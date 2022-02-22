West Branch had Jenna Mertz, but she was no match for Purchase Line’s senior class.
Purchase Line seniors Bethany Smith, Madison Scalese and Abby Goss each recorded a double-double, and the Red Dragons shot past West Branch in the opening round of the District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball playoffs on their home court Monday.
Mertz scored a game-high 25 points, but the Red Dragons’ seniors accounted for 51 points and 35 rebounds. Smith posted team highs of 20 points and 13 rebounds. Scalese and Goss combined for 31 points, and each grabbed 11 rebounds.
Jianna Hopkins scored eight points and made Purchase Line’s only 3-point field goal. She also had five assists and five steals. Bailey Weaver came up with eight rebounds.
Purchase Line (12-0) jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter but went stagnant in the second period and was outscored 16-7 and held a 26-20 halftime lead.
The Dragons stretched the lead to double figures during a 16-10 third quarter and then held on during the fourth quarter in which the teams combined for 45 points, with 23 coming from West Branch (14-9).
“The girls played on their home court for the last time, for the seniors, their very last time,” Purchase Line coach Kelley Goss said. “It’s bittersweet. I am proud of all of them and the work they’ve put in over the years. We are looking forward to the challenge of playing Bishop McCort on Thursday.”
Top-seeded Bishop McCort, which drew a bye into the quarterfinals, is 20-2.
DISTRICT 6 BOYS
RIVER VALLEY 49, BALD EAGLE AREA 48: River Valley hit the road for the first playoff game in school history and brought back a win in the District 6 Class 3A playoffs.
With his team trailing 47-46, River Valley’s Andrew Baker scored his only basket of the game with three seconds left to provide the difference in the Panthers’ victory.
Baker scored after taking a pass from Braden Staats, who drew the defense’s attention in the high post, after the Panthers set up their last play with 30 seconds remaining.
River Valley (10-13) staged a comeback in the second half after trailing 28-17 at halftime. The Panthers cut the margin to two going into the fourth quarter and outscored Bald Eagle Area (8-15) 14-10 over the final eight minutes.
The Panthers started turning the tide in the second quarter.
“The second quarter we went to man trapping defense,” coach Don Stitt said, “and we stuck with it in the second half. We just kept telling the kids to believe in themselves. We made that comeback, and I thought that man trapping defense got us some turnovers and got us up and down.”
Dom Speal, a sophomore, kept River Valley on track in the first half when he scored seven of his 12 points. He finished with three 3-point field goals.
The seniors Rocco Bartolini and Staats took over. Bartolini scored 15 of his game-high 20 points in the second half, and Staats turned in six of his eight points.
The pair also led the Panthers on the boards. Bartolini raked in 16 boards and Staats had 10.
River Valley did not shoot well from the free throw line, making 15 of 29. It made a different, though, because Bald Eagle was 12-for-19.
Cam Watkins led Bald Eagle Area with 16 points.
“It was a great second half for my team,” Stitt said. “They never gave up, and I’m proud of them.”
River Valley advanced to play at top-seeded Bishop Guilfoyle (18-4) on Wednesday.
WPIAL GIRLS
APOLLO-RIDGE 40, FORT CHERRY 39: Apollo-Ridge grabbed a one-point victory over Fort Cherry in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
Sophia Yard went 3-for-4 from the line and Sydney McCray netted the Vikings’ only field goal in a 5-4 first quarter. Apollo-Ridge pulled out to a 16-13 halftime lead after Kylar Toland connected on three field goals in an 11-9 second period.
The Rangers’ Raney Staub put up eight points in a 13-9 third quarter that allowed Fort Cherry to take a one-point lead at 26-25.
Brinley Toland’s 11-point outburst in a 15-13 fourth period by the Vikings secured the lead and sealed the playoff victory. She led the Vikings with 18 points, sinking six field goals and connecting on six of her eight free throw opportunities, with five coming in the fourth quarter. The junior point guard added five steals and five assists. No other player reached double figures.
Staub put up a nearly identical performance to lead the Rangers. The sophomore guard/forward also poured in 18 points.
Apollo-Ridge outshot Fort Cherry from the line, 10-for-14 to 13-for-30.
The Vikings (16-5) take on Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (19-4) on Thursday at site and time to be determined. The Chargers defeated Frazier, 53-13, to advance.