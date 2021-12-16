The IUP Crimson Hawks are adjusting on the fly.
One of the most talented starting lineups coach Joe Lombardi has put on the floor in 16 seasons at IUP was whittled by one when Shawndale Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 4.
Ten days later, after a week of final exams and players shifting into what Lombardi called “enhanced roles,” the Hawks returned to game action Tuesday night without their leading scorer and overcame some in-game adversity while handling Millersville by 23 points, 81-58, at the KCAC. IUP, ranked sixth in NCAA Division II, moved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in PSAC play.
Jones watched from the bench, and he had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ACL. Jones teamed with Armoni Foster in giving IUP what was developing into one of the most dynamic guard tandems in the country. The 6-foot-4 Jones was averaging a conference-high 25.0 points per game, and the Hawks were averaging 95 as a team. Foster, also 6-4, scored 27 against Millersville, is averaging 20.3 points.
That tandem will have to wait a year to play together again, and opposing defenses can breathe a sigh of relief because no one had come close to handling the duo. Jones can redshirt and retain a year of eligibility, and Foster is a redshirt junior.
For now, Kyle Polce, a freshman, has moved into Jones’ starting position, and Dallas Dillard was called off the redshirt list and made his collegiate debut Tuesday night.
“We have some guys in different roles, and they’re capable of doing some different things in enhanced roles, but it takes a while to get comfortable,” Lombardi said. “You’ve got to shoot more, handle the ball more, do this more. So we’re adjusting. I knew we wouldn’t be where we need to be.”
IUP’s offense was a handful to defend with Jones in the lineup. The Hawks are still formidable.
Tommy Demogerontas, a 6-8 forward who missed the 2019-20 season with a torn ACL, teams with 6-8 sophomore Ethan Porterfield in a potent inside-outside tandem. They combined for 38 points and 19 rebounds against Millersville, with Porterfield netting 23 points and hitting a career high for the second straight game, and Demogerontas returning to his double-double form with 15 points and 12 boards to go with a career-high seven assists.
Demogerontas is averaging 14.0 points and 8.6 rebounds, and Porterfield is averaging 16.0 points and 5.9 rebounds. Both are shooting better than 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range.
Lombardi was especially happy to see Demogerontas hitting the boards against Millersville after he collected only five rebounds in the previous two games combined.
“We’re not going to win if he only has five rebounds and averages 2.5 per game,” Lombardi said. “The thing that impressed me most was he was getting in there and getting tough rebounds.”
One of the tough ones came on the offensive end in the latter stages of the game and helped fend off a Millersville charge.
“He just manned up and went and got it and put it back in, and it was a big bucket,” Lombardi said. “They were pesky and kept coming at us, and we kept responding. And I want to see us do that. I like these guys experiencing that type of in-game adversity, and we didn’t have a whole lot in the first seven games. I like these guys experiencing tight games where you’ve got to come down and execute and be really fundamentally sound on both ends.
“We’ve done a lot of it with talent, and now without Shawndale, we have to rely more on being fundamentally sound. They don’t have to be great. A lot of guys think they have to do great things. They just have to do solid things really consistently and really well. You don’t have to be perfect, but you have do it nine out of 10 times, and we had some breakdowns with that again, but we’ll continue to learn and grow.”
The in-game adversity came in the form of foul trouble. Already short one player, IUP was called for a season-high 24 personal fouls, and three Hawks finished with four fouls and two finished with three. Foster, who rarely leaves the floor, played only 28 minutes, 5½ fewer than his average.
“We’re a little shorter on bodies because of Shawndale, and until we develop a little bit more depth, every game foul trouble is going to be a concern,” Lombardi said.
Dave Morris, a junior combo guard, had an off night Tuesday and finished with six points on 2-for-10 shooting, but he did manage three assists and four steals. Bryce Radford, a reserve redshirt freshman guard, missed all three of his 3-point attempts.
“Some guys didn’t have a good night, but I’m confident they’ll play better this weekend,” Lombardi said of visits from Shepherd (W.Va.) on Saturday afternoon and Shippensburg on Sunday.
Dillard, a 6-3 guard, played 21 minutes. He missed his first two shots — a 3 was too strong and a layup rolled off the rim. His five points came in the closing minutes when he made a 3 and dunked on a breakaway layup. Dillard missed a large portion of the preseason with injuries and spent the opening weeks of practice as the point guard on the scout team. He moved in as a reserve in Jones’ spot at small forward.
“He’s a confident player. He’s very confident in what he does and how he plays,” Lombardi said. “He has a nice presence to him. He plays the game with pace and doesn’t get sped up. There’s a calmness that will serve him well. He’s been playing point guard in practice the last two month on the scout team, and now we’re asking him to learn a new position in a week.”