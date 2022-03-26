March Madness is in full swing, and emerging from the chaos is an underdog story that has captured fans of the NCAA Division I
basketball tournament and beyond.
On Friday night, Saint Peter’s took down No. 3-seed Purdue, 67-64, to become the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight and continue its
Cinderella season.
Saint Peter’s, a small private Jesuit college in New Jersey with roughly 2,355 undergrad students, stunned the world when it defeated No. 2-seeded Kentucky in overtime on March 17. Then, the Peacocks delivered again with a 70-60 win over seventh-seeded Murray State last weekend to give Saint Peter’s its first Sweet 16 appearance in program history.
There’s just something about rooting for an underdog that makes cheering for a team destined to lose incredibly appealing.
It’s the thrill of the unexpected and the gratification of watching top teams being toppled. It creates a win-win situation. If the underdogs sport a victory, you can cheer for the success. If or when they lose, you still feel good they made it that far to begin with. It negates the ill feelings of a loss.
A slew of sports psychologists over the years have
consistently attempted to explain why fans cling to these
Cinderella teams in ways that don’t involve sports.
Jamey Houle, Ph.D., who works with the Ohio State athletics
department, told USA Today,
“What it makes us believe is that maybe at some point we may be able to do something great.
Overcome some kind of odds that seem overwhelming.”
Dr. Chelsi Day, who also works with Ohio State and was a NCAA Division I diver at Miami
University, told Fox News Digital, “We can identify with the person that’s not always winning. And then to see them win again, to continue to defy the odds and exceed
expectations, continues to give us that hope that it can be more than a fluke. It can be more than something you just write off that we are capable, that they are capable. An
d so it’s really exciting to get behind them and take that attitude of, let’s see what they can do.”
A 2018 study by Baylor’s
Department of Psychology and Behavioral Sciences suggested
evidence of schadenfreude plays a role.
“We end up rooting more for the underdogs over the ‘winning’ team because we may be unconsciously envious that they are doing well,” said Dr. Asim Shah. “Which is why if the underdog team pulls out a win, we don’t feel badly that the favorite team lost.”
Fans love an underdog because it’s what they see in the mirror every day.
Not all of us can relate to Coach K and Duke or the ever-dominating Kentucky, but we can see ourselves in teams like St. Peter’s, a college that so few people heard of before its first upset.
“The underdog story has universal appeal and reliably drives feelings of empathy,” Matt Johnson, Ph.D, wrote in Pyschology Today. “They tap into the qualities we like best about ourselves and find most admirable in others. We love underdog stories because we feel like they need us.”
When fans see themselves in a team, they create a community around it.
McGinley Square Pub in the Peacock’s home of Jersey City sported a banner that read “Miracle on Montgomery St.”
Marty Judge, a Jersey City resident who owns a billboard company, put up Shaheen Holloway’s now-iconic quote on a digital board for the Monday morning commute: “I got guys from New Jersey and New York City. You think we’re scared of anything?”
He told the Washington Post, “I’m a small-business man, and I’m surrounded by big media corporations. I could relate. I could relate to not being taken seriously.”
The New York Times reported that student tickets for Friday’s Sweet 16 game against Purdue sold out in under three minutes, while single tickets were starting at around $300 on StubHub Thursday night.
The school website crashed on the night St. Peter’s played Kentucky, and the school’s bookstore sold $40,000 in merchandise, according to The Washington Post.
On a larger scale, there was a 99 percent increase in tweets using the peacock emoji this week compared to last, and St. Peter’s official hashtag #StrutUp was tweeted 10.6 more times in March than in February, according to Twitter data provided by Fox News Digital.
This support comes for a team that lost to 322nd-ranked St. Francis (N.Y.) on Dec. 8. The loss put the Peacocks at 2-5 on the season and dropped them to 218th nationally, per KenPom. According to ESPN, the attendance for that game was a mere 464 people.
On Friday, St. Peter’s played in a packed house at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
And the Peacocks are doing it all with a program whose annual men’s basketball expenditure (at just under $1.6 million) is far less than their opposing team’s coaches salaries. In comparison, Kentucky head coach John Calipari makes $8.5 million a year, according to Sports Illustrated.
St. Peter’s has now won 10 straight games and the hearts of basketball fans across the globe.
It’s the beauty of March Madness that allows these stories to grow. It’s why millions upon millions of people, sports fans or not, turn in brackets when the odds of predicting a perfect bracket are 1 in 9.2 quintillion.
It’s the hope it brings, the chance of the impossible and the excitement that follows.