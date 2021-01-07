IUP crimson hawk emblem

The IUP football program could help determine the Super Bowl LV champion.

Eight former members of the IUP football program are part of seven teams that advanced to the NFL’s postseason, which kicks off with the wild-card round Saturday and Sunday.

The group consists of Nick Sirianni (offensive coordinator) and Chad Henry (area scout) of the Indianapolis Colts; Brandon Hunt (pro scouting coordinator) of the Pittsburgh Steelers; Jim Haslett (linebackers coach) of the Tennessee Titans; Kevin Weidl (area scout) of the Baltimore Ravens; Luke Getsy (quarterback coach) of the Green Bay Packers; Jim Hostler (receivers coach) of the Washington Football Team; and Anthony Piroli (strength and conditioning coach) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

These former IUP coaches and players are a huge part of the program’s success over the last 50 years. They have combined to bring IUP 16 of 18 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships, 15 of its 19 NCAA playoff berths, five of its seven national semifinal appearances and both Division II title game showings.

They also boast individual success. Haslett was a three-time All-American and earned five All-PSAC West selections (at two positions), while Hostler, Weidl and Hunt combined for five all-conference nods during their playing days.

Six of these seven teams will be in action during this weekend.

LUKE GETSY

Green Bay Packers

Quarterbacks coach

IUP offensive coordinator, 2011-13

won PSAC championship in 2012; 12-2 record

CHAD HENRY

Indianapolis Colts

Area scout

IUP student assistant coach, 1994-95

helped IUP to PSAC title, national semifinalist finish in 1994

BRANDON HUNT

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pro scouting coordinator

IUP offensive lineman, 2000-03

first team All-PSAC selection in 2003

helped IUP to four PSAC titles, three NCAA playoff berths

JIM HOSTLER

Washington Football Team

Wide receivers coach

IUP defensive back and assistant coach, 1986-99

two-time All-PSAC defensive back (’87, ’89)

part of 10 NCAA playoff teams, eight PSAC title teams, two national title game appearances

JIM HASLETT

Tennessee Titans

Linebackers coach

IUP linebacker/defensive end/punter, 1975-78

three-time All-American, 20 sacks in 1976

drafted in 2nd round of 1979 NFL Draft by Buffalo Bills

ANTHONY PIROLI

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Strength and conditioning coach

IUP graduate assistant, 2007

helped IUP to NCAA playoffs in only season

NICK SIRIANNI

Indianapolis Colts

Offensive coordinator

IUP receivers coach, 2006-08

won PSAC title in 2006

KEVIN WEIDL

Baltimore Ravens

Area scout

IUP quarterback, 2002-06

two-time All-PSAC selection (’03-04)

5,594 passing yards, 46 passing touchdowns

