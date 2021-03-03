NuMINE — Clutch was on full display at West Shamokin on Tuesday night.
With teams facing the one-and-done pressure of a postseason tournament condensed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, West Shamokin’s Abby Oesterling and Penns Manor’s Megan Dumm stepped up in clutch situations.
With only seconds on the clock and the chance to play on in the District 6 Class 2A girls’ basketball playoffs hanging in the balance, and in Oesterling’s case, the chance to play again, the standout guards combined to go 5-for-5 from the free throw line in overtime.
Dumm, a junior, answered Oesterling’s 2-for-2 with a 3-for-3, lifting Penns Manor to a 41-38 victory that required extra time in one of those games that, if there had been one more play, they might still be going at it.
“Two good teams battled it out to the end,” West Shamokin coach Frank Nagy said.
The two Heritage Conference teams tangled one more time after splitting their regular-season series. Only this time, there was no tomorrow for the loser.
West Shamokin (16-5), the second seed, surrendered an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter in a game that was 18-12 in the Wolves’ favor at halftime and 26-22 going into the final eight minutes. Penns Manor (15-6), the seventh seed, forged a 36-36 tie going into a four-minute overtime in which only seven points were scored. Kassidy Smith earlier made two free throws that put the Comets in front 38-36.
Oesterling, with her team coming out of timeout, penetrated the defense, drew a foul and stepped to the line with 11 seconds left.
“Big players want the ball in their hands to make big plays,” Nagy said, “and Abby was aggressive and wanted be the one to score there, and I’m proud of her taking that ownership. Standing at the line down two with 11 seconds left, if that doesn’t make your heart beat, I’m not sure what will.”
Maybe going there with 0.7 seconds left, like Dumm did after a play that turned into a mad scramble and sent her to the line with a chance to win the game.
“Megan has made a lot of big shots,” Miloser said of one of last year’s starters on a team that was playing in the PIAA quarterfinals when the pandemic shut down the season. “She wants the ball in her hands, and we have all the confidence in the world that she’s going to make a play.”
On the last sequence, she made two.
Neither team had a timeout left after Oesterling converted. Dumm pushed the ball upcourt, and on a play that Nagy disputed as a traveling violation, passed as she was going to the floor to Anna Peterman. Peterman then dished to Kate Hnatko. Hnatko found Dumm, who had recovered from her fall. She was fouled on a 3-point attempt that wasn’t disputed by the West Shamokin coach.
“I give Kate a lot of credit,” Miloser said. “She was sort of open and could have taken a rushed shot, but she did a good job keeping her composure and found Megan.”
Nagy lamented what he considered the no-call, but said, “We shouldn’t have put ourselves in that situation. It’s tough to swallow because we had so many turnovers down the stretch and gave up a couple offensive rebounds in the second half that they capitalized on. Those are mistake you can’t make down the stretch of a game. We had an eight-point lead and they just chipped away, and it’s a tough one. It’s one you feel for the seniors because that’s how their careers ended. It’s not one you get over anytime soon.”
Smith took command of Penns Manor’s comeback from the eight-point deficit.
“At that point we called a timeout and talked to the girls about valuing every single possession,” Miloser said, “and I credit my assistant coaches for getting the ball in Kass’ hands and letting her handle it a little bit. And I credit Kass for making the right reads and doing a great job finishing and finding her open teammates as well.”
Smith hit a 3 and a 2 and went 3-for-4 from the line in fourth quarter, and Deja Gillo hit a 3. Dumm had the other 2. Smith and Dumm finished with 16 points apiece.
Oesterling scored 14 for West Shamokin. Fellow senior Sophie Fusaro finished with 10.
“West Shamokin has a great defensive team, and we pride ourselves on playing good defense as well,” Miloser said. “We lived up to the hype tonight. That was two great defensive teams going at it.”
Penns Manor advanced to play at third-seeded Southern Huntingdon (15-3) on Friday. Southern Huntingdon beat Bellwood-Antis, 69-56, last night.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls for sticking together and pulling out the win,” Miloser said. “Early in the year, we lost some close games, and all year we talked about learning from those situations because you never know when you’re going to be in a late-game situation and have to execute to win the game.”
Two Heritage Conference teams remain in the playoffs. United knocked off Homer-Center minutes before Penns Manor finished off West Shamokin.
“I’m just thrilled we had a season and got the opportunity to go to the playoffs and compete,” Nagy said.
“It didn’t come out how we hoped and what we worked for … but I’m proud of the seniors for pushing through it and being an inspiration to the underclassmen and doing a great job this year of continuing the culture of the program and representing the community.”