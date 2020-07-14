County treasurers began accepting antlerless deer license applications Monday from resident hunters.
While purchasing my hunting license last week, the economic impact of hunting was noticeable. A number of hunters were already in the process of purchasing their license when I arrived at the hardware store, with more arriving as my transaction was completed. A large number of turkey decoys sat as a reminder to the difficulty retailers faced during the shutdown. Seasonal items such as spring gobbler hunting equipment and fishing gear were stocked just prior to many retailers shutting their doors.
On July 20 nonresidents may apply for their antlerless license. Allocations for antlerless licenses are generous with WMU 2D offering 60,000 and WMU 2E offering 39,000. The first round of unsold licenses begins Aug. 3 with the second round starting Aug. 17.
Hunters are permitted to possess up to three antlerless licenses, which should allow for some venison in the menu.
Bears are on the move as berries ripen across the landscape. Sightings this month will be common despite the thick vegetation that largely impedes visibility. Last week on the outskirts of Indiana a nice-sized bear crossed the roadway in front of my truck. The bear was leaving a residential area quickly and I could see people out and about in their backyards.
Living with wild-life is common in this area yet steps should be taken to avoid unnecessary conflict. It is important that people avoid providing food sources for bears as they can quickly learn where an easy meal is available. Bird feeders and garbage are two attractants to a bear that can easily be avoided by man. The bear season has been expanded this year, allowing hunters more chances at tagging a bear this year. Archery hunters should study the vital area of a bear as it differs slightly than a deer. Heavy arrows and broadheads should be used for hunting bears and now would be a good time to evaluate equipment.
The drawing for elk licenses will be held Aug. 15 this year with the deadline for applying set at July 31. This year 164 licenses will be offered in the lottery with all applicants having a chance at drawing a tag. The elk herd offers much to the state in regards to recreational value and the hunt is an excellent way to manage the population. Visiting the elk range this summer for some sightseeing and exploration can make for an exciting trip. A visitor center is the focal point of the area with a number of businesses offering products and services geared towards the elk viewer. In the heat of summer, the bulk of wildlife movements occur in the early morning and late evening hours.
Deer antlers are growing by the day and the buck in the area are beginning to show some serious head gear. Scouting during the summer months may reveal a buck in plain sight that will soon disappear into a nocturnal pattern. The use of magnification allows a hunter to set up at a distance and watch deer feed without risk of spooking them.
Currently buck are hanging out with other buck and the chance to see several racked deer together is a possibility. While mature buck are elusive, the knowledge of one existing in an area can allow the hunter to be patient and wait for the perfect opportunity.