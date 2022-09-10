pl-nc

Northern Cambria’s Cody Dumm, left, sacked Purchase Line quarterback Jon Elick on Friday night.

 BOB LESLIE/For The Gazette

NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Northern Cambria continued to flash its big-play ability on offense as four different Colts found the end zone and created havoc on defense to remain unbeaten with a 33-6 Heritage Conference victory over Purchase Line on Friday at Duffy Daugherty Memorial Stadium.

The Colts’ Peyton Meyers scored two first-half touchdowns, including taking the opening kickoff back for an 81-yard score. Myers has cashed in on a special teams touchdown in back-to-back weeks, returning a punt last week at Marion Center.