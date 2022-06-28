Located in southern Erie County, Edinboro Lake is a fine destination for fisherman of many pursuits. It boasts a good variety of warm-water species — muskies in particular — making it a great spot to try out this summer and fall.
Edinboro Lake is located right next to the town of the same name, one that contains a thriving state university and the busy commerce such institutions help support. Interstate 79 passes just a couple miles to the west. With no horsepower limitations, the lake sees plenty of recreational boating traffic, including jet skies. Anglers hoping for the best fishing experience should choose times that are least likely to intersect with the boating crowd. This includes the early- to mid-morning period and days of inclement weather. Some of the lake’s best fishing occurs during autumn, when the lake is less busy.
Edinboro contains a wild spectrum of panfish and larger gamefish. Panfish species include black crappies, yellow perch, bluegills and pumpkinseed. Bass are present in good numbers, particularly largemouths, though some quality-sized smallmouths also call the lake home. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocks walleyes on a regular basis, resulting in a decent population of this species. The lake is also well noted for a solid musky population — again maintained by the Fish and Boat Commission — and it receives plenty of attention for the musky fishing fraternity.
When last surveyed in 2016 state fisheries personnel collected a total of 40 muskies from 15 to 44 inches. Thirteen percent of the muskies were in excess of 40 inches. Edinboro is one of the state’s brood stock lakes. From April 1 until May 31 fishing for muskies is under a catch-and-release basis.
Unlike some northwestern Pennsylvania glacial lakes, which are somewhat featureless, sandy-bottomed depressions where submerged weedbeds provide the main “edge habitat,” Edinboro has a variety of cover and structure options for its various finned inhabitants.
There is plenty of weed growth, at a level well in balance with the overall acreage of the lake. During the summer and early fall months, you will find areas of floating weeds in the form of spatterdock and floating lilies. By fall, though, a great deal of this shallow water floating weed growth will be gone, or in the process of dying off.
The lake has its share of quality submerged vegetation as well. This includes stands of pondweed and milfoil that grow out to depths of 8 to 10 feet. As you’d expect, when weeds extend out do such depths, the lake’s water is relatively clear.
In addition to the floating and submerged weed cover, Edinboro has its plenty of submerged stumps. Like most of the natural lakes in the area, a low-head dam is present on outflow. The dam, which was constructed decades ago, elevated the lake elevation a few feet and maintains the lake at a stable level. Stumps, the remaining evidence of the trees that once stood along the lake’s original shoreline, lie just under the surface in many areas, and are particularly attractive to Edinboro’s largemouths.
From the air, Edinboro is shaped much like an inverted pear, one where someone sliced a few slivers from the slender end. These slices, on the lake, are a series of ditches and canals that feed the lake from its northern end. Most of these are surprisingly deep (3 to 5 feet in many areas), given that you can easily cast from one side to the other.
Just south of Edinboro’s northern watery fingers is a large, shallow flat that features floating vegetation throughout much of the warmer months. As the shallow weeds die off, many of the bass that were using this shallow cover will relocate to remaining deeper weeds that rim much of the lake out to the 8- to 10-foot depths.
An irregular shoreline that features three significant points lies along the eastern shoreline. Stumps are present up in the shallows, particularly in the shallow bays tucked back inside the points. Some rocks can be found there, too, especially the bank stabilizing rip-rap where Route 99 comes close to the lake shore. Along with plenty of weed edges, there are numerous laydowns in Conneauttee Creek, which is the lake’s outlet.