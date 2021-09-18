MARION CENTER — Positive energy is contagious. So is scoring. Just ask the Purchase Line Dragons.
Purchase Line’s 49-13 win over Marion Center on Friday night left both coaches speechless, but the Dragons’ players were bursting with energy and enthusiasm after defeating their Heritage Conference rivals.
“We’re the smallest team in the conference, and they’re probably the biggest. It feels awesome,” said Purchase Line head coach Matt Falisec. “It’s — it’s awesome. Awesome win.”
It was a night of firsts for Falisec. Friday night’s dominating victory is the first time Purchase Line has defeated Marion Center since Falisec took over as head coach five seasons ago. Senior running back Mello Sanchez’s 89-yard kick return to start the second half was also the Dragons’ first under Falisec.
The night started slow on both sides, first with a Stingers’ false start penalty on the first snap of the game and then a high snap that sailed over the head of Purchase Line’s Brady Syster on the Dragons’ first drive.
It only took one messy drive for Purchase Line to hit its stride.
On the Dragons’ second drive of the game, 5-foot-11 quarterback John Elick completed a 53 yard pass to fellow sophomore wide receiver AJ Chambers for Purchase Line’s first touchdown of the game. A pass to Sanchez secured the two-point conversion and put the Dragons up 8-0, a lead they wouldn’t give up.
“John played a great game,” Falisec said. “We knew the way they blitz. They bring pressure up the middle. We had to spread them out and get the quick passes going, and we did that. We hit a couple deep ones to Mello and to Chambers. Credit to the whole offensive line. John played great. Backs ran hard when we had to. Our offensive and defensive lines showed up. Everyone played great.”
Elick completed 6 of 9 pass attempts for 150 yards and added 27 rushing yards on 10 carries. He also earned two touchdowns on the night.
Purchase Line scored on its next four drives of the game. First, a chippy drive that started after a mishandled snap on Marion Center’s punt and ended with a short run by Elick and a failed conversion attempt to make it 14-0. Immediately, Syster snagged an interception off Stingers’ QB Ty Ryen and took it 16 yards to extend the lead to 20-0.
Another four-and-out showing by the Dragons’ defense gave Purchase Line back the ball on downs at their own 34-yard line. Elick hit a wide-open Sanchez down the right sideline for a 61-yard passing touchdown.
Sanchez grabbed a second interception off Ryen on the Stingers next drive, and sent the Dragons’ offense back on the field where Elick rushed in for yet another touchdown. Purchase Line scored three touchdowns before Marion Center could earn a first down.
The turnovers kept coming, and they just kept coming.
Marion Center misfielded a punt that resulted in a fumble that gave the Dragons back the ball, which they took advantage of as Elick rushed into the end zone to make it 34-0 to end the half.
The Dragons slowed down in the second half but didn’t let up. Sanchez started the third quarter with an 89-yard kick return and a successful catch from Elick for the conversion, giving Purchase Line 42 unanswered points.
That’s when Ryen and the Stingers showed some life, putting up a nearly seven minute drive where the quarterback completed five passes to get Marion Center to Purchase Line’s 3-yard line for Vaglia to run in for the Stingers’ first touchdown of the game.
For the second week in a row, Ryen was quieted but not silenced. He completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 169 yards and two interceptions. Prior to last night’s game, Ryen only threw one interception in the Stingers’ first three games.
The Dragons answered with another touchdown. This one a 33-yard rush up the middle by Syster and an extra point kick by Brock Lloyd to give Purchase Line it’s final touchdown.
Ryen tossed an 11-yard pass to Tonkin with five minutes left to go in the game, but Marion Center’s comeback effort was much too late.
“I never fault our kids’ effort,” said Stingers coach Adam Rising. “The effort was there. Unfortunately, mentally, we weren’t there. I feel like it was over before it got started. Three turnovers in the first half never helps the situation. Credit to Purchase Line, they kicked our butts up front and took it to us.”
After a hard loss in the final minute to West Shamokin last week, the Dragons were looking for a rebound to lift their spirits and reassure themselves. Last night’s victory did just that.
“It was a team effort,” Elick said. “We played a mistake-free football game — no interceptions, no fumbles, no bad snaps. We played the way we know we can. We worked as a team and we showed our potential. We can do whatever we want to when we put our minds to it. We have a great team here, we just need to remain mistake free.”
Purchase Line had five different rushers and four receivers throughout the night, as four separate Dragons earned touchdowns. The Dragons put up 117 rushing yards and 150 passing, compared to Marion Center, who had 169 in the air and 40 on the ground.
“We played a lot better as a team than we have all year, and we’ve been hoping for that,” Syster said. “We see that we have a lot of potential and we haven’t been using it correctly. It was great to get the win against this team. We just need to keep rolling.”
The Dragons welcome Penns Manor next week in hopes of earning a second straight win, while Marion Center visits United looking to snap a two-game losing streak.