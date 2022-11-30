In its storied football history, IUP has played 42 NCAA Division II playoff games against 28 opponents from 15 states. Yet in that variety of opponents, one name pops up a lot.
When IUP plays host to Shepherd on Saturday in the Super Region One title game, it will be the sixth time the Crimson Hawks and Rams have met in the playoffs. But one thing will be different about this playoff matchup: It will be the first one that’s a rematch, following a regular-season game.
IUP (10-1) beat Shepherd (12-1) in the PSAC championship game on Nov. 12, 24-21.
“They’re a great team,” IUP coach Paul Tortorella said Saturday after IUP’s 19-13 win over Ashland in the second round. “It will be a great task for us to beat them again. It’s always hard to beat a team two times during the season.”
Playing a team twice is pretty rare, but IUP has done it seven times in the past 35 years. Since Frank Cignetti led the then-Indians to their first NCAA playoff appearance in 1987, IUP has a mix of success in the two-game series, going 3-4 in the regular-season meeting and 5-2 in the playoff rematches.
Here’s a look at how those previous matchups turned out:
- North Dakota State, 1990: Fifth-ranked IUP opened the 1990 season on Labor Day weekend by getting run over by a herd of Bison. Host North Dakota State totaled 432 rushing yards en route to a 28-18 win, and it would have been an even greater total if not for a bad snap on a punt that resulted in a 45-yard rushing loss.
In the NCAA Division II national championship game 98 days later, IUP got another shot at corralling the Bison, but things ended even worse. Despite trailing 14-11 at halftime, in the second half the Indians got run over again, and North Dakota State put up a stunning 456 rushing yards en route to a 51-11 win on national TV.
- Edinboro, 1990: In early November, needing to win to keep its playoff hopes alive, fifth-ranked IUP (7-1) hosted the seventh-ranked Fighting Scots (7-1) in a heavyweight battle. In front of a packed home crowd on an oddly sunny and warm afternoon, the Indians rallied to score a 36-29 win.
Three weeks later, IUP and Edinboro met again, this time in the second round of the playoffs. Unlike the first meeting, in which the teams combined for 65 points, the rematch was low scoring. But just like the opener, IUP won by a touchdown, 14-7.
- Shippensburg, 1991: Many close to the program consider the 1991 team the best to ever wear the Crimson and Gray, and Shippensburg probably can’t argue with that opinion. In the regular-season PSAC West meeting, the Indians held Shippensburg to minus-24 rushing yards and drilled the visiting Raiders 47-0 on homecoming.
The rematch came seven weeks later, and although Shippensburg did manage to score a touchdown, the result was the same. Unbeaten and No. 1-ranked IUP outgained the visitors 507-174 and rolled to a 52-7 victory that propelled the Indians to the national semifinals.
- Slippery Rock, 1999: The fact IUP and Slippery Rock met in the 1999 playoffs was a stunning turn of events. In the regular season meeting, The Rock laid down a beating of epic proportions, handing Cignetti his most lopsided loss since the 1990 title game defeat, a 52-14 crushing on Homecoming weekend.
But six weeks later, after the young Indians had grown into their shoes, IUP backed into the final spot in the playoffs and was “awarded” a trip to Butler County to face Slippery Rock again. This time, though, things went different. The Indians kept things close, and in overtime they took the lead on Aamir Dew’s 25-yard TD run, and then when James Tindell intercepted a pass in the end zone, IUP claimed a 27-20 upset victory that a month and half earlier seemed highly unlikely –– at best.
- Millersville, 1999: A week after getting whipped by Slippery Rock, the Indians went on the road to face then-perennial PSAC East power Millersville. Despite holding the Marauders to just 125 total yards and six first downs, the Indians made too many mistakes and lost 10-9.
But in the rematch, IUP played much better. The play of the game was Tindell’s interception that he returned 65 yards for a touchdown that put IUP ahead by 12 in the fourth quarter. Despite being outgained 447-387, IUP won on the scoreboard, 26-21, to advance to the national semifinals.
- California, 2016: The regular-season meeting was a barnburner between undefeated teams, with IUP holding a seven-point lead over the Vulcans in the fourth quarter. But QB Lenny Williams got knocked out of the game with a concussion and the hosts scored 10 points, including a field goal with 55 seconds left, to claim a 31-28 win.
The Vulcans were still undefeated when they hosted IUP in a second-round playoff game six weeks later, and it seemed likely the Crimson Hawks were about to hand California its first loss when the visitors jumped out to a 17-0 lead. But then California reeled off five touchdowns in a row and took a 35-17 lead into the fourth quarter. IUP’s season ended with a whimper, and a 44-23 loss.
- West Chester, 2017: In the PSAC championship game at Farrell Stadium, the unbeaten Crimson Hawks led 21-7 at halftime and eased their way to a 24-7 victory to wrap up the top seed in the region.
The playoffs began the following week, and IUP received a first-round bye while the Rams went on the road and beat Shippensburg, whom they had beaten earlier in the season, setting up a rematch with IUP. While the first meeting was somewhat dramatic, the second one was not, as IUP took a 30-0 lead into halftime and walloped the Rams, 44-10.