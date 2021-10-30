PURCHASE LINE — Late in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-1 to go, Purchase Line’s defense stuffed Conemaugh Township fullback Thor O’Ship at the 16-yard line, leading the Red Dragons to a 14-12 win in a Heritage Conference/WestPAC crossover game and snapping a four-game losing streak and likely earning a first-round home game next week in the District 6 Class 1A playoffs.
The Indians’ O’Ship was met first by Red Dragons linebacker Vincenzo Scott before help arrived from Brady Syster and a host of Red Dragon defenders.
“That was all gut,” Syster said. “I told the guys this is the deciding play of the game. If we stop him, we can get that home playoff game for next week. These guys showed all heart right there with that defensive stand.”
“That was big,” Purchase Line coach Matt Falisec said. “Our defense played hard throughout the game but that was huge at that point to come up with that stand.”
The Red Dragons scored all the offense they needed within the first 18 minutes of the game. Brady Syster found the end zone on the game’s first drive with a 64-yard sprint through the defense that gave the Dragons the early advantage. Jayce Brooks’ run on the two-point conversion made it 8-0 less than two minutes into the game.
“That two-point conversion proved to be really the substantial difference in the game,” Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna said. “They got that two-point conversion and they had us chasing that two points almost the remainder game.”
Conemaugh Township standout quarterback Tanner Shirley led a 10-play drive that covered 55 yards and answered the Dragons’ score with a 1-yard dive at 6:46 of the first quarter. Shirley connected on 3 of 4 passing on the drive for 40 yards.
Field conditions were a concern from the start of the game as heavy rain covered the Dragons’ home field for much of the first half.
On Purchase Line’s next drive, Jayce Brooks fumbled after breaking off a 12-yard run, but the Dragons would get the ball back four plays later when the Indians’ Ethan Black could not manage the handoff, and the Dragons’ John Elick recovered.
Purchase Line fumbled three times in total, losing two, and the Indians put the ball on the ground twice and lost both.
Elick finished off the Dragons’ next drive with a 1-yard run to make it 14-6 with 6:30 remaining in the half. Purchase Line’s Syster, Brooks and Elick carried a combined nine times on the drive for 61 yards.
Both teams fought with the elements for the remainder of the first half, taking turns punting and exchanging field position.
Purchase Line had help from the rain but contained the Indians quarterback to an 0-for-10 to finish to the half.
Shirley, who entered with 1,487 passing yards through just seven games, was just 9-for-26 for 133 yards, including one touchdown and one interception.
“The conditions hurt them a little more than it hurt our game plan,” Falisec said.
Purchase Line held the advantage in yardage over the first half, outgaining the Indians on the ground, 206-34, and in total yards, 221-97.
The only score during the second half was set up on a 47-yard punt return from the Indians’ Ethan Black, who returned it to the Purchase Line 20-yard line.
On the next play, Shirley connected with Braden Adams on a 20-yard scoring strike to bring Conemaugh Township to within 14-12.
The Dragons controlled the clock for much of the third and fourth quarters, using Syster in a feature role. Although the senior was not able to find the end zone in the second half, he helped the Dragons control the time of possession and keep the dangerous Indians offense off the field.
Syster had 163 yards on 22 attempts. Brooks chipped in 64 yards on 13 carries.
“We really didn’t have much of a choice late in the game,” Falisec said. “The conditions worsened as the game went on and we didn’t want to take any chances with tosses or too many passes. We had to ride Brady for much of the second half and he did a great job with handling the carries.”
The Indians put a scare into the Dragons late in the fourth quarter. After a 25-yard Syster punt, the Indians drove the ball deep into Purchase Line territory, highlighted by two spectacular receptions from receiver Jackson Byer for 22 yards.
However, it was Purchase Line’s Scott who met O’Ship in the mud-covered hole on fourth down to end the Indians scoring threat.
The drama continued into the final seconds, however, as the Dragons had to punt once more with less than two minutes remaining.
With 1:16 remaining, the Indians started the drive at their own 42-yard line. The Indians reached the 16-yard line, but a bad snap and resulting 14-yard loss left only five seconds on the clock, and a field goal attempt in excess of 40 yards fell short and wide right.
The Dragons (5-5) earned a home playoff game next week in the District 6 Class 1 A playoffs against a yet-to-be determined opponent.