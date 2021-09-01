R&P League rosters in the 1930s and 1940s were loaded with big league-caliber baseball players, many of whom passed on the majors simply because work in the mines was more lucrative.
Just imagine how powerful a league all-star team would have been in that era. How seemingly invincible.
Which explains why local fans were stunned when the Ernest Grays — an all-Black independent team composed of R&P employees — whipped the all-stars 8-3 before a throng of 15,000 at the Indiana fairgrounds on Sept. 2, 1935.
“The colored team surprised everyone, even themselves, in taking such an easy decision from ‘the cream of the crop’ of the R. & P. League,” Indiana Evening Gazette sports writer Merle Agnello noted in his account of the game. “The Grays produced the type of ball that outclassed their opponents in every manner.”
The Ernest team took a first-inning lead on winning pitcher Freddy Moorfield’s two-run homer and never looked back.
IF JAWS dropped in the wake of the Grays’ victory, it was because of the acknowledged high quality of R&P League baseball. Players were hard-nosed mine workers who represented hardscrabble coal towns, and they battled fiercely for supremacy on the diamonds of Indiana County.
Some did go on to play in the majors. Many more talented enough to break into a big league lineup passed on the opportunity because it would have necessitated a pay cut.
“Most of the guys that had a job in the mines didn’t want to leave for a baseball contract,” says Indiana County historian John Busovicki, who regularly attended R&P League games as a youngster. “Teams didn’t pay like they do today. Guys figured if they had a job around here for the year, that was certainly much better than signing a contract to play baseball for four or five months. They had to take care of their families. It’s amazing during the Depression how bad it was. If you had any kind of decent job in the ’30s you tried to keep it. So it was tough to leave when your family’s depending on you.”
Coal town teams were packed with homegrown talent. But mine owners would also augment their rosters by seeking out players in other parts of the country.
“The people from R&P would go down South to watch people playing baseball,” says IUP Libraries professor Theresa McDevitt, who wrote “The Ernest Grays and the Summer of 1935” for the university’s “Coal Culture” website. “The players were employed as coal miners, so they already knew how to mine coal. They would recruit them to come up here and play baseball.”
Crowds flocked to games involving teams from Ernest, Lucerne, McIntyre, Coal Run, Yatesboro, etc. Spectators would sometimes gather on hillsides overlooking ball fields, former R&P League standout Mario Romoli told McDevitt, “making it look like the hill was covered with sheep.”
“Back in those days baseball was king,” Busovicki says. “I can remember going down to Clymer — the field was right next to the Clearfield Bituminous Coal machine shop — to watch games. Everybody was dressed up. My dad would have his Sunday hat on and a white shirt and tie. Baseball was a big draw back then. It was a big deal.”
THE GRAYS were on their way to a 36-9 record in 1935 when a game against the R&P All-Stars was proposed. Most local baseball enthusiasts assumed they had little chance to knock off such a mighty opponent.
“The R. & P. All-Stars are considered far superior to the Ernest Grays, who have already suffered defeats by individual teams of the league,” Agnello wrote a few days before the Labor Day showdown. “The scheduling of the game is rather a big boast for the colored lads, as they are not rated as high as many of the league teams, but have proven equal to other league contestants. To play the pick of the R. & P. League means a big chance for the Grays and it will be even a bigger boast should the Grays upset the favored All-Stars.”
Baseball was just part of an extended Labor Day program, which began with a parade that embarked from the B&O Railroad station along Philadelphia Street and wound through the streets of Indiana to the fairgrounds. The schedule included addresses by Indiana Burgess B.H. “Bert” Lichteberger, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Thomas Kennedy and James Mark, District 2 (western Pennsylvania) president of the United Mine Workers of America; a parachute jump by McIntyre’s Mike Bigam, who was supposed to land inside the race track but drifted north; and a performance by Yodeling Hank’s Hill Billies, headliners on Wheeling, W.Va., radio station WWVA. The game finally began at 4 p.m.
Any suspense surrounding the outcome quickly vanished.
BY THE time Starford’s Johnny Tomayko delivered the first pitch, 15,000 fans — perhaps the largest crowd to ever witness an Indiana County sporting event — had squeezed into the fairgrounds.
“You have basically an exhibition game in the middle of the Depression and 15,000 people show up?” says Joe Dell, a Brockway real estate appraiser whose 2015 master’s thesis at IUP was titled “Diamonds in the Coal Fields.” “You have to figure all those coal-patch towns were empty, right? Every single town had to be empty. Fifteen thousand people, that’s crazy. Just incredible.”
The Grays, who had won a morning game against a team from Timblin, pounded out 14 hits against the all-stars. First baseman Arty Harrison went 4-for-4 and third baseman “Boots” Smith was 3-for-4 with a double.
“Try as they might,” wrote Agnello, “the All-Star elbowers were uneffective [sic] against the consistent clubbing colored lads, who held the lead throughout the entire two hours of play.”
The R&P batters, meanwhile, could do little against Moorfield. Tomayko drove in runs with a triple and a sacrifice fly and Lucerne’s “Pippy” Pipchock went 2-for-4 with a triple and scored a run.
“The All-Stars,” Agnello wrote, “could make little headway from the fancy assortment of sweeping curves and burning fast ones of the Gray heaver, Moorfield.” He allowed only six hits, despite pitching with an injured finger.
Their victory over the R&P’s galaxy of stars proved a highlight in the existence of the Grays, who thrived throughout the 1930s.
As Alfonso Embry, whose father, Dodge, pitched for the Grays, told McDevitt, “In those days we didn’t have a lot to be proud of. But the Grays, they made us proud.”
Especially when they humbled the R&P All-Stars.