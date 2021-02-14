Saltsburg slowed down United’s Maizee Fry, but the Trojans didn’t have an answer for Lauren Donelson.
Donelson, a 5-foot-4 sophomore guard, scored a career-high 29 points to carry United to a 69-54 victory in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Saturday afternoon.
“Our defense was able to slow down Fry’s scoring on the inside, but we couldn’t shut down Donelson from the outside,” Saltsburg coach Tierra Stossel said.
Donelson drilled five 3-point field goals, four 2s and went 6-for-6 at the free throw line. She buried two 3s in the first quarter and two more in the second to help stake United to a 31-26 halftime lead. The Lions took control during a 21-10 third quarter in which Donelson hit her fifth 3.
Fry, meanwhile, coming off back-to-back games with 30 or more points, scored 18. Delaney Perrone chipped in seven.
United rebounded from Thursday’s upset loss to Marion Center and improved to 10-3 overall and 8-3 in the conference. Saltsburg fell to 0-9.
Abbie Dickie led Saltsburg with 19 points. Eden Plowman hit three 3s en route to 12 points. Karly Cindric made two 3s and finished with nine points.
The teams play again this evening at United.
INDIANA 63, REDBANK VALLEY 47: Katie Kovalchick turned in a second straight big game to lead Indiana past Redbank Valley in a non-conference game.
Kovalchick scored 24 points, with 15 coming in the first half when Indiana built a 31-22 lead. She scored 23 points Thursday night when Indiana handed Armstrong its first loss of the season in overtime.
Hope Cook, a junior guard, and Isabella Antonacci, a freshman guard, led Indiana on the outside. Cook scored 15 points and Antonacci had 11, and they evenly split six 3-point field goals.
Indiana extended its nine-point halftime lead to 21 while outscoring Redbank Valley 20-8 in the third quarter.
Madison Foringer and Emma Huffman scored 14 points apiece for Redbank Valley (3-4).
Indiana (6-7) plays at Fox Chapel on Thursday.
BURRELL 56, APOLLO-RIDGE 51: Burrell gained some separation from Apollo-Ridge in the third quarter and held off the Vikings in a WPIAL non-section game.
Burrell extended a one-point halftime lead to 11 in third quarter while outscoring Apollo-Ridge 17-7.
Brinley Toland, a sophomore guard, scored 15 points for Apollo-Ridge. Morgan Gamble, Madi Marks, Sydney McCray and Sophia Yard each scored eight. Marks and Toland combined for 13 rebounds, and Gamble had six assists.
Ally Fisher led Burrell (5-8) with 23 points. She made five 3s, with three coming in the first half when she scored 13 points.
Apollo-Ridge (4-4) plays at Jeannette this evening.
BOYS
MARION CENTER 54, PURCHASE LINE 41: Marion Center ended a tough stretch with a win over Purchase line in a Heritage Conference game.
Justin Peterson helped the Stingers break out of an offensive clump by scoring 24 points. He made 10 field goals, four of them 3-pointers.
Conner Fairman posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds and also came up with five steals. Preston Fox and Carter Lydic contributed seven points apiece.
Marion Center entered the day with losses in four of its past five games.
Isaac Huey scored 14 points and Mello Sanchez had 10 for Purchase Line. Sam Kauffman added nine.
Marion Center, 8-6 overall and 8-5 in its bid to secure a berth in the Heritage Conference semifinals, plays at unbeaten West Shamokin on Tuesday.
Purchase Line (3-11) visits United on Wednesday.