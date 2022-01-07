Purchase Line put together a strong fourth quarter, pulling ahead of visiting Cambria Heights and picking up its third consecutive victory, 59-53, in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Thursday night.
After being down by two points at the end of the third quarter, the Red Dragons outscored the Highlanders 25-17 over the final eight minutes.
Abby Goss compiled a game-high 19 points and added 13 rebounds to lead the Red Dragons. Bethany Smith and Madison Scalese added 14 points apiece. Freshman Jianna Hopkins produced nine points, including a late 3-pointer to put Purchase Line ahead.
Bryce Burkey topped the Highlanders with 15 points and Sienna Kirsch added 13.
Both teams play Monday. Purchase Line (6-4) travels to Marion Center, and Cambria Heights (4-4) welcomes Penns Manor.
PENNS MANOR 75, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 18: Megan Dumm poured in 31 points to lead Penns Manor to a Heritage Conference victory over Northern Cambria.
The Comets led 26-2 at the end of the first quarter.
“Northern Cambria played hard, but I was proud of our girls for really getting after it on the defensive end as well,” Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser said. “When we play with good effort on defense it leads to better offense.”
Dumm filled the score sheet, adding three 3-pointers, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals. Alyssa Altemus and Sarah Stiteler contributed 13 points apiece.
Ella Miller led Northern Cambria with nine points.
Penns Manor (9-2) plays at Cambria Heights on Monday. Northern Cambria (1-7) welcomes United on Wednesday.
UNITED 57, WEST SHAMOKIN 34: United cruised to its fourth straight victory in a Heritage Conference game against West Shamokin.
The Lions took an early 17-10 lead after one quarter and had a 29-21 advantage at halftime. Mollee Fry put up nine of her 10 points in a 20-7 third period for United. The Lions grabbed the fourth quarter 8-6.
Jordyn Travis went 4-for-5 from the free throw line and led United with 14 points. Lauren Donelson followed with 12 points and Aleah Bevard netted 10 points.
West Shamokin’s Lexie Young poured in a game-high 15 points.
Both teams are back in action Monday. United (8-2) heads to Homer-Center and West Shamokin (3-5) welcomes River Valley.
APOLLO-RIDGE 39, ELLIS SCHOOL 21: Apollo-Ridge produced a stout defensive effort, allowing single digits in all four quarters on its way to a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 victory over the Ellis School.
Sophie Yard led the Vikings with 12 points and handed out five assists. Brinley Toland joined her in double figures with 11 points to go with five steals. Sydney McCray was a force on the boards with nine rebounds.
Alex Warren was the Ellis School’s top scorer with nine points.
Apollo-Ridge (8-1, 1-0) plays host Jeannette on Monday.
BELLE VERNON 49, LIGONIER VALLEY 41: Junior Haley Boyd’s double-double wasn’t enough to give Ligonier Valley its first win of the season against Belle Vernon in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 4 game.
The teams were tied at seven points apiece after the first quarter, but Belle Vernon grabbed the second 11-8 to take an 19-15 advantage into halftime. The Leopards continued to chip with points in the second half, outscoring Ligonier Valley 16-14 in the third period and 15-12 in the final frame.
Boyd poured in a game-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers, and grabbed 11 rebounds. Maddie Griffin had 10 rebounds. Lyla Bar netted eight points and tallied three assists, while Misty Miller stepped up on defense with six steals.
Jenna Dawson led the Leopards with 15 points, including two 3-pointers.
Ligonier Valley (0-2, 0-8) travels to West Mifflin on Monday for another section match.
BOYS
FREEPORT 80, APOLLO-RIDGE 48: Freeport connected on 13 3-point field goals and rolled over visiting Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL non-section game.
Freeport led by 11 at halftime and pulled away in the second half while putting up 28 third-quarter points. Freeport outscored the Vikings 45-24 in the second half.
Twelve Yellow Jackets registered at least one point. Brady Sullivan led a balanced Freeport scoring effort with 14 points on the strength of four 3-pointers. Cole Charlton added 11 points and Vincent Clark chipped in 10.
Gage Johnston had a game-high 19 points for the Vikings. Karter Schrock notched 10 points.
Apollo-Ridge (3-6) plays host to South Allegheny on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
THURSDAY’S SCORES
BOYS
Allderdice 79, Brashear 44 Beaver Area 74, Ambridge 37 Butler 53, Kiski Area 46 Cameron County 58, Smethport 37 General McLane 81, Cochranton 43 Williamsburg 57, Bellwood-Antis 55 Williamsport 58, State College 54
GIRLS
Baldwin 67, Canon-McMillan 49 Berlin-Brothersvalley 44, Turkeyfoot Valley 14 Brownsville 42, Bentworth 20 Freeport 80, Apollo-Ridge 48 Hopewell 47, New Castle 43 Kennedy Catholic 68, Rocky Grove 8 Norwin 47, North Hills 11 Penn-Trafford 51, Pine-Richland 35 Penns Manor 78, Northern Cambria 18 Purchase Line 59, Cambria Heights 53 Sewickley Academy 31, Shenango 28 Slippery Rock 26, Grove City 19 Southmoreland 61, West Mifflin 32 United 57, West Shamokin 34 West Greene 71, Monessen 44 West Middlesex 66, Farrell 43
BOYS’ BOX SCORE
FREEPORT 80, APOLLO-RIDGE 48
Apollo-Ridge — 48
Fox 2 0-0 6, K. Schrock 4 2-3 10, Johnston 7 4-6 19, McCall 4 1-2 9, Burkholder 1 0-0 2, Fryer 0 0-0 0, Kavulic 0 0-0 0, B. Schrock 1 0-0 2, Totals 19 7-11 48
Freeport — 80
Sullivan 5 0-0 14,Lane 4 1-4 9, Z.Clark 3 0-0 7,V.Clark 4 1-1 10,Charlton 5 1-2 11,Furer 1 0-0 2,Craney 3 0-0 9,Stevenson 1 0-2 2,Glista 1 0-0 2,Halloway 2 0-0 6, Stonebraker 1 0-0 3, Kijowski 2 0-0 5, Totals 32 3-9 80
Apollo-Ridge 7 17 11 13 — 48
Freeport 16 19 28 17 — 80
3-point field goals: Sullivan 4, Craney 3, Halloway 2, Fox 2, Z. Clark, V. Clark, Stonebraker, Kijowski, Johnston GIRLS’ BOX SCORES
BELLE VERNON 49, LIGONIER VALLEY 41
Belle Vernon — 49
Kreis 4 2-4 10, Bitoni 2 0-1 6, Dawson 5 3-6 15, Colditz 5 0-0 10, Rodriguez 1 3-10 5, Reader 1 1-4 3, Totals 18 9-25 49
Ligonier Valley — 41
Marinchak 3 3-6 10, Myers 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-2 2, Barr 4 0-0 8, Boyd 6 2-4 17, Painter 0 0-4 0, Griffin 0 2-3 2, Totals 15 7-19 41
Belle Vernon 7 11 16 15 — 49
Ligonier Valley 7 8 14 12 — 41
3-point field goals: Boyd 3, Bitoni 2, Dawson 2, Marinchak.
UNITED 57, WEST SHAMOKIN 34
West Shamokin — 34
L.Young 7 1-4 15, Conrad 2 2-2 6, Spohn 0 0-0 4, Jordan 2 0-0 4, M.Young 1 0-0 2, Totals 12 3-6 34
United — 57
Silk 1 0-0 2, Travis 5 4-5 14, Donelson 5 0-0 12, Bevard 2 5-6 10, Fry 4 0-0 9, Perrone 2 2-2 6, Totals 19 12-15 57
West Shanokin 10 11 7 6 — 34
United 17 12 20 8 — 57
3-point field goals: Donelson 2, Fry.
PURCHASE LINE 59, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 53
Cambria Heights — 53
Burkey 5 5-5 15, Bender 1 3-5 6, Gaida 0 6-6 6, Vinglish 1 0-2 2, Kirsch 4 5-6 13, Storm 2 5-8 11, Buck 0 0-0 0, Totals 13 24-32 53
Purchase Line — 59
Smith 7 0-3 14, Scalese 2 10-17 14, Goss 8 3-6 19, Weaver 0 0-0 0, Hopkins 3 1-2 9, Syster 0 0-0 0, Layden 1 1-3 3, Totals 21 15-31 59
Cambria Heights 9 15 12 17 — 53
Purchase Line 9 11 14 25 — 59
3-point field goals: Hopkins 2, Bender JV result: Purchase Line won.
PENNS MANOR 75, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 18
Northern Cambria — 18
Miller 4 1-4 9, Yahner 1 0-0 2, Myers 1 0-0 2, Cavallo 0 0-0 0, Formeck 2 0-0 4, Abel 0 1-2 1, Totals 8 2-6 18
Penns Manor — 75
Dumm 14 0-0 31, Gillo 1 0-0 2, Altemus 6 1-1 13, Shaffer 2 0-0 4, S. Stiteler 5 3-4 13, A. Stiteler 1 0-0 2, Mumau 1 0-0 2, Scatena 1 0-0 2, Bennett 2 0-0 4, Hadden 0 2-2 2, Totals 33 6-7 75
Northern Cambria 2 6 3 7 — 18
Penns Manor 26 19 19 11 — 75
3-point field goals: Dumm 3,
BOWLING
MOHAWK LANES
MARION CENTER LADIES
Dec. 29
Luana Coulter 168-188-148-504, Janet Mervine 158-463, Ellen Blazavich 168-450, Clara Chambers 165-449, Paula Griffith 156-439, Becky Cecconi 188-436, Dolly Black 155-427, Eva Ligenfelter 153-426, Cyndi Meyer 160-412, Bea Burns 139-400
W.W. WALKER
Dec. 29
Zack Hartmann 266-217-234-717, Frank Piraino Jr. 265-690, Jack Smicklo 246-689, Alan Sesock 290-677, Michael Gilbert 247-605, Joe Tissler 237-587, Jim Edwards 225-585, Mark Battestilli 202-569, Mike Ward 203-564, Robert McCort 194-563
Jan. 5
Frank Piraino Jr. 203-264-196-663, Michael Gilbert 248-656, Joe Tissler 237-645, Jack Smicklo 224-640, Mark Battestilli 236-634, Alan Sesock 214-619, Mike Lucas 236-609, Mike Ward 257-556, Zack Hartmann 202-551, George Bridge 192-527
NUTTY BUDDIES
Dec. 30
Men: Brian Dyott 227-173-160-560, Ryan Simpson 218-545, Melvin Hannah 175-473, Bill Allison 147-389, Rick Hilty 133-360, John Fisher 124-345, Dan Rodack 113-323 Women: Carol Boyer 147-148-187-482, Tiffany Midock 159-441, Elizabeth Flanders 121-316, Cheryl Flanders 123-301
CATHOLIC MEN’S
Dec. 31
Mike Labar 227-213-200-640, John Taylor 195-552, Lee Bell 190-550, Mark Chimino 188-513, Al Paratto 187-503, Chuck Potthast 172-501, Dave Maudie 216-500, Don Rosas 212-495, Tom Bresnahan 180-492, James McKendrick 193-489
INTERNATIONAL REBELS
Dec. 31
Frank Shurina Jr. 221-205-248-674, Scott Coleman 229-669, James Dickie 268-660, Richard Wolfe 225-632, Chris Sisitki 228-628, James Sisitki Jr. 221-619, Jim Hopkins III 214-607, Josh Mottorn 219-607, Tom Fritz 253-599, Greg Campbell 231-599
PRO BUILT LADIES
Jan. 4
Michele Housholder 167-178-216-561, Diane Brady 186-512, Ruth Shields 181-510, Jackie Albenze 201-507, Sue Moran 179-489, Erika Shimps 167-485, Cathy Chiplis 170-465, Debbie Robinson 168-461, Ellen Blazavich 177-457, Theresa Coleman 169-444
TOWNSHIP TENPIN
Jan. 4
Frank Piraino Jr. 251-234-244-729, Troy Redinger 278-704, John Lattanzio 242-681, Tony Super 246-674, Richard Wolfe 236-656, Brian Adair 236-652, Scott Muir 233-641, Ken Redinger 223-626, Bob Chambers 224-598, Tyson Ellenberger 241-596
COFFEEBREAKERS
Jan. 4
Tammy Collazzo 139-155-163-457, Deb Coughanour 159-450, Nellie Fulton 159-443, Louise Miller 155-442, Marsha Pikel 141-411, Denise Bushaw 156-403, Judy Holliday 158-380, Susan Hollingshead 152-378, Darlene Bence 136-377, Mimi Greene 134-358
BOWLING BABES
Jan. 5
Susan Drummond 180-179-160-519, Carol Boyer 154-451, Robin Orr 155-443, Jayn Allshouse 166-443, Lori Miller 151-442, Jen Bianco 164-396, Alyse Ciafre 161-380, Becky Grozanick 142-352, Karen Johnson 123-351, Joan Peterman 133-350
MARION CENTER LADIES
Jan. 5
Clara Chambers 159-182-161-502, Paula Griffith 179-473, Luana Coulter 157-442, Becky Cecconi 155-436, Dolly Black 162-430, Bea Burns 149-430, Cyndi Meyer 180-419, Mel Ryan 149-413, Eva Lingenfelter 141-401, Janet Mervine 145-397, Ellen Blazavich 154-397
