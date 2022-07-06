The top two seeds held their ground on the opening day of the Indiana County Youth Legion baseball playoffs.
Top-seeded S.W. Jack rolled past Brookville, 10-2, at Homer City, and second-seeded S&T Bank edged Marion Center, 3-2, in Punxsutawney in Tuesday’s semifinals.
The best-of-three series continue this evening with games at Brookville and Marion Center.
S.W. Jack scored nine runs in the fifth inning to break open what was a close game against Brookville in a game that was moved from Indiana to Homer City due to poor field conditions from earlier rain.
The Drillers broke a 1-1 tie by using five hits, three walks and two errors in the big inning. Rocco Cosentino made it 2-1 with an RBI single, and Derek Miller followed with a two-run double to make it 4-1.
Landon Kodman stepped in next and delivered a two-run single, and Trevor Smith followed with an RBI single. Another run scored on an error that preceded Kadin Homer’s two-run single.
Ryan Okopal pitched the first five innings and posted the win. He struck out 10 and pitched around five walks and three hits. Jon Cribbs and Luke Rowe each turned in an inning in relief.
At Punxsutawney, S&T Bank managed only three hits but used two in the same inning when it scored all of its runs. Trailing 2-0 in the fourth, S&T Bank scored three times on two hits, two walks, an error and a passed ball.
Parker Stahlman opened the inning with a single followed by Cooper Hallman’s walk. After a strikeout for the first out, an errant throw on a steal attempt allowed one run to score. The second run scored on a passed ball with Lucas Mennitti at bat, and he stroked an RBI double to put his team ahead 3-2.
Marion Center scored both of its runs in the third. Alex Stewart and Cam Rising singled ahead of Trey Slovinsky RBI groundout and Collin Anderson’s RBI single.
Both pitchers were on top of the ir game. Stahlman scattered eight hits, struck out eight and walked one in 62/3 innings. Donny Bender came on to get the final out and record the save.
Stewart went the distance for Marion Center. He struck out nine and walked three.
Rising and Stewart each had two hits for Marion Center.