Ed Fry, IUP’s longtime track and field and cross country coach who mentored athletes and musicians during his decades-long tenure, passed away Saturday.
Fry, who was 80, passed away at his home in Somerset.
Fry’s name is synonymous with the sports of track and field and cross country at IUP. He coached both men’s programs from 1966 until his retirement in 2009 and helped start the women’s programs in 1978.
All told, Fry coached men’s teams for 43 years, women’s track and field for 30 and women’s cross country for 29.
Fry led IUP to individual and team success during his storied tenure. He can be credited with more than 100 combined All-Americans and over 220 individual Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference champions, and guided his teams to 13 conference titles. In addition, his 1977 men’s and 1985 women’s cross country teams each finished third at their respective NCAA championship meets.
Four men and 10 women earned top-15 finishes at the NCAA cross country championship meets during his career.
“Ed Fry was a true pioneer and anchor of tremendous track and field and cross country programs here at IUP,” said director of athletics Todd Garzarelli. “He was such a wonderful influence for so many of his students and student-athletes, whether it was on the track, in the classroom, in the real world. He will be missed.”
In 1989, IUP’s Eliza Benzoni took third at the national meet, at the time the highest finish for a woman from the East Region. Fourteen years later in 2003, Mindy Sawtelle eclipsed that mark when she raced to a second-place finish at the national championships. Fry’s top men’s finisher was Nick Yutko, who came in sixth overall in 1983.
In track and field, Fry coached 10 student-athletes to individual national titles and 89 to All-American status. Since its inception in 1996, Fry has seen 28 of his former track and field standouts earn selection into the IUP Athletic Hall of Fame.
“He came to practice every day with an infectious smile, a positive attitude and an unwavering commitment to making each of us better,” Brett Halter, a 1993 graduate, said. “Regardless of talent level, Coach valued you as a person and as a contributor to the program. I have been blessed to have been around some amazing competitors, none more so than Coach. His selfless spirit as an educator, coupled with his unmatched competitive tenacity and work ethic are engrained in each of us who were blessed to have called him, ‘Coach.’”
“It was with great sadness that I learned about Coach Fry’s passing,” Eric Shafer, a 1191 graduate, said. “No one other than my parents has had more of an influence on my life than Coach Fry. Although it did take becoming a cross-country coach myself 15 years after graduating from IUP to really appreciate everything that he did for me. I only hope that I am have paid forward all of Coach Fry’s encouragement and kindness to the athletes I have coached over the past 14 years.”
For his successes, Fry was selected to the school’s Hall of Fame following his retirement as part of the 2010 induction class. He is also part of the Pittsburgh Marathon Hall of Fame (2010 class) and the DePaul University Hall of Fame (1996). Fry graduated from DePaul in 1962. He was inducted into the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
The arena inside IUP’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex — opened in 2011 — was named in his honor. Fry was honored by Chad Hurley, a 1999 IUP graduate and YouTube co-founder, during the groundbreaking for the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex with a $1 million gift.
“Coach Fry was a guiding force that touched countless lives, including mine, through years of education and coaching,” Hurley said. “As the current uncertain times remind us, this is needed now more than ever. He will continue to live on as a legend of IUP.”
Fry was also a world-class runner. Among his best performances was a 17th-place finish in the Boston Marathon in 1978, where he was the sixth American to cross the finish. He also set an age-group record and won the 1975 Submaster Olympic 10,000-meter race in Toronto. He gave up running at age 66.
In addition to his coaching and running exploits, Fry taught piano and music theory as an instructor in the IUP School of Music for more than four decades.
In addition to his work as a coach, Fry was also a talented musician who has committed himself to helping IUP’s budding musicians to succeed.
“Ed was more than a coach; he was a friend, a motivator and there was never any doubt when I got married in 1981, I asked him to be my best man, Mike Higgins, a 1979 graduate, said. “His wife, Betsy, sang at our wedding. I believe there were many weddings where Ed played the piano and Betsy sang.
“He pushed his athletes hard, but never harder than he pushed himself. I remember literally crawling to the cafeteria after a tough interval workout, throwing down some food before they closed, and then dragging myself back to the dorms. Absolutely the most competitive person I ever met. I was fortunate to be there when we had some pretty good teams, including a third-place finish at the NCAA nationals in 1977. He took a bunch of ‘OK’ runners and turned them into overachievers.
“His sense of humor and laugh were contagious. Later on in life, when he wasn’t able to run, he still swam every day and worked out on a stationary bike. Disc golf became a passion; it took me eight years to finally beat him in a round. When I texted him, ‘Ed, thanks for letting me win today’, he responded, ‘I wouldn’t even let my grandmother win!’”