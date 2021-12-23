Purchase Line senior Bethany Smith hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to reach 1,000 career points, and Penns Manor senior Megan Dumm earned a triple-double to lead her team to a 57-47 victory in a Heritage Conference girls’ basketball game Wednesday night.
Dumm had a game-high 24 points along with 11 steals and 11 rebounds.
Penns Manor took a 24-19 lead into halftime and extended it to 40-29 thanks to a 16-point third quarter. The Red Dragons made a strong push with an 18-14 fourth period, but the Comets held strong to keep the lead and earn the victory.
“I was very proud of the girls going into Purchase Line and getting a win,” said Penns Manor coach Jason Miloser. “It was a great atmosphere for a high school basketball game, and I couldn’t be prouder of these girls. Maddy stepped up as a leader and went 6-for-6 down the stretch, Kate Hnatko hit some big field goals in the fourth, everyone just stepped in. Everyone was stepping up and making the plays we needed to get the win.”
Hnatko had nine points for the Comets, while Deja Gillo added 13.
Smith went into the night needing 12 points to hit the career milestone. She scored 15 and added nine rebounds and four steals.
“Bethany is a special, talented athlete,” said Purchase Line coach Kelley Goss. “It is my honor to coach her. She makes others better by simply being on the court with her. I am very proud of her and her teammates are too. It was very exciting for our entire program.”
Madison Scalese scored 15 points and collected five rebounds for Purchase Line. Abby Goss added 10 points and nine rebounds.
Both teams play on Monday. Penns Manor ( 5-2) is participating in Central Cambria’s tournament and Purchase Line (3-3) welcomes Cambria Heights.
RIVER VALLEY 53, UNITED 52: River Valley overcame a slow start with a big third period and held off United in a Heritage Conference game.
River Valley trailed 27-22 at halftime and then matched its first-half output in the third quarter to take a 42-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers’ Ava Persichetti continued her scoring rampage with 25 points. River Valley played without starter Abby Pynos.
River Valley held United’s Mollee Fry without a field goal. Jordyn Travis scored 22 points, and Lauren Donelson and Aleah Bevard added nine apiece.
River Valley (6-1) plays Leechburg in the Apollo-Ridge tournament on Tuesday. United (4-2) plays Tussey Mountain in the North Star tournament on Tuesday.
MARION CENTER 73, NORTHERN CAMBRIA 20: Ten players reached the scoring column for Marion Center in a 53-point victory over Northern Cambria in a Heritage Conference game.
The Stingers blanked the Colts 20-0 in the first quarter. At halftime, Marion Center held a 47-4 advantage. The Stingers continued their dominance in the second half, outscoring the Colts 14-4 and tying them at 12 to finish out the game.
Lydia Miller had a busy night for Marion Center with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, along with 14 steals, six assists and four rebounds. Kaelee Elkin followed with 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.
Ella Miller had 10 of Northern Cambria’s 20 points, eight of which came in the final period.
Marion Center (1-5) plays host to West Shamokin this evening, and Northern Cambria (1-4) heads to Purchase Line on Wednesday.
APOLLO-RIDGE 59, LIGONIER VALLEY 47: Brinley Toland scored a game-high 29 points to help Apollo-Ridge beat Ligonier Valley and remain undefeated in a WPIAL non-section game.
The Vikings came out with the 10-9 lead in the first quarter before doubling down in the second period with 21 points to take a 31-21 advantage into halftime. Apollo-Ridge outscored the Rams 28-26 in the second half to keep the lead and earn its sixth consecutive victory.
Toland grabbed seven rebounds and added four assists on her double-digit scoring night. Sophie Yard and Sydney McCray collected four rebounds each.
Misty Miller led Ligonier Valley with 14 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Maddie Griffin grabbed four rebounds, while Haley Boyd had four steals and eight assists.
Both teams return to action Tuesday in tournament play. Apollo-Ridge (6-0) plays host to Leechburg, and Ligonier Valley (0-5) takes on Knoch at Kiski Area.
BOYS
UNITED 59, PENNS VALLEY 45: Three Lions scored in double digits to lift United past Penns Valley for its fifth consecutive victory in a non-conference game played Tuesday.
After falling behind 15-9 in the first quarter, United responded with a 21-point second period to a 30-22 advantage into the half. Ben Tomb, a 6-foot-4 senior power forward, scored 10 of his team-high 18 points in the second quarter.
The Lions extended their lead with a 20-11 third period. Penns Valley took the final frame, 12-9.
Joe Marino and Jacob Boring each netted 10 points for the Lions.
Zach Braucht, a 6-4 senior, scored in all four quarters en route to his game-high 24 points.
United (5-2) visits River Valley (3-3) this evening for a Heritage Conference matchup.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA 54, CAMBRIA HEIGHTS 51: Senior point guard Isak Kudlawiec scored a game-high 20 points as Northern Cambria outlasted longtime rival Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game played Tuesday.
The Highlanders led 28-23 at the half, but a 19-point third quarter by the Colts gave Northern Cambria a 42-37 lead. Cambria Heights inched out 14-12 in the final period, but the Colts still took the victory.
Freshman guard Ty Dumm scored 19 points for Northern Cambria.
Cambria Heights’ seniors Caleb Whiteford and Bernie Whiteford netted 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Northern Cambria (2-2) takes on Marion Center at home on this evening for another Heritage Conference game, while Cambria Heights hosts Glendale in their holiday tournament on Monday.