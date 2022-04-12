The potential is there and the distractions are not. That’s why Paul Tortorella doesn’t want to hear any excuses.
As the IUP football team progresses through its annual month-long spring drills, Tortorella finds himself with the unusual luxury of having a lot of starters back from last year’s 7-3 team, plus the bonus of knowing that the majority of those starters are still young and that COVID restrictions and protocols seem to be a thing of the past.
So, at the end of every practice session, he reminds the Crimson Hawks that their sole focus should be on improvement.
“There are no excuses,” the sixth-year IUP coach said. “We have a lot of guys here who have played a lot of football. There is nothing on the horizon that we haven’t encountered before, good or bad. So, I tell the guys all the time that there are no excuses anymore. We’ve been through a lot already.”
Spring drills are usually meant to reinforce fundamentals and to determine starting roles for the fall. But when Tortorella looks at his team, he sees a lot of players who have already cemented starting or significant roles, meaning the goal here is improvement.
“That would be the best way to look at it,” he said. “We don’t need to get into the playbook on either side of the ball yet. There will be time for that in the fall. We’re just trying to get better.”
If the Crimson Hawks were to play a game today, 19 of the 22 projected starters are players who made at least one start last season. The only three spots with relatively new faces are at field cornerback, slot receiver and quarterback.
Everywhere else, there is a player who saw significant playing time last season, including 13 who started more than half the Crimson Hawks’ 10 games in 2021.
Having such experience is nice, but here’s the bonus: Of the 22 starters IUP would have if it played a game today, half of them are sophomores, with nine of those being returning or part-time starters: safeties Jaheim Howard, Darius Bruce and Charles Ingram, cornerback Randy Washington, defensive end Tyrone Fowler Jr., linebacker Drew DiNunzio-Biss, guard Richard Santiago, running back Dayjure Stewart, and wide receiver Hilton Ridley.
Fowler, Bruce and Howard were all-conference picks as freshmen last season. Fowler, who had seven sacks, was named the PSAC West Rookie of the Year.
“It’s a weird dynamic,” Tortorella said, “because we have a lot of starters back and yet we’re still pretty young.”
INJURY UPDATE: Two Crimson Hawks will miss the remainder of spring drills with knee injuries, but both are expected back and ready for the fall: guard John Robinson and linebacker Darrius Lloyd.
Robinson got hurt April 4, and Tortorella said the injury “could have been a lot worse.” Lloyd was hurt in offseason conditioning and was scheduled to have his MCL cleaned up last week.
Safety Isaiah Towler and linebacker Montel Sims, who both missed last season with injuries, are back and participating, but wide receiver Luke Hardy had a setback and needed surgery on the foot he injured last year. Hardy will be out until at least August, Tortorella said.
One player whose future is uncertain is senior nose guard Dajour Fisher, who suffered a serious knee injury late last season in practice. Fisher had surgery and is home rehabilitating the knee, but his status is questionable.
“It would be a bonus if he can play,” Tortorella said, “but we can’t count on it right now.”
ABSENT: Three key players are sitting out the spring to preserve their final semester of eligibility in the fall: wide receiver Qashah Carter, punter Dylan Grubbs and defensive lineman Vaughn Wallace.
Four players ntered the transfer portal: kicker Tyler Luther, quarterback Javon Davis, cornerback Mekhi Lang and defensive lineman Ayyub Dail.
In addition, two players with eligibility eligibility remaining have graduated and moved on: offensive lineman Josh Thornton and wide receiver Daniel Osagie, while defensive back Devin Castro, offensive lineman Colton Lowman and defensive lineman Gabe Walsh are no longer on the team.
The only spring addition is quarterback Mak Sexton, a transfer from Pittsburg (Kan.) State, who arrived in January.
NOTES: IUP is scheduled to hold a spring scrimmage on April 22, but Tortorella said it may not happen, depending on the roster. Last week, there were only seven offensive linemen able to practice full speed. ... The final practice is scheduled for Monday, April 25. ... Tortorella said he has two key positions he’d like to add depth to over the summer: defensive line and quarterback. The defensive line has three experienced starters and a lot of youth, so a veteran transfer would help, and there is no experienced backup behind Sexton, who will be the starter in the fall.