This time of year, college football coaches have an educated idea of how good — or bad — their offense and defense will be when the season begins. The question mark is usually special teams.
Yet IUP coach Paul Tortorella left Miller Stadium on Saturday after his team’s first intrasquad scrimmage of the 2021 season with the belief that the Crimson Hawks have the potential to be really good on special teams this season.
“They were stars today,” he said of his kickers, punters, long snapper and returners.
That’s not to say the IUP offense and defense weren’t good. They were. It’s just that the special teams was, well, special.
Multi-use kicker Dylan Grubbs showed off his cannon of a leg in multiple ways. He had three punts, of 45 (fair caught), 43 (out of bounds at the 2) and 43 yards (downed at the 2). He kicked off four times, with all four going into the end zone. And for good measure, Grubbs, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore from Zelienople (Seneca Valley), tried one field goal and he made it — from 47 yards.
There’s more.
Kicker Tyler Luther, a 5-7, 160-pound freshman from Chambersburg (Chambersburg), went 4-for-4 on field goals, making kicks of 34, 37, 44 and 37 yards, as well as the only two extra-point kicks in the scrimmage. Luther also punted twice, with nets of 40 and 45 yards.
But that’s not all.
Duane Brown juked a few defenders on a long punt return, and Qashah Carter and Justice Evans set up potential drives with decent kickoff returns. Throw in that true freshman Ryan Legere (6-0, 205), a long snapper from Wall, N.J. (Wall Township), had a perfect day, and it’s all the makings of a special unit of special teams.
“(Grubbs) was awesome,” Tortorella said. “(Luther) was 100 percent, with some tough field goals. The kicking game looks good. Our return should be good. We have great returners. We have to make it the winning edge for us. The offense and defense should take care of themselves, but we have to win the kicking game every week if we expect to win.”
The rest of the scrimmage had some solid play on both sides of the ball.
On offense, Brown, an Apollo-Ridge graduate and all-region wide receiver in 2019, showed another way he can be an asset with 32 rushing yards on only two carries, on jet sweeps. Sophomore tailback Adam Houser (Shippensburg/Shippensburg) showed more evidence that he’s ready to carry the load on offense, with a touchdown on only four carries, and redshirt freshman receiver Hilton Ridley (Lancaster/Manheim Township) made his case for more playing time with two catches for 36 yards, one of which was a 30-yard touchdown from quarterback Harry Woodbery (The Woodlands, Texas/The Woodlands).
Speaking of the quarterback, the battle between Woodbery, a transfer from Eastern Illinois, and third-year sophomore Javon Davis (Steubenville, Ohio/Steubenville) appears to be far from over.
Davis started the scrimmage with the first-team offense and completed just 4 of 15 attempts for 22 yards, with one interception. Woodbery completed 4 of 13 attempts for 75 yards, without an interception, and the touchdown pass to Ridley. Tortorella said Davis got the start because it was his turn to work with the first team, but both quarterbacks played with the first- and second-team units.
Tortorella said he and his staff will decide soon about the starter, but for the scrimmage, his only comment was that both quarterbacks hurt themselves by holding on to the ball too long.
“I saw some good, some bad from both of them,” Tortorella said. “I thought both kind of held the ball too long. You know, here’s what happens when you practice and it’s not live on the quarterback: You’re in 7-on-7 and they really don’t have a timer. And usually in that first live scrimmage, they hold the ball too long and they definitely did today.”
Tortorella said he was impressed with the defense, especially the front line. The starting foursome of ends Tyrone Fowler (Harrisburg/Bishop McDevitt) and Will Mayr (Harrison City/Penn-Trafford) and interior linemen Dajour Fisher (Aliquippa/Aliquippa) and Raunya Mitchell (Harrisburg/Susquehanna Township) harassed Woodbery and Davis for most of the scrimmage, and many of their incompletions were on passes they just threw away.
The IUP defense registered five sacks, with end Vaughn Wallace (Pittsburgh/North Allegheny) leading the way with two. Mayr, Fowler and Maurice Feazell (York/William Penn) had one each.
Also on defense, freshman safety Jaheim Howard (Erie/Cathedral Prep) had the game’s lone interception, and linebacker Connor Kelly (Amherst, N.Y./Williamsville North) had several key tackles.
“I thought our front played very well,” Tortorella said. “Kelly made some plays at linebacker. And the secondary, I didn’t see a lot of guys running wide open. I thought we had good pass rush, and we were only rushing four.”
NOTES: Wide receiver Daquan Green (Tampa, Fla./Tampa Bay Tech), who transferred last week from Murray State, did not play. He cannot take part in contact drills until today because of the NCAA’s rule about slowly acclimating players into the schedule to prevent injuries. … Malik Anderson had a scrimmage-high seven carries, including a seven-yard touchdown in an overtime simulation period. … Tortorella said there were no injuries during the 90-minute scrimmage.