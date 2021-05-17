Turkey season is now in all day for licensed tag holders, allowing ample opportunities at putting meat on the table.
Despite the lengthy season, a minority of hunters purchase the optional second tag. With many hunters either tagged out or frustrated with the hunt, the woods are beginning to empty. Gobbling activity has greatly decreased, and my days in the field have yielded few gobbles after fly-downs.
However, the turkeys are still out there, and often one must be within a few hundred yards to invoke one to gobble. If one is lucky enough to strike a bird, that does not necessarily mean it is willing to come investigate your calls. Many gobblers are reluctant to leave their strut zones, and it can be frustrating to throw numerous calls and cadences to no avail. Hunters should be patient and learn from the turkey’s behavior rather than pushing in and potentially spooking the tom.
While everyone dreams of a quick hunt, quite often it can take several days of hunting a specific gobbler before the hunter establishes a pattern. At the same time, some days are simply better than others due to weather conditions, and one can only hope to be in the right place at the right time. Knowing a bird’s routine, the terrain and constantly scouting are just as important as being a good caller.
In my hunts, I have twice discovered dusting bowls, with both being located in the corner of a field. These locations are excellent to focus on as a turkey must dust itself often in order to suppress a host of annoying insects. Strutt marks in the soil from a gobbler’s wing tips are less obvious but also valuable intelligence. Droppings and tracks indicate turkey are in the area yet are not as useful for filling a tag as dusting and strutting areas. While nothing beats boots on the ground, a hunter can at times learn and locate turkey from behind the wheel.
If one is fortunate enough to harvest a gobbler in the second half of the season, there is much to be thankful for. The breast meat is substantial and some of the finest eating one can experience. Sadly, the legs, thighs and wings are dismissed by some as being too tough for consumption, but nothing could be farther from the truth. A large pot of turkey noodle soup made from the dark meat last week provided numerous meals that were healthy and hearty. In the past, slow-cooking the meat in a crock pot made for delicious wraps, sandwiches or simply eaten alone.
Cleaning a turkey can be tedious, but when done with care shortly after it is harvested, it is certainly worth the effort. Dry-plucking the breast area and inner thighs prior to cutting into the bird reduces the amount of feathers that attach to the skinless meat. Clean hands and knives are important, and I typically decontaminate myself after each cut is removed.
Plucking an entire turkey to roast is not overly difficult, although the skin will rip in certain places when dry-plucking. After ripping the skin in several places, the point of plucking is all but lost. Heating a pot of water and then submerging the feathered bird for 15 to 30 seconds will allow plucking to go smoother. One does not want boiling water to do this, and 140- to 150-degree water is preferred.
Hosing off the bird prior to placing in the hot water will help clean it and make for a better finished product. If the feathers do not pull easily, allow the water to get back up to temperature and submerge the bird again.
Obviously, plucking a turkey creates a mess, and it should be done where stray feathers will not be an eyesore. Outdoors is the best place for such activities, although warm temperatures and flies may force one to seek shelter for the task.