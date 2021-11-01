It was all there for the taking. Instead, the IUP Crimson Hawks gave it away.
Knowing they needed to win their final three games to ensure themselves a playoff spot, the Crimson Hawks did the unthinkable.
IUP’s potent offense never hit high gear, it’s defense couldn’t make the critical stop, and after a horrible play last week that cost them a win, its special teams continued to unravel.
Edinboro, on the other hand, played its best game of the year and former IUP assistant coach Jake Nulph left town with his new team having claimed one of the more shocking upsets in the history of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
“I feel like I’m living in a nightmare right now,” defensive lineman Dajour Fisher said after IUP lost 21-17 on Saturday. “That team came in here 1-6. I’m just shocked right now.”
IUP (5-3) entered the day with two losses and was ranked No. 7 in the region. The top seven earn playoff spots at the end of the regular season, so it stands to reason that if the Crimson Hawks had beaten Edinboro, Seton Hill and West Chester, they would have gone back to the NCAA Division II playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.
Instead, the Crimson Hawks played like a team going nowhere, and now that’s where they are headed.
“This hurts because this is my last year,” said senior offensive lineman Josh Dauberman. “Not only that, I want to win, but I want IUP football to win more than I want to win myself. It’s more than me. It’s about this whole team. So, you know, this really hurts. I think that team came in here and wanted it more than us, obviously. It’s plain and simple.”
Adding to the pain is the fact IUP has lost four of its last six home games, dating to 2019. The Crimson Hawks finished 2-3 at Miller Stadium this season, which is only the third time since 2000 that they have had a losing home record.
“This is a big win for our program,” said Nulph, the Apollo-Ridge graduate who coached defensive backs at IUP in 2019. “I have all of the respect in the world for Coach Tort, his staff and the IUP program. I learned a lot under those guys. But this is a big one for us.”
IUP’s loss will likely be remembered because of the special teams blunders that put its offense and defense in bad spots.
Last week, California blocked an IUP punt in the closing minute, then scored quickly to claim a 38-34 win. That nightmarish finish lingered Saturday when Edinboro’s Anthony Mendicino blocked Dylan Grubbs’ first punt, and Karamago Sylla scooped it up and returned it 17 yards for a 7-0 lead.
But then it got worse. Edinboro caught the Crimson Hawks napping and recovered the onside kickoff. Although the Fighting Scots did not score on that drive, they did pin IUP deep with a punt, and after a brief possession stalled, IUP sent Grubbs back out.
Mendicino got through again and blocked that punt and recovered it at the 15. The IUP defense held strong and recovered a fumble to end the threat, but the damage to the Crimson Hawks’ psyche had been done.
“It definitely switches the momentum of the game,” Dauberman said. “And you know, when you have that many blocked punts, it starts affecting everything.”
Nulph said he and his staff saw something that led them to believe a block was possible.
“You know, that was something that we saw all year, to be honest with you,” Nulph said. “We saw it whenever we watched film on them.”
While special teams was imploding, IUP also had breakdowns on offense and defense.
When they had the ball, the Crimson Hawks had to play without their biggest weapon, wide receiver Irvin Charles, who injured his thumb in practice Wednesday. Edinboro took advantage of that and doubled Duane Brown, leaving quarterback Harry Woodbery few options in the passing game.
IUP did have its best rushing game of the season, totaling 232 yards, including 143 by Justice Evans, the first 100-yard rushing game of the year by IUP.
“A lot of that was their coverage,” said IUP head coach Paul Tortorella. “They put us in good run situations at times. They wanted to take Duane away. They just played it so they weren’t going to get beat deep.”
IUP outgained Edinboro 432-202, but its downfall on offense came in the red zone. Without Charles, who has six red zone TD catches this season, the Crimson Hawks couldn’t punch it in from inside the Edinboro 20, and had to settle for three Tyler Luther field goals on their four red zone chances.
IUP’s lone touchdown was a 23-yard pass from Woodbery to Daquon Green in the third quarter that momentarily put IUP ahead 14-7.
Edinboro answered on its next drive, with true freshman quarterback Isaac Bernard hitting Jon Long for a 22-yard touchdown pass. That drive foreshadowed the end of the game, when the Fighting Scots drove 88 yards in 15 plays to score the winning touchdown with 3:33 left to play, on Bernard’s 7-yard pass to tight end Jack Hollibaugh.
The IUP defense didn’t give up much, but when twice given a lead to protect, it failed.
“On defense, we were dominant up until the end,” said Fisher. “But in the end, they executed.”
With the playoffs likely gone, IUP is left to play two road games before the season ends. That’s not how it was supposed to go for a prideful team that has a rich legacy of winning.
‘This is really a huge, huge shock,” Fisher said. “We knew we were in the playoffs if we won out, and then this happened.”