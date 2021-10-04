IUP dominated the first seven minutes of its homecoming game Saturday against Gannon. The Golden Knights controlled the next 53 minutes.
The fact the Crimson Hawks won the game proves just how weird football can be.
“There are no bad wins, but there are bad losses,” said IUP coach Paul Tortorella. “I mean, we didn’t play our best after the first quarter. We basically stopped playing. And the other team didn’t.”
The 25th-ranked Crimson Hawks (3-1) took an early lead and then spent the rest of the game looking over their shoulders before escaping with a 28-23 win over the unheralded Golden Knights (2-3) in front of 5,392 fans at Miller Stadium.
After taking a two-touchdown lead at the 7:44 mark of the first quarter, IUP was outscored 23-14 the rest of the way.
“Getting the ‘W’ is all that matters,” said IUP wide receiver Duane Brown, “but at the same time, that performance is unacceptable because we hold ourselves to a higher standard than that.”
IUP was penalized nine times for 90 yards, including an offensive pass interference flag on Irvin Charles that erased a 30-yard touchdown in the third quarter when the Crimson Hawks led 21-10. IUP also had some missed opportunities, including a dropped pass in the flat by running back Dayjure Stewart that would have gone for a big play early in the second quarter, and a dropped interception by Bryce Gibson in the fourth quarter on a Gannon drive that ended with a field goal.
“We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Tortorella said. “We left so many points out there on the field. We never put them away. We went up 14-0 and 21-7, but we never put them away.”
After Brown caught a 31-yard touchdown from Harry Woodberry to open the third quarter, IUP led 21-7 and seemed ready to run away from the Golden Knights, who entered the game allowing 32.2 points per game. But the Crimson Hawks began making mistake after mistake and Gannon added nine points on a 21-yard field goal and a 31-yard pass from Korey Curtis to Melvin Blanks.
Suddenly, there were 10 minutes to play and IUP’s lead was only five points.
The only IUP highlight in that span was when Gregory Moore blocked the extra point kick after Blank’s touchdown, and Nazir Streater scooped it up and raced 84 yards — but was tackled at the Gannon 5-yard line, just short of a two-point score.
The IUP offense, which had punted to end both of its possessions since Brown scored his touchdown, came back to life and went 46 yards in seven plays, with Woodbery’s 8-yard touchdown run making the score 28-16. Gannon, led by Curtis, a former Ohio State transfer, came back and brought the margin to five on Antonio Wright’s 1-yard run with 3:55 left to play.
Gannon tried an onside kick after the touchdown, but IUP receiver Hilton Ridley fell on Eric Scarpino’s grounder to give possession to IUP. Needing only to gain some first downs to run out the clock, the IUP offense stalled near midfield after only three plays and 49 seconds and had to punt, setting up one more do-or-die possession for the Crimson Hawks’ defense.
“We realized we needed to batten down the hatches and do what we do as a defense,” Moore said. “We looked at each other and we said, ‘if we let them score again, we lose.’”
After two incompletions, Curtis completed a pass for 6 yards to the Gannon 26. On fourth-and-4, IUP’s Tyrone Fowler, Maurice Feazell and Vaughn Wallace broke through and chased Curtis to his left. The right-handed quarterback spotted Bransen Stanley open downfield, but his pass sailed high and incomplete, sealing IUP’s win.
“We had been harping on it all week that we needed to get to the quarterback,” said Wallace. “We’ve got to keep working at it, but on that play we made him go to his left.”
Woodbury, making his second start after missing the first two games in the COVOID protocol, completed 18 of 32 attempts for 221 yards and three scores without an interception. He tossed touchdown passes to Charles (47 yards) and Grant Smith (10) in the first quarter. In his two starts, he has hit on 33 of 54 passes for 367 yards with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Brown, an Apollo-Ridge graduate, caught eight passes for 101 yards in his return after missing last week’s game with a shoulder injury. Justice Evans had a season-high 78 rushing yards.
IUP visits Clarion (0-5) on Saturday.
“This was a win,” Moore said, “but we know that as a team, we need to focus on ourselves. We will beat ourselves before any team beats us. So we need to focus on doing what we can to be the best team we can be, no matter who we’re playing.”