ALTOONA — Some six years ago, Teagan Sharp picked up a shot put for the first time. But even back then, he was itching to try his hand at discus.
“Right after I finished sixth grade — going into seventh grade, going into the new building — my dad started me throwing the shot,” Sharp said. “He took me to this little meet. … But I remember at that meet watching discus and him telling me, ‘I’m gonna teach you that soon, too.’ I remember watching that, seeing that discus fly, like, ‘Wow, I want to do that.’”
These days nobody does it better in District 6 than Sharp and his younger sister, Justley.
A senior, Teagan Sharp won the boys’ discus title on Tuesday, and Justley, sophomore, followed suit by winning the girls’ title in the same event, highlighting the Heritage Conference’s showing at the District 6 Class 2A Championships at Mansion Park.
Also winning district titles were United senior Maizee Fry in the girls’ shot put and the Saltsburg boys’ 1,600-meter relay team in one of the big surprises of the meet.
In total, eight individual Heritage Conference athletes — six girls and two boys — qualified for the state championships, and three relay teams.
The only other athlete besides Teagan Sharp to qualify in an individual event on the boys’ side was Purchase Line junior Brady Syster, who placed third in the 400-meter dash with a personal-best time of 51.93 seconds.
Other PIAA qualifiers on the girls’ side were Saltsburg senior Makenzie Simpson in the 100 (12.90), Marion Center sophomore Reagan Ryen in the 800 (2:20.86), United senior Bailey Popovich in the 200 (26.96) and Northern Cambria senior Regan Sheredy in the shot put (37-6½). All four placed third in their respective events.
The Marion Center girls’ 3,200 relay team and the Saltsburg girls’ 1,600 relay teams also qualified for Shippensburg with third-place finishes.
The top three finishers in each event at the District 6 meet qualify for the PIAA Championships and any top-eight finishers who meet the state qualifying standard.
Teagan Sharp has always felt more comfortable in the discus throwing circle rather than the shot put. But this year, everything came together in both circles, and he’s headed to the PIAA Championships on May 28 in both events.
The Homer-Center senior won the discus Tuesday with a throw of 158 feet, 8 inches for his first career district title. A good throw to be sure, but still almost 10 feet short of his personal best of 167-0.
He also placed second in the shot put with a throw of 47-7½ to punch his first ticket to the PIAA Championships in that event.
“I was only 3 inches off (the winning distance) in shot,” he said. “I was really hoping for that, but I really can’t complain at this point. I made states. I went over 47 feet, which is what I was going to be satisfied with at this meet. I’m happy with that.
“Discus has been my favorite event for years, and when I’m in there, I’m in the zone. I love that. It really wasn’t until this year going and throwing shot that I felt comfortable.”
Fry’s championship in the girls’ shot put was the sixth district title of her career. She has won the shot put three times, the discus twice and the javelin once.
She also finished second in the discus and javelin on Tuesday, qualifying in all three events. She plans to compete in all three events next weekend.
“In my mind, I always want to win,” Fry said, “so those two second-place medals, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, crap.’ But to understand that I’m still getting to states for all three, and I could still place there, that’s still a success.”
Justley Sharp’s win in the discus denied Fry a chance at a three-peat in that event. In fact, she beat Fry for the third straight meet, following wins at the West Central Coaches Meet on May 7 and the Heritage Conference Championships on May 11.
But Justley understands that doesn’t mean she’s supplanted the United senior as the best thrower in the conference.
“It’s a good challenge to have her around,” Justley Sharp. “Her best throw is still better than my best throw, so I want to get up there and be more consistent to make myself more competitive.”
Saltsburg’s Simpson and Marion Center’s Ryen qualified in an individual event and as part of their respective relay teams.
The Saltsburg girls’ 1,600 relay team was seeded seventh heading into the meet, and their third-place finish was a shock. The team consists of Brooke Garris, Sara McConnell, Carly Townsend and Simpson.
“I’m very shocked,” Simpson said. “I was not expecting it. Our coach was telling us we could do it. I thought he was full of crap. I did not think we could do it. But coming across that finish line, I was like, ‘Is this real?’ And sitting up there (on the podium) with them, it was.”
Ryen, who ran the anchor leg of Marion Center’s 3,200 relay, started her day with a bang. With Marion Center sitting in fourth place, she trailed by about 30 to 35 meters with 250 meters to go on her final lap. Then, she kicked it into another gear and made up the deficit to pull out third place for the Stingers.
Marion Center posted a season-best time of 10:05.08, which was more than 13 seconds faster than the Stingers’ seeded time entering the meet, and Ryen had a lot to do with it. She later ran an impressive 2:20.86 to qualify individually in the 800.
“When I first got the baton, I was like, ‘If I try really hard, I can probably get third,” Ryen said. “And on the second lap, I really started thinking, ‘OK, I can get this girl.’ So that’s where I really picked it up and started kicking really hard, and I got her.’
Northern Cambria senior Tyler Bearer earned a pair of top-eight finishes, taking fourth in the 100 (11.49) and missing qualifying for the PIAA Championships by 0.03 seconds. He also placed sixth in the long jump (19-8). Saltsburg’s Sincere McFarlin also placed in two events, taking fifth in the 100 (11.53) and sixth in the 200 (23.98).
Others individuals placing in the top eight and earning medals on the boys’ side were: Saltsburg’s Tristan Roessler (fourth, 800, 2:02.41), Kyle Roessler (fifth, shot put, 40-4¾) and C Jaye Morris (eighth, 110 hurdles, 17.16); Marion Center’s Hunter Mock (discus, eighth, 118-5); Northern Cambria’s Adam Lanzendorfer (fourth, 400, 52.30) and Adam Bachik (seventh, shot put, 39-8¼); and Homer-Center’s Ryan Sardone, who finished in a three-way tie for eighth in the high jump (5-6).
The Heritage Conference dominated the girls’ shot put, taking six of the top eight places. In addition to Fry, Sharp and Sheredy going 1-2-3, Saltsburg’s Emily Jackson took sixth (33-5¾), Marion Center’s Milayna Leasure was seventh (31-2½) and Purchase Line’s Abby Goncher rounded out the top eight (30-10¾).
United’s Popovich also placed in two other events. She missed the state meet by one place in the 400, taking fourth in 1:02.24, and she was also fifth in the 100 (13.07).
Other individuals placing in the top eight and earning medals on the girls’ side were: Purchase Line freshman Rachael Ward (fifth, 800, 2:25.68) and Brooke Eyler, who finished in a four-way tie for sixth in the high jump (4-10); Northern Cambria’s Ella Miller (fourth, 1,600, 5:26.24), Sheredy (fourth, discus, 103-9) and Rylee Stine (seventh, discus, 93-4); Penns Manor’s Jillian Bowman (fifth, pole vault, 8-6); and Saltsburg’s Sara McConnell (seventh, 400, 1:02.80).