 Winner vs 4 Conemaugh Valley, Saturday, October 31, 1PM
10/7 Winner vs 2 Homer Center, Friday, October 30, 7PM
11/6 Winner vs 3 Portage, Saturday, October 31, 7PM
Class 2A
8 Bald Eagle Area vs 1 Bellwood-Antis, Friday, October 23, 7PM
5 Central Cambria vs 4 Richland, Saturday, October 24, 7PM
7 Cambria Heights vs 2 Southern Huntingdon, Friday, October 23, 7PM
6 Northern Cambia vs 3 Marion Center, Saturday, October 24, 7PM