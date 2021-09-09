When the IUP Crimson Hawks begin their 2021 season Saturday with a home game against Kutztown, 658 days will have passed since they last played a game.
Yet when Saturday’s game kicks off at Miller Stadium, IUP coach Paul Tortorella still won’t know what to expect. First games are like that.
“You’re really not sure how your team’s going to play,” he said, “but the first game after not playing a season, I don’t know how you can be sure. There’s nothing to draw on.”
Nonetheless, when Tortorella’s 15th-ranked Crimson Hawks begin their season against No. 18 Kutztown, which beat Assumption last weekend, 19-0, he knows for certain his team will be in for a fight. Nothing will come easy.
“Their style of play is not like Ashland’s, but they remind me of Ashland,” Tortorella said. “They don’t beat themselves. They don’t get penalties. They don’t turn the ball over. If you’re going to beat them, you gotta beat them. They’re not going to lose the game.”
Kutztown, once one of the middle- to lower-tier programs in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, has surged into becoming one of the league’s better teams since head coach Jim Clements took over in 2014. Kutztown is 48-20 in Clements’ tenure, and two of those wins came against IUP.
Both losses are painful and memorable for the Crimson Hawks.
In a day-long rainstorm, the host Golden Bears bludgeoned IUP in 2014, whipping the Crimson Hawks, 44-7. It’s IUP’s most lopsided regular-season loss since the infamous 52-14 loss to Slippery Rock in 1999.
Then in the 2015 season opener, IUP coughed up a 15-point halftime lead and lost to Kutztown, 34-33, when the Golden Bears scored the game’s final 14 points.
“Those were two totally different games,” said Tortorella, who was the defensive coordinator in both. “We went on the road, they played really well, and they were beating just about anybody that day. And we just couldn’t beat anybody that day. It was just one of those days. The second loss was a high-scoring game with a lot of big plays on both sides of the ball. It seems like a long time ago. A lot has happened since then.”
True. Since IUP and Kutztown last met, the Crimson Hawks have gone 50-10 and made four trips to the NCAA Division II playoffs. Kutztown has gone 42-15 in that same span, with three playoff appearances.
But none of that matters come Saturday. It will be a new season with new players.
For IUP, it means the start of a new era at quarterback, as either senior transfer Harry Woodbery or sophomore Javon Davis will get the start. At the end of preseason camp, it appeared Woodbery had the upper hand, but Tortorella said no decision would probably be made until later today.
“Hopefully, they both practice well, but one practices a lot better than the other because that would make it easy,” Tortorella said. “But we’re confident that whoever doesn’t win the job can still play for us at some point.”
Kutztown is going through a quarterback situation of its own. Eric Nickel, a 6-foot-4 senior who had been the backup the past several seasons, was penciled in as the starter, but he suffered a leg injury against Assumption on Saturday. Donny Blaine, a 6-1 redshirt sophomore, came in and finished the game.
Neither the severity of Nickel’s injury, nor his prognosis, was made public this week, so it’s still unclear who will start at quarterback for Kutztown.
“They’re both good quarterbacks,” Tortorella said. “(Nickel) is really big. That’s the only difference I see in the two is just their size.”
Tortorella said because Kutztown doesn’t make many mistakes, it’s not a good idea to get into a close game. In the past three seasons, Kutztown is 8-5 in games decided by nine points or less.
“The thing that really stands out is they seem like they win every close game,” he said. “That’s a sign of a well-coached team. Jim Clements has done a great job there.”
After nearly 700 days, it’s time for IUP to get back to action. With the weather expected to be perfect (the mid-70s and sunny), Tortorella hopes a lot of people get to see IUP return to action.
“When we say, ‘All In,’ that’s the community, the university and the fans,” he said of the team’s motto. “We love playing at home. Hopefully we can get a little home-field advantage and make people happy that they came to the game.”