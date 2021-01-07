The IUP football program could help determine the Super Bowl LV champion.
Eight former members of the IUP football program are part of seven teams that advanced to the NFL’s postseason, which kicks off with the wild-card round Saturday and Sunday.
The group consists of Nick Sirianni (offensive coordinator) and Chad Henry (area scout) of the Indianapolis Colts; Brandon Hunt (pro scouting coordinator) of the Pittsburgh Steelers; Jim Haslett (linebackers coach) of the Tennessee Titans; Kevin Weidl (area scout) of the Baltimore Ravens; Luke Getsy (quarterback coach) of the Green Bay Packers; Jim Hostler (receivers coach) of the Washington Football Team; and Anthony Piroli (strength and conditioning coach) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
These former IUP coaches and players are a huge part of the program’s success over the last 50 years. They have combined to bring IUP 16 of 18 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships, 15 of its 19 NCAA playoff berths, five of its seven national semifinal appearances and both Division II title game showings.
They also boast individual success. Haslett was a three-time All-American and earned five All-PSAC West selections (at two positions), while Hostler, Weidl and Hunt combined for five all-conference nods during their playing days.
Six of these seven teams will be in action during this weekend.
LUKE GETSY
Green Bay Packers
Quarterbacks coach
IUP offensive coordinator, 2011-13
won PSAC championship in 2012; 12-2 record
CHAD HENRY
Indianapolis Colts
Area scout
IUP student assistant coach, 1994-95
helped IUP to PSAC title, national semifinalist finish in 1994
BRANDON HUNT
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pro scouting coordinator
IUP offensive lineman, 2000-03
first team All-PSAC selection in 2003
helped IUP to four PSAC titles, three NCAA playoff berths
JIM HOSTLER
Washington Football Team
Wide receivers coach
IUP defensive back and assistant coach, 1986-99
two-time All-PSAC defensive back (’87, ’89)
part of 10 NCAA playoff teams, eight PSAC title teams, two national title game appearances
JIM HASLETT
Tennessee Titans
Linebackers coach
IUP linebacker/defensive end/punter, 1975-78
three-time All-American, 20 sacks in 1976
drafted in 2nd round of 1979 NFL Draft by Buffalo Bills
ANTHONY PIROLI
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Strength and conditioning coach
IUP graduate assistant, 2007
helped IUP to NCAA playoffs in only season
NICK SIRIANNI
Indianapolis Colts
Offensive coordinator
IUP receivers coach, 2006-08
won PSAC title in 2006
KEVIN WEIDL
Baltimore Ravens
Area scout
IUP quarterback, 2002-06
two-time All-PSAC selection (’03-04)
5,594 passing yards, 46 passing touchdowns