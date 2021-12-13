MONROEVILLE — Nico Fanella, a freshman, wasted no time making his mark on Indiana High School wrestling.
Fanella went 4-0 and won his weight class at the Eastern Area Invitational at Gateway High School.
Indiana coach Tony Donatelli reported Fanella is the first Indiana wrestler to win a title at the prestigious event.
“He’s ranked as one of the top freshmen in the state so that’s pretty cool,” Donatelli said.
Wrestling at 106 pounds, Fanella was dominant in his first three matches, beat West Allegheny’s Tyler Braithwaite by technical fall at 17-0 at 1:34; pinning Trinity’s Zane Garner in 35 second; and taking down Kiski Area’s Clayton Cramer in 1:42.
In the championship match, Fanella beat Franklin Regional’s Tyler Kapusta, 6-4.
Indiana’s Danny Turner placed fourth at 160 pounds with a 5-2 record, and Will Turner finished fifth at 152 with a 5-2 mark.
Indiana placed ninth out of 20 teams.
“All in all it was a decent say,” Donatelli said. “Some of the guys who didn’t place did a pretty good job. Jon Dietz was 2-2 at 172 and I thought that was pretty good. He wrestled really well.
“At 189, Griffin Prebish went 3-2 and did a nice job, and Carter Putt, a freshman at 113, went 2-2 and had some really tight matches that could have gone either way.”
The Indians visit Highlands on Wednesday.