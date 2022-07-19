Rainfall over the past two days has brought much-needed relief to fields and forests throughout the region.
It is hoped the rain came soon enough for agricultural crops and native food sources, although some damage likely already occurred.
Hunters would be wise to keep the dry spell and heat in mind come fall because some areas may not be as productive as in years past. Food and water are essential for wildlife, and good hunting is often found where the two overlap.
While it is still difficult to navigate through the vegetation, exploring for potential hunting areas will allow better success this fall. Checking for tracks around water sources will give an idea as to what wildlife is in the area. My favorite woodlot for training coonhounds has a large mud hole in a gas well access, road and each and every time I turn the dogs loose there I inspect the mud for animal tracks. Bear, deer, turkey, coyote, coon, groundhog, rabbit and squirrel all use the water source, and at times it can be difficult to distinguish them apart.
Game trails show up well at this time of year, and to avoid the thick brush hikers will ultimately find themselves on one. Trails are more pronounced as they approach food or water and less defined closer to suitable bedding habitat. Traveling an area by vehicle at a slow pace will show where the trails are crossing the road and give a better idea of how the game is navigating the terrain.
Keeping notes on summertime scouting is smart because it may be months before the information is put to use. Although my favorite time to scout an area is in late winter, anytime spent afield offers the opportunity to discover or learn something new.
Ticks are a serious risk when entering the woods and care should be taken before each outing to prevent the chances of a bite.
Perhaps the best preparation one can do in the summer months is confirming and obtaining permission to hunt and trap on private property. Finding a property owner at home during daylight or out in the yard is easier when the days are long and weather pleasant.
The antlerless deer license application process is underway, and those who still need to apply for the first round should do so soon. The second round of applications will start on Aug. 1. The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s rules and regulations digest provides all the information needed to apply for an antlerless license. A pink envelope provided by the PGC is needed for the antlerless application and can be obtained at any licensing agent.
If you are new to deer hunting, harvesting deer is an important part of becoming a better deer hunter and can only be done if tags are possessed. The current buck-to-doe ratio is such in our area that one has a better chance at being presented an opportunity at an antlerless deer rather than an antlered deer that meets points restrictions. Having an antlerless tag or two in your possession will allow harvest of deer when deer hunting.
Mentors and parents should make the effort of applying so that their youth hunter may harvest an antlerless deer or two this year. Sadly, issues in the supply chain continue, and one would be wise to take inventory of equipment needed to harvest and process venison now.
The elk drawing deadline is fast approaching. Hopeful hunters have until the end of the month to apply for any or all of the three seasons. While the chances of drawing a tag are slim, the quality of the hunt and potential at a world-class trophy are worth the cost. Applicants build points with each year they apply, allowing better odds of drawing a tag in the future, although a lot of luck is still needed.
Exploring the elk range or attending the annual elk expo offer entertainment in the summer months.