iup rematch

Mak Sexton (7), John Robinson (53), Oashah Carter (5) and Rashon Allen celebrated with teammates at Miller Stadium following IUP’s victory over Shepherd in the PSAC championship game on Nov.12.

 JAMES J. NESTOR/Gazette

In its storied football history, IUP has played 42 NCAA Division II playoff games against 28 opponents from 15 states. Yet in that variety of opponents, one name pops up a lot.

When IUP plays host to Shepherd on Saturday in the Super Region One title game, it will be the sixth time the Crimson Hawks and Rams have met in the playoffs. But one thing will be different about this playoff matchup: It will be the first one that’s a rematch, following a regular-season game.

